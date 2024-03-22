Your fun-in-the-sun 2024 begins here: Sofia Vergara's stylish new Walmart swimsuit collection is now at Walmart

The Sofia by Sofia Vergara swimsuit collection is stocked with pool-ready styles that look great on everyone. (Walmart)

Great news: Spring is here, and that means we're nearly in beach and poolside lounging season. Not sure about you, but we are so, so ready. You know who else is ready for swimsuit season? Sofia Vergara and her new swimwear collection at Walmart. In a recent Instagram post, the Modern Family star struck a pose in a deep green one-piece from the new Sofia by Sofia Vergara line. She's ready for the onset of fun-in-the-sun? Are you? Well, here's some more great news: You're just a coupla clicks away! Shop her new collection right here, right now.

The Sofia by Sofia Vergara swimsuit line is stocked with stylish, sexy looks. It offers everything from sexy and flattering one-pieces to cheeky bikinis and a versatile cover-up that will make you feel like a guest at a five-star tropical resort.

So, whether you're hopping on a plane somewhere warm soon or ready to jump-start your summer wardrobe, scroll on to shop Sofia's exact swimsuit, above, and more fun styles. Just grab some sunscreen and you're good to go!

Walmart Sofia by Sofia Vergara Sandra One Piece Swimsuit Featuring a scoop neck with a split detail and ribbed design, the Sandra One Piece is the classic, ultra-flattering one-piece that your summer wardrobe is missing. The adjustable straps and underwire bust offer additional support. Snag it in Green Moss (above), Rich Black and Zebra in sizes XS to 2X. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia by Sofia Vergara Margie One Piece Swimsuit Think of the Margie as the fraternal twin of the Sandra. While they both have the same ribbed texture, the Margie features a sweetheart neckline with a fun metal closure. It also has a removable, adjustable halter-neck strap. Snag it in Rich Black (above), Green Moss and Terra Cotta in sizes XS to 2X. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia by Sofia Vergara Twist Longline Bikini Top Designed with a lengthier silhouette for more coverage, this flirty bikini top is great for mixing-and-matching. The twist and keyhole front give it a little bit of extra sparkle, while the adjustable shoulder straps keep everything secure and comfy. Snag it in Island Breeze (pictured above) and Rich Black in sizes XS to XL. $22 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia by Sofia Vergara Tropical Hipster Bikini Bottoms What's a bikini top without a matching bikini bottom? Lonely, that's what. Crafted with a stretch fabric that hugs your body in all of the right places, this piece is both cheeky and flattering while still providing enough coverage to be comfortable. Snag it in Island Breeze (pictured above) in sizes XS to XL. $22 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia by Sofia Vergara Antonella One Piece Swimsuit We're just gonna come out and say it: You can't go wrong with the cutout one-piece. It's both figure-flattering and flirty, with 360º shaping and smoothing for a curve-hugging design. The cups are also removable so you can find your perfect fit! Available in Red Alert (pictured) and Deep Black, sizes XS to 3X. $36 at Walmart

Walmart Sofia by Sofia Vergara Tropical Pareo Any good swim look needs a chic coverup. This breezy pareo can be used as a skirt, scarf, shawl or strapless dress. With a crepe-like finish and a tropical floral print, your vacation wardrobe will be set. Snag it in Island Breeze (pictured above) or Zebra. $18 at Walmart