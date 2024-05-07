Whataburger debuts new milkshake, but it won’t stick around. When can you get it?

A new milkshake just hit Whataburger’s menu.

The caramel latte shake arrived Tuesday, May 7, at participating Whataburger locations nationwide, according to the Texas-based burger chain.

It’s the restaurant’s spin on a classic latte and features real caramel and espresso blended with vanilla soft serve, a product description reads.

Other featured milkshake flavors have included:

Dr Pepper

Banana pudding

The caramel latte shake is available in-store and online on the Whataburger app for a limited time, although the chain didn’t say for how long.

Pricing information wasn’t available.

Find your nearest Whataburger here.

