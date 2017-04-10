How Elijah Wood’s Mom Made a Make-Out Scene With Christina Ricci Very Awkward

Elijah Wood appeared on the premiere episode of Talking with Chris Hardwick because, ya know, Hardwick doesn’t already have enough shows. While there, Wood was asked what was the most awkward scene he ever had to shoot. Wood’s career stretches over nearly thirty years, so he’s got a lot to choose from — and he reached back to the mid-’90s for this particular memory.

Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood in 1997’s “The Ice Storm.” (Photo: 20th Century Fox Film Corp.) More

“I had to make out with Christina Ricci at the bottom of a pool for a movie called The Ice Storm, and my mother was present watching me,” Wood explained. “And it wasn’t like make out in a kind of traditional way. It was like two people that didn’t know what they’re doing sticking their tongues as far down their throats as possible. So that was pretty awkward.”

That wasn’t the end of awkward moments on set for Wood. In the first few days of filming the epic Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, Wood and others were filming a scene in which they are rolling down a hill. When they hit the bottom, Wood let out what he called an “impact fart.” Wood says it was really loud and, naturally, everyone laughed.

