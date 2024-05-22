Woodford Reserve surprise limited release bourbon so one-of-a-kind it was an accident

Sometimes accidents turn out to be good things, at least according to Kentucky bourbon maker Woodford Reserve.

That’s what the Versailles distillery discovered with its surprise limited bottle new release.

Seven years ago, 18 barrels of barrels meant to be used for Woodford Reserve Double Oaked were accidentally filled with new distillate.

Those barrels are used to rebarrel traditional Woodford Reserve before it’s released as Double Oaked.

Unlike the standard barrels, which are lightly toasted and heavily charred, the Double Oaked barrels are heavily toasted and lightly charred.

Woodford Reserve released a surprise limited release: Woodford Reserve Toasted Bourbon apparently was created by accident in 2017. It’s available to buy at the Kentucky distillery and select stores with a suggested retail price of $64.99.

What difference would that make, you might say? Apparently a lot.

Woodford Reserve master distiller Elizabeth McCall had the bright idea to keep the barrels and see what happened. They were moved to historic Warehouse C, where they aged for more than six years.

The result: Something special.

According to the tasting notes, Woodford Reserve Toasted Bourbon has a nose of sweet toasted oak, cinnamon graham cracker with dark cherry, cooked banana and a dusting of nutmeg. On the palate, it’s cinnamon brown sugar, raw honey, baking spice and toasted oak with a finish of warm baking spice and citrus. It’s 90.4 proof.

“Toasted Bourbon resulted in a delicious whiskey that blends the flavor profile of both Woodford Reserve’s Bourbon and Double Oaked,” McCall said in a news release. “After more than six years of patiently waiting, we’re thrilled to share this one-of-a-kind bourbon with our fans.”

Where to find the limited Woodford Reserve release

On May 21, Woodford Reserve began selling the new limited release at the distillery at 7785 McCracken Pike in Versailles, and some bottles also will be coming to buy at select Kentucky retail stores. It has a suggested retail price of $64.99 for a 375ml bottle, which is labeled as part of the Distillery Series, primarily available in the gift shop.

