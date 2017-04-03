'Alien: Covenant' Advises Us to Run, Hide, and Pray in Trio of TV Ads

Last night’s season finale of The Walking Dead didn’t just provide another zombie apocalypse nail-biter — it also kept its breaks interesting with a series of three new ads for director Ridley Scott‘s much-anticipated summer sci-fi horror film, Alien: Covenant. And like its initial teaser posters, the spots had some ominous cautionary advice for both its protagonists, and its viewers.

The first spot, “Run” (watch it below), sets up the film’s basic plot, in which a group of intergalactic pioneers embark on a mission to help colonize a distant world — only to find that their new planet is home to a lot of face-hugger birthing eggs.

The second spot, “Hide,” (watch it below) shows the crew investigating their mysterious new environment — and making contact with its not-so-welcoming committee of xenomorphs.

As for the last spot, “Pray” (watch it below) — well, let’s just say its title is self-explanatory. Our interplantetary settlers fight for survival aboard their own ship, which seems to have become infested with lethal predatory intruders.

All in all, these three TV promos underline the same message from its earlier trailers — Scott is serious about upping the extraterrestrial terror level for his follow-up to 2012’s Prometheus. We’ll know soon enough whether that results in an equal to his 1979 original (and James Cameron’s superb 1986 sequel, Aliens); Alien: Covenant, starring Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demian Bichir, and James Franco, lands in theaters on May 19.

‘Alien: Covenant’: Watch a Trailer:



