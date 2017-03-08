'Godfather' Reunion, 'Reservoir Dogs' Anniversary Screening Set for Tribeca Film Festival in April

By Ashley Lee, The Hollywood Reporter

Tribeca Film Festival is gonna make an offer you can’t refuse.

The fest will close with back-to-back screenings of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II in celebration of the 45th anniversary of the first film’s theatrical release. The Radio City Music Hall event, held April 29, will also feature a reunion panel with director Francis Ford Coppola and actors Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, and Robert De Niro.

Other retrospective events include a 25th anniversary screening of Reservoir Dogs with a chat with Quentin Tarantino and members of the cast; a 15th anniversary screening of Bowling for Columbine with a conversation with Michael Moore; and a 25th anniversary screening of Aladdin with a sing-along.

Tribeca also on Wednesday announced its gala screenings, including the world premieres of James Ponsoldt’s The Circle starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson; Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ documentary Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story; and the ESPN Films doc Mike and the Mad Dog.

The fest’s special screenings — which also feature talks or performances — include the world premieres of Zac Posen doc House of Z; Johnny Rotten doc The Public Image is Rotten; and Dare to Be Different, the story of the 1980s rebel Long Island radio station WLIR, which will include live performances by A Flock of Seagulls, The Alarm, and The English Beat.

The Tribeca Film Festival is set to run April 19-30 and will open with the world premiere of the documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives at Radio City Music Hall, followed by a special concert featuring performances by Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, Earth, Wind & Fire, and more. See the fest’s full lineup here.

