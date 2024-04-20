What's happening

Apr. 20—Saturday, April 20

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Spring plant sale, Rogers County Building, 416 South Brady Street. Plants, bulbs, annuals, perennials, tomato plants, vegetable plants, garden treasurers, used garden tools, gift basket. A Rogers County Master Gardener and OSU Extension Office event.

9:45 a.m. — Safenet Services Walk a Mile Claremore at Gazebo Park. Register a team at https://givebutter.com/XFXcjr .

1-4 p.m. — Dog Day Afternoon, a sponsored event by Museum of History in partnership with Okie Pet Rescue at the MoH, corner of Will Rogers and Weenonah Avenue. The afternoon will include a Best Pet Trick Contest, Pet Owner Look-a-Like Contest, Most Photogenic, Pet Fashion and Weenie Dog Race.

6-9 p.m. — Taste of Claremore, the Lilac District Downtown Main Street, Will Rogers Boulevard. Purchase a taster kid and sample the best of Claremore's diverse offerings of foods from burgers to barbecue, sweet tea to beer. Information, 918-341-5881 or email mainstreet@claremore.org.

Sunday, April 21

2 p.m. — Cherokee Panel on Acting & Modeling Experiences with Lauren Summers and Nathalie Standingcloud will be the featured presentation at the Rogers County Cherokee Association gathering at the Community Building, north of Justus-Tiawah Schools, Tiawah.

Monday, April 22

9 a.m. — 3 p.m. — Claremore Student Art Show, Robson PAC, 101 East Stuart Roosa Blvd. Donations welcome. Show continues weekedays through April 24.

Thursday, April 25

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Library "Spring Bling for Books" fundraiser returns to the Will Rogers Library Thursday and Friday, April 25-26. Donations accepted for the sale and can be dropped off before Saturday, April 13. All proceeds support the library and its community programs.

7:30 p.m. — "The Music Man," Claremore High School musical, open to the public, Robson Performing Arts Center, 101 East Stuart Roosa. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors and students, under six free.

Friday, April 26

8 a.m. — Chamber Eggs & Issues featuring Sen. Ally Seifried and Sen. Julie Daniels along with Rep. Mark Lepak and Rep. Tom Gann at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum; breakfast and coffee provided. Event is free but registration requested at chamber.org.

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Sequoyah Public Schools Blood Drive, Middle School gym, sign up with Career Tech teachers or visit obi.org. All donors receive a Papa John's coupon and a stand TALL t-shirt.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Library "Spring Bling for Books" fundraiser continues at the Will Rogers Library, 1212 North Florence Avenue.

11 a.m. to 20 p.m. — Sling'N Dirt Nationals, Will Rogers Downs Casino, 20900 South 4200 Road, presented by O.K. Mower Racing. Continues through Saturday starting 11 a.m. with feature at 5 p.m.

Noon — Volunteers for Youth Mentor Appreciation Luncheon, Claremore Community Center. RSVP 918-343-2530 or cindy.w@volunteersforyouth.com.

Time TBA — Made in Oklahoma Handmade Spring Fest, Friday and Saturday, Will Rogers Downs Event Center, free admission.

5:30 p.m. — Rogers State University Senior Capstone Exhibit opening reception and defense, Gary Moeller Gallery of Arts, Baird Hall. Public welcome. Exhibit will continue open to the public, weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 10.

7 p.m. — Free Movie Nights at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum (last Friday of every month). This month's selection is family friendly. Doors open at 6 p.m. FREE admission and popcorn thanks to Bank of Commerce.

7:30 p.m. — "The Music Man," Claremore High School musical, open to the public, Robson Performing Arts Center, 101 East Stuart Roosa. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors and students, under six free.

Saturday, April 27

Time TBA — Made in Oklahoma Handmade Spring Fest, Will Rogers Downs Event Center, free admission.

10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Spring Resource Fair, Northeast Technology Center, 1908 OK-88, Claremore. Better Together in Rogers County presents information about careers, education, counseling, health, family safety, food, clothing and other assistance, child care, life skills, youth, transportation and more.

6 p.m. — The Rogers State University Alumni Association honors alumni of distinction at the RSU Distinguished Alumni Awards Dinner at the Dr. Carolyn Taylor Center Ballroom. To be honored are Caitlyn Ngare, Jody Moore, Dr. Keith Martin and Lisa Martin. For tickets to the awards dinner or to become a table sponsor, visit www.rsu.edu/AlumniAwards.