'Alien: Covenant': Third Poster Welcomes Moviegoers to Extraterrestrial Hell

After decades away from the franchise that he began back in 1979, director Ridley Scott has become unbelievably gung-ho about the Alien series, promising that he’s got perhaps another half-dozen sequels already planned out for the near future. Before he can get to those, however, he’ll first deliver the follow-up to 2012’s Prometheus, Alien: Covenant, which by the looks of its recent trailer, is going to be a no-holds-barred descent into extraterrestrial madness. And now, its third theatrical poster (see it below) makes plain that its action won’t just be otherworldly; it’ll be downright hellish.





As seen above, the official Alien twitter account debuted Covenant’s new one-sheet earlier this morning, and the caption that accompanied it — “The path to paradise begins in hell” — cements the idea that Scott’s upcoming sci-fi effort will be a demonic sort of nightmare, calling to mind Rodin’s sculpture “The Gates of Hell.”

Whereas the film’s first poster and second poster were stark and chilling, this one gives off a biblical-tapestry vibe, and accentuates the twisted sexualized horror of H.R. Giger’s creature, and its methods of impregnating — and corrupting — its human victims. Consequently, it has us further excited about what insanity Scott has in store for audiences when the film (starring Katherine Waterston, Michael Fassbender, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, and James Franco) brings some scream-worthy outer-space madness to the summer multiplex beginning on May 19. One thing’s for sure — unlike Prometheus, he’s clearly not holding back on the xenomorph terror this time around. Get a better look at the new poster art below.

New 'Alien: Covenant' poster art More

‘Alien: Covenant’: Watch a trailer:

