Get your yard in shape with 20 of the best Lowe’s SpringFest deals

Lowe's

Spring has finally sprung, and now you can get to prepping your yard with blooming flowers, grills and patio furniture. From today until April 8, you can score up to 50% off all things outdoor during Lowe’s SpringFest sale.

Select outdoor patio furniture and accessories will be up to 50% off, while various grills and kitchen items and select power equipment will be up to 25% off. Before you start power washing your driveway or deck, check out these deals below to get ahead of spring cleaning.

Patio furniture and accessories deals

Mod Furniture Gas Fire Column





Lowe's

Add a bit of pizzazz to your outdoor space with a few of these gas-fire columns from Mod Furniture. With $200 of savings per column, you can create a uniform look in your yard for less.



$129 at Lowe's

Jearey Folding Adirondack Chair





Lowe's

These foldable adirondack chairs are durable, easy to move and will take up minimal space in your garage when you decide to put them away for the season. Score $50 off the gray and black colorways, which are perfect for a neutral yard look.



$116 at Lowe's

Hanover Screened Semi-Permanent Gazebo





Lowe's

Keep the bugs at bay during your next outdoor barbeque with this handy gazebo featuring a vented polyester canopy that’ll hold up in rain or shine. With almost $700 of savings, this is an unbeatable deal.



$199 at Lowe's

Nuu Garden 5-Piece Patio Dining Set





Lowe's

This set features four ergonomic chairs and a table with an umbrella hole for the days when you want to dine al fresco in the shade. Snag the set for almost $300 off in the black finish.



$631 at Lowe's

Patiowell Deck Box





Lowe's

If you have various pool toys, grill accessories or other nick-nacks around your yard, you can now store them in this water-resistant box. At $36 each, you can buy a few and organize your yard Marie Kondo style.



$36 at Lowe's

Outdoor tools and power equipment deals

Ego Power+ Select Cut LM2135SP Electric Lawn Mower





Ego Power+

Easier to operate than the competition, self-propelled and best of all, great at cutting grass, the Ego Power+ Select Cut electric lawn mower packs plenty of power to get through mowing a standard lawn on a single charge and almost makes the chore fun.



$599 at Lowe's



Craftsman Max Cordless Power Equipment Combo Kit





Lowe's

Perfect for those new to lawn care, this set includes a trimmer and leaf blower in one handy purchase.



$99 at Lowe's

Husqvarna Leaf Blaster 350iB





Lowe's

A lighter variation of the Husqvarna that we tested, this newer edition comes in at only 10 pounds and can generate wind speeds of up to 200 MPH. Score it for $80 and clean up the remaining winter leaves from your driveway for spring.



$299 at Lowe's

Greenworks Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer





Lowe's

Toss the hose and pick up this discounted pressure washer if you’re looking to deep clean your driveway or deck. At under $200, this is way cheaper than hiring someone to pressure wash for you.



$199 at Lowe's

Krud Kutter House and Siding Pressure Washer Cleaner





Lowe's

If you want the facade of your home to be squeaky clean and need something to pair with your brand-new or existing pressure washer, this cleaning solution will remove mold stains, grime, dirt and more.



$13 at Lowe's

Grills and outdoor kitchen deals

Z Grills Ultimate 8-in-1 Bronze Pellet Grill





Lowe's

This top-rated grill uses 100% natural wood barbecue pellets for incredible flavor, whether you’re smoking, barbecuing, roasting or even baking. Digital temperature controls make cooking easy and let you relax and crack a beer instead of having to hover over the flames.



$589 at Lowe's

Oklahoma Joe’s Canyon Black Gas and Charcoal Combo Grill





Lowe's

If you want a gas and charcoal grill combo that has two separate cooking chambers, this pick from Oklahoma Joe’s should be at the top of your list. With 750-square-inch primary grates, you’ll have plenty of room for a dozen burgers and even more space in the firebox for wings or the meats of your choice.



$494 at Lowe's

Knotty Wood Barbeque Company 100% Pure Plum Wood Barbeque Pellets





Lowe's

This mildly sweet blend of pure plums is sure to make your next smoking or grilling session one to remember.



$17 at Lowe's

Vevor Roaster Spit Rotisserie BBQ





Lowe's

If you’re looking to grill or roast chicken over a rotating spit, now is a great time to take advantage of this deal on a Vevor for over $100 off.



$494 at Lowe's

Z Grills Black Pellet Smart Grill





Lowe's

For those looking to be the BBQ master from their phone, this grill has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatibility built in so you can adjust the temperature of your cook while lounging at the pool.



$849 at Lowe's

Lawn and garden deals

Miracle-Gro All Purpose Plant Food





Lowe's

Miracle-Gro’s plant food is specifically formulated to make your spring flowers pop. Grab a 5.5-pound bag of nutrient-dense soil for $5 off.



$13 at Lowe's

Veikous Natural Raised Garden Bed





Lowe's

Start growing produce with this raised garden bed. With drain holes and a bed liner already built in, all you’ll need are seeds and soil.



$80 at Lowe's

Glitzhome Steel Plant Stand





Lowe's

Show off your spring blooms on this understated steel plant stand that will blend into your plush yard. It has four-tier shelves that can be used for a variety of plants or even storage.



$139 at Lowe's

Safavieh Stencil Blossom Garden Stool





Lowe's

This bright orange ceramic stool is sure to add a pop of color to your garden. This would look perfect placed next to a leafy tree and will add a bit of dimension and texture to your landscaping.



$95 at Lowe's

Garden State Bulb Meyer Lemon Plant With Soil





Lowe's

Bring a bit of citrus to your garden with this Meyer lemon potted plant. This baby will be shipped with care and will come with 1 Meyer lemon tree in a gallon pot. It can live indoors or out and will start producing fruit within a year of planting.



$52 at Lowe's

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.

