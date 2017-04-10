The 4 Best Movies Coming to Netflix This Week

El Elegido (The Chosen)

A man named Jacques Mornard arrives in Mexico in 1940 claiming to be a Belgian who is fleeing World War II to join his girlfriend, one of refugee Leon Trotsky’s secretaries. But nobody knows that in reality, this seemingly cheerful young man is in fact an agent for the Soviet secret service and has been sent to assassinate Trotsky.

El Elegido (Photo: AP Images) More

Slam: Tutto Per Una Ragazza

Samuel, a 16 year old with a passion for skateboarding has big dreams: going to college, moving to California, and Traveling. Things change when he impregnates his girlfriend, Alice. Sam imagines his future as a young parent and finds a surprising mentor while reading about his idol, pro skateboarder Tony Hawke. Slam is based on a novel by Nick Hornby, who previously had two other novels made into movies: High Fidelity and About a Boy.

‘Slam: Tutto Per Una Ragazza’. (Photo: Netflix) More

Sandy Wexler

Adam Sandler plays a Los Angeles talent agent in the ‘90s who is single mindedly devoted to his list of eccentric clients on the fringes of show business. That devotion is put to the test when he falls in love with his newest client, Courtney Clarke, and the two play out a star-crossed love story over the course of a decade. Sandler’s character in the film is based on his real-life manager Sandy Werner.

Adam Sandler in ‘Sandy Wexler’. (Photo: Netflix) More

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

After being left with family friends while their owners go on vacation, 3 domesticated pets brave the wild to make it home. They encounter treacherous terrain, bears, a mountain lion, and a skunk on their harrowing journey. This is a remake of the 1963 Disney classic The Incredible Journey. It features the voices of Michael J. Fox as Chance, the American Bulldog; and Academy Award winner Sally Field as Sassy. The Siamese cat.

‘Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey’. (Photo: Disney) More

‘The Boss Baby’ crushes ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’ with $26 million at the box office:

Read more at Yahoo Movies:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.