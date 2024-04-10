World Atlas names 11 of New York's most offbeat towns. See the list

Looking for a spot for a unique getaway within the Empire State?

World Atlas, a website publishing content about resources and entertainment on geography, has revealed 11 offbeat towns to visit in New York, including three in the Finger Lakes region.

Small towns with charm dot the New York landscape, each with its own historic charm and one-of-a kind attributes. Here are the 11 offbeat towns to visit in New York, as determined by the World Atlas:

Canandaigua NY

Canandaigua City Pier on August 26, 2020.

Canandaigua is "home to a plethora of amenities that cater to a quaint, down-home demeanor," according to the World Atlas. In Ontario County, Canandaigua is home to the Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park and the Granger Homestead and Carriage Museum. The City of Canandaigua is also nestled at the north end of Canandaigua Lake.

Alexandria Bay NY

Located in Jefferson County, Alexandria Bay is along the banks of the St. Lawrence River, opposite Wellesley Island and the town of Rockport. It is home to Boldt Castle and the Boldt Yacht House, and near Grass Point State Park and Mary Island State Park. Both parks offer a variety of opportunities for camping, fishing, hiking and picnicking.

Woodstock NY

Located in Ulster County in the Catskill Mountains, Woodstock is best known for lending its name to a particularly famous music festival in 1969, even though the festival actually took place 40 miles away in Bethel, Sullivan County. "Today, Woodstock provides a variety of great opportunities to explore the boundless outdoors," according to the World Atlas. Overlook Mountain and Catskill Center Thorn Preserve are both nearby. Mower’s Flea Market, which is open every weekend, is also wildly popular.

Saugerties NY

Situated between the Hudson River and Catskill Park, in Ulster County, Saugerties is a haven for adventure while not being overly inundated with droves of tourists. The Catskill Animal Sanctuary, Falling Waters Preserve and Esopus Creek Conservatory, are all located here. The Saugerties Lighthouse, which still operates, also now doubles as a bed and breakfast.

Lake George NY

Boaters enjoy clear skies on Thursday, May 14, 2020, on Lake George.

This charming town is home to a variety of attractions, including Prospect Mountain and Lake George, a 32-mile long, spring-fed lake in the Adirondacks. The Fort William Henry Museum is also in the area and hiking 1.7 miles up to Shelving Rock Falls.

Skaneateles NY

Skaneateles, with its unique shops and restaurants, sits astride the northern tip of Skaneateles Lake in Onondaga County. Home to Carpenter Falls and Bahar Nature Preserve and of course Skaneateles Lake, the town is an outdoor enthusiast’s dream. Skaneateles Lake is considered to be one of the highest Finger Lakes, at almost nine hundred feet above sea level, and there are also several parks in Skaneateles, including Cliff Park, Thayer Park and Shotwell Memorial Park.

Sleepy Hollow NY

"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" author Washington Irving's gravesite is marked by American flags June 1, 2023 in the historic Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

Sleepy Hollow, located in Westchester County and 25 miles north of New York City, is best known for being the main inspiration Washington Irving's “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” There are also several natural attractions nearby including Nyack Beach State Park and Rockefeller State Park Preserve as well as historic sites including the Philipsburg Manor and the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, where Irving and many other notable souls were laid to rest.

Rhinebeck NY

Located on the east side of the Hudson River in Dutchess County, "Rhinebeck is home to a rich history all its own," according to the World Atlas. Along with the Wilderstein Historic Site and the Rhinebeck Historical Society, Rhinebeck is also home to God’s Acre, is the burial place of 43 soldiers of the American Revolution.

Lewiston NY

Water from the Niagara River passes through a hydroelectric dam the Robert Moses Generating Facility at Lewiston, New York. When the power plant went online in 1961 it was the biggest hydroelectric producer in the Western world and is still the main source of electricity for the State of New York.

Located in Niagara County, Lewiston is a "haven for unexplored adventure," according to the World Atlas. The Tuscarora Heroes and Freedom Crossing monuments are must-sees and the Robert Moses Niagara Hydroelectric Power Station, offers tours available year round. The town's War of 1812 Bicentennial Peace Garden Trail, showcases a variety of natural beauty and Joseph Davis State Park offers opportunities to hike, fish and hunt.

Watkins Glen NY

Visitors walk along the Gorge Trail and pass underneath the iconic Rainbow Falls at Watkins Glen State Park in Watkins Glen. The falls is one of two that visitors can walk underneath.

Home to Watkins Glen State Park and its spectacular gorges and hiking trails, Watkins Glen is in Schuyler County at the southern end of Seneca Lake.

Saratoga Springs NY

"Though most know this town due to its extensive interest in horse racing, namely the Saratoga Racing Hall of Fame, the town of Saratoga Springs is also home to several natural attractions. Yaddo Gardens, the Saratoga Farmers Market, and the Saratoga Springs Waterfront Park all supply natural amenities, though each in its own way," according to the World Atlas.

