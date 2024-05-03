Your704 Weekender: Here’s what’s happening in Charlotte May 3-5

From the Lovin’ Life Music Fest to Jiggy with the Piggy, there’s a lot to see and do around Charlotte this weekend. Check out what’s happening.

Use the links provided to confirm hours and to check for last-minute weather updates before you go.

The inaugural Lovin’ Life Music Fest will take over First Ward Park in Uptown from Friday through Sunday. Headliners include Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, Noah Kahn, and The Avett Brothers. If you haven’t already snagged a ticket, check availability here.

FAN GUIDE: Lovin’ Life Music Fest in Uptown Charlotte

Music fans can also head to zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway to check out Breakaway Presents: Another World on Friday and Saturday. Festival headliners include Excision, Nghtmre, Of the Trees and Svdden Death.

River Jam at the Whitewater Center is another spot to listen to live music this weekend. The center’s weekly concert series kicked off this week and features free performances every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night through September.

“Friday Nights” at Camp North End starts this week as well. Grab a bite to eat, check out some cool shops, and listen to live music every Friday through November.

Downtown Belmont also kicks off its Friday Night Live concert series this week with the On The Border Eagles tribute on Main Street.

Broadway fans can see the heart-warming and laugh-out-loud funny “Mrs. Doubtfire” at Belk Theater. Performances run through Sunday in Uptown.

Catch a game with a view when the Charlotte Knights take on the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field in Uptown this weekend. There will be fireworks following the games on Friday and Saturday, and on Sunday kids can run the bases after the game.

Jiggy with the Piggy returns to Kannapolis for its 10th year bringing music, food, and family-friendly fun to the North Carolina Research Campus through Sunday.

See local art, get in some retail therapy, and listen to live music at Rock Hill’s First Friday event at the Old Town Night Market. Several restaurants will have food and drink specials during the event.

The first Friday of the month in South End means it’s time for a gallery crawl. Click here for a list of galleries and this month’s featured artists.

Enjoy competitions, a 5K race, live music, and other activities at the Goat Island Games in Cramerton on Friday and Saturday.

For the first time, Charlotte Ballet will present one of the world’s most famous classical ballets, “Swan Lake.” Performances run through May 12 at Knight Theater.

Pack a lawn chair and your appetite for the Catawba Riverkeeper’s live music series, Jam at the Dam, on Saturday at The Boathouse in McAdenville.

Sip and celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the ¡Fiesta Crawl on Saturday in NoDa, South End, and Plaza Midwood.

The 15th annual South Carolina Strawberry Festival will take over Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill on Saturday. There will be rides, a car show, strawberry eating contests, live music and other family-friendly entertainment.

Other festivals happening this weekend include SpringFest in downtown Mount Holly on Saturday, the Best Wurst Festival at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery on Saturday and Sunday, the Cinco de Mayo Festival at Symphony Park on Sunday, and the Hello Huntersville Music and Arts Fest at Veterans Park on Sunday.

Festival in the Park’s springtime sibling event, the Kings Drive Art Walk, returns to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway for its 14th year on Saturday and Sunday.

Mother’s Day is soon and you can look for something special at the Shop Small for Mom event in downtown Concord on Saturday.

Cheer on the Crown when Charlotte FC takes on the Portland Timbers at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

Ready for a road trip? The annual Swan Creek Wine Trail Herb Festival is happening at Laurel Gray, Dobbins Creek, Shadow Springs, and Windsor Run this weekend. The experience includes two wine samplings paired alongside two food pairings infused with thyme, and your very own potted thyme plant to take home and enjoy.

VIDEO: Lovin’ Life Music Fest traffic closures and forecast







