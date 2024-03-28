Who won this stunning remodeled 1920s Louisville home? HGTV reveals the lucky recipient

A Louisiana woman has won HGTV Urban Oasis house in Louisville.

The cable TV network on Thursday announced that Phyliss Jackson-Polk of New Orleans is the winner of its sweepstakes grand prize package that includes the newly built, fully-furnished craftsman-style house in Paristown Pointe.

The package is valued at more than $850,000, and also includes a 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV, $50,000 from Viva, and a five-year supply of the brand’s paper towels.

For Jackson-Polk, a deaconess at her local church and resides in New Orleans with her partner, Clark, the win was the result of luck and persistence.

Her name was randomly drawn from more than 73 million entries to the sweepstakes that ran from October 2, 2023, to November 21, 2023.

She’s entered all HGTV Home Giveaways for the past few years, applying twice per day, every day, the network said.

Her new four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom home sits at approximately 2,259 square feet.

Built by Louisville’s Twin Spires Remodeling and decked out by HGTV interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, the house is part of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 sweepstakes. Pictured here is the blue guest room, with skylights.

The house was built in 1924 and completely remodeled in 2023 to boast a bold blue exterior, a yellow front door, and a porte-cochère-style carport that doubles as an upstairs balcony. Other distinctive elements include a large front porch, historic columns, custom navy cabinetry, outdoor dining space and hidden doorways.

The home, constructed by Louisville’s Twin Spires Remodeling, was decked out by HGTV interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn.

“We were really stoked to come in and preserve the actual footprint of this historic craftsman — but curb appeal-wise, make it up to date, polish it, make it shine, and give it character,” Flynn told The Courier Journal.

He incorporated local art and equine-inspired pieces into the home.

“We really wanted to make sure that every room captured the essence of Kentucky, whether it was in an abstract way or a literal way,” Flynn said.

Part of its design was inspired by an outing to Rabbit Hole Distillery, just minutes from the home.

“We saw how they (utilized) all these architectural renderings of distilleries,” Flynn explained. “I had my in-house graphic designer make a custom wall covering that was our own architectural rendering of … a distillery. So, you walk upstairs to this landing and you’re transported to something that feels … contemporary Kentuckian.”

Highlights of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2023 house:

A huge, open-concept first floor that includes a living room with custom-made cabinetry, a light-filled dining room and a kitchen with dark blue throughout and brass finishes.

A secret door that leads to a convenient powder room.

A backyard has a porch, dining area and a large lawn space. The backyard patio is easily accessible from the kitchen.

A primary suite with nods to the green rolling hills of Kentucky with two walk-in closets and a large main bathroom complete with two separate vanities.

A second-floor multifunctional loft space with two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, a multipurpose room and a modern second-floor outdoor patio.

How to win an HGTV house

There are more opportunities to win homes from HGTV.

The sweepstakes for the HGTV Smart Home 2024 Giveaway starts April 19. Sign up to get reminders to enter at hgtv.com.

Courier Journal freelance reporter Lennie Omalza contributed to this report.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on X.com: @cherylvjackson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: HGTV reveals the winner of its Urban Oasis 2023 house in Louisville