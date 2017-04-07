Dwayne Johnson Is Too Big to Fit Into the Cool Cars in the ‘Fast and Furious’ Movies

Dwayne Johnson stopped by Today to talk about his new movie, The Fate of the Furious, with hosts Savannah Guthrie and Matt Lauer, and they wondered why he never gets to drive around in any of the cool little cars in the movies.

It turns out Johnson is just too big to fit into them. He’s relegated to trucks and other larger vehicles when he has to do cool action stunts like holding on to a car door while gliding a torpedo across the ice with his foot.

So, how do all the other stars of the film get into the little cars? According to Johnson, “All the other guys can fit in it because they’re all small.”

