'Welcome and empowered': Business partners open luxury salon in downtown Brockton

BROCKTON — A luxury hair and nail salon that is tucked away on Main Street in downtown Brockton is giving the community a taste of style and class.

Once inside, the ambiance feels like a pink utopia with flowers and fluorescent lights to make you feel at home.

"So many customers have told us downtown needed something like this, and we wanted to add something beautiful and boujee to Brockton where women can come in and feel welcome and empowered while also having an affordable price point," co-owner Michael Cappiello said.

Salon 222, located at 222 Main St., is a full-service salon offering wash and blowouts, braids of any kind, chemical treatments and color service. The salon opened in March and has four hair and nail chairs to accommodate a wide range of customers.

Salon 222 co-owner Mike Cappiello on Friday, April 12, 2024.

"We gutted the salon and built our dreams for the community. We wanted to bring change and make people feel good when they leave our chair," co-owner Jenifer Andrade said.

The business partners said they always wanted to improve their city, but they didn't know how. Together, they brainstormed ideas and brought them to fruition.

Customer Kyla DaSilva has her hair braided by Diana Lopes at Salon 222 in Brockton on Friday, April 12, 2024.

"Our end goal is to grow our salon and invest in our future while opening more locations, branding Jen's Professions, and launching her product line," Cappiello said.

Cappiello, who has a background in real estate, was showing Andrade places to rent to start her nail business. As they looked together, they developed a business relationship and wanted to continue the journey together.

Customer Stephanie DePina receives a manicure from Destinii Andrade at Salon 222 in Brockton on Friday, April 12, 2024.

An African proverb says, "If you want to go fast, you walk alone; if you want to go far, you walk together." That's exactly what they did. Andrade and Cappiello combined their resources and built a partnership of respect and love for the beauty industry.

Together, it was a match "made in heaven," they said.

Andrade is a licensed cosmetologist who dreamed of opening her own establishment one day. She specializes in custom designs, Gel-X nail extensions, nail enhancements, spa pedicures and acrylic nails. Andrade can bring any unique design you can think of to life.

For the young nail technician, Andrade said art is a "way of life" and a skill she was naturally gifted with, and she hopes to keep expanding her creativity.

Customer Sandrine Che receives a pedicure from Salon 222 co-owner Jenifer Andrade on Friday, April 12, 2024.

"When you get your nails done here, it's a spa experience, it's relaxing, it's a different experience from other salons in Brockton, and everyone needs to come in and experience that," Andrade said.

Salon 222 is currently hiring experienced and licensed cosmologists. For more information, email Salontwotwentytwo@gmail.com, or visit the business at 222 Main St.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton businesses: Luxury Salon 222 opens on Main Street