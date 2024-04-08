Do it yourself! How to build your own solar eclipse viewer at home

Eclipses, like the total solar eclipse coming up today, are some of the sky's most spectacular shows. And there are multiple ways to view them safely.

It could be too late to find solar eclipse glasses at the last minute, though there are a few places you could try, such as retail stores and local libraries. But in the event that you don't have eclipse glasses, we have another idea for you: Your own eclipse viewer.

It takes a little creativity and a handful to household supplies to make your own pinhole box or pinhole projector, also known as a pinhole camera. Here's what to know about building your own eclipse viewer.

How to build your own eclipse viewer

One method simply involves two sheets of sturdy white paper, a cereal box and another sheet of paper. The other supplies you need: tape and aluminum foil, scissors, and a pin or thumbtack.

Here are the supplies for making your own pinhole projector from a cereal box.

Here's how to make a pinhole viewer with a cereal box:

Trace a piece of white paper along the bottom of the box, making sure it will fit the bottom of the box, and tape or glue it into place it inside the box.

Seal the top of the box, then cut rectangular holes on the right and left sides of the top of the box.

Cut a piece of aluminum foil to cover the top left hole and tape in place. Make sure the foil is flat and not crinkled.

Poke a pinhole in the center of the foil.

During the eclipse, stand with the sun behind you, and look into the right hole at the top of the box and watch a projection of the eclipsed sun on the paper inside.

Here's another do-it-yourself option:

Cut a 1- to 2-inch rectangular hole in a white sheet of cardstock — paper that is sturdier than regular paper and thinner than cardboard (the kind used for business cards and postcards). A paper plate will do as well. Place a smooth piece of aluminum foil over the hole.

Flip the paper over, and use a pin or thumbtack to poke a small hole in the foil.

During the eclipse, place a second piece of cardstock, or paper plate, on the ground, and hold the piece with the aluminum foil above the paper, making sure the foil is facing up. Stand with the sun behind you and view the projected image on the cardstock. The farther apart the sheets of cardstock are from each other, the bigger the projected image will be.

You can also try putting the bottom piece of cardstock in a shadowed area, while holding the other piece in the sunlight.

Here is a finished pinhole projector for viewing the April 8 eclipse.

Other ideas: Poke several holes in the foil to make shapes, patterns or other designs. Use various household items that have multiple small holes, such as a colander or steamer, and view the patterns they create, but make sure your back is to the sun.

And don't forget to grab a helper to take photos of your designs.

These projectors are known as pinhole cameras because the small hole you made acts like a tiny camera lens. Light from the sun enters the pinhole (or colander), gets focused and then projected to the other side of the hole. When the projected light reaches the surface, like the second sheet of cardstock, you can see the image that passed through the pinhole.

More: What time is the solar eclipse in Michigan? Search your ZIP code for a viewing guide.

Don't forget: it's not safe to look directly at the sun during the eclipse, and sunglasses don't provide protection. If you're using special glasses, make sure they meet the ISO standard 12312-2. NASA does not endorse specific eyewear for viewing the eclipse.

Source: NASA

