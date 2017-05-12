4 Things That 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' Owes to 'Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan'

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Just like its predecessor, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 gleefully mashes up of some of director James Gunn‘s favorite sci-fi films and TV shows. A close look at the film, which opened to an out-of-this-world $145 million gross, reveals shout-outs to the cult space opera Farscape, as well as A Wrinkle in Time, Dune, Star Wars, and Stargate. But the movie that arguably boasts the strongest connection to Vol. 2 is another second chapter in a franchise about a close-knit crew patrolling the edge of the galaxy’s final frontier: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, Wrath of Khan has long since been enshrined among the gold standard of sequels, right up there with The Godfather Part 2, The Empire Strikes Back, and Toy Story 2. And Gunn owes several of his Vol. 2 storytelling cues to the bold choices that co-writer/director Nicholas Meyer and the rest of the Khan creative crew made three decades ago. Here are four key ways that the crews of the Enterprise and the Milano overlap.

Daddy’s Home

Peter Quill (Chris Pratt)’s daddy issues take center stage in Vol. 2, as he meets the father he never knew, Ego (Kurt Russell), and says goodbye to the dad who raised him, Yondu (Michael Rooker). Wrath of Khan also depicts the first meeting between a long-separated father and son: James T. Kirk (William Shatner) and David Marcus (Merritt Butrick), the result of the Enterprise captain’s brief dalliance with scientist Carol Marcus (Bibi Besch).

Like Peter, David was kept in the dark about who his real father was, but he also didn’t have to endure the trauma of losing Mom at a young age. That makes him more a little more skeptical of Kirk than Quill is of Ego — poor Star-Lord just wants to be somebody’s child again. (For the record, David also doesn’t have to kill his father because he’s planning to remake the galaxy in his image.) While they travel somewhat different emotional routes, both sons end up in the same destination: acceptance and affection for a roguish father figure: for David, it’s the guy who bested the Kobayashi Maru, and for Peter, it’s the guy who is totally blue.

Remaking Eden

The McGuffin at the heart of Wrath of Khan is named the Genesis Device — essentially a giant eco-bomb that, once dropped, can terraform a desolate planet within minutes, transforming it into a lush green world. Carol and David have been refining Genesis for years with only the noblest intentions at heart. But then Khan comes along and blows those intentions up by threatening to detonate the device in a place where it can wipe out existing life as well.