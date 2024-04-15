



Your Weekly Love Horoscope for The Week of April 15, 2024. Discover your Weekly Love Horoscope for each zodiac sign here.





Aries

If you feel moody at the start of the week, don't suppress your feelings. Allow yourself an emotional outlet. Calling an older relative or fulfilling a family obligation may uncover hidden reserves of energy. By Wednesday, you're recharged and ready for some love action. Figure out a clever way to reach out to a romantic interest (or partner) who has seemed distant lately. Friday will present challenges you can mull over during the weekend. Exercise will help you work out frustrations and stimulate inner heat.





Taurus

This week is filled with important conversations over good meals. If you're already attached to a romantic partner, have a refreshing clearing-the-air talk with them. If you're single, take a risk and invite that someone you've been interested in over for dinner. Communicate clearly and humbly. The worst thing would be to come across as arrogant. Sometimes love is headstrong and wild, but this week it's about negotiation. You're learning as much about yourself as you are about this other person. This weekend, go somewhere romantic together, somewhere you can linger for hours.





Gemini

Start Monday by making a list of things you need to do by the end of the day Tuesday. Getting organized is an excellent way to fight the dark clouds looming in your romantic imagination. By Wednesday morning, they've cleared up entirely. On Thursday or Friday, some light, good-natured verbal sparring with you-know-who brings you closer. Keep up your end of the conversation through the weekend. When you get a cute message, send a cute message back. Love in the modern age is adorable, isn't it?





Cancer

As the week begins, consider starting fresh. Either switch dance partners or change the music, though it may seem awkward at first. According to the stars, it won't be until Wednesday or Thursday that you're truly in the groove. You realize that you have more resources than you initially thought, and that you're ready to take on bigger and more meaningful projects. You're feeling bold romantically. On Friday, finish whatever you need to get done so you can totally apply yourself to the weekend. It will be full of new inspiration.





Leo

Cultivate your natural warmth at the beginning of the week. It's time to reach out to someone you've felt strong ties with in the past. There is an untapped and as yet unrecognized magnificence in this latent relationship. Wednesday and Thursday are defined by willpower and radiance. You're winning people with kindness. The rest of the week is for reflection (which is best done in the arms of someone special) and reassessing your future plans. Don't make any big purchases or rash moves. You'll gain more by not acquiring.



Virgo

Measure twice and cut once, as the saying goes. Planning and care on Monday and Tuesday pay dividends later in the week. Spend time with the person who inspires you most. Your friends prove to be especially helpful in spurring you to make the right decisions about your love life. Wednesday and Thursday might seem overwhelming, but persevere and stay flexible. You pop out of the tunnel on Friday, ready for a great weekend. Romance is in the air, and all the loose ends you thought needed fixing magically come together.





Libra

If Monday and Tuesday seem overwhelming, don't stress out. That feeling won't last. By Wednesday, you're on great terms with the world again: Don't hesitate to sing in public or do a little dance. On Thursday, tell that special someone exactly how you feel. Friday and Saturday are generally good times for socializing, but this weekend is downright spectacular. Your ability to read other people is astonishing. However, don't get bogged down with interpersonal details. The big picture right now is gorgeous.





Scorpio

Monday is a good day to get what you want. Trust your intuition and your intellect. Tuesday is similar, with the added pleasure of vivid daydreams. Imagine yourself in another country, eating something perfectly spiced, wearing something that brilliantly matches your eyes. When you're startled back into the real world in the middle of the week and looking for something to keep you sane, do something sweet for your sweetie. Then spend the weekend seriously thinking about spending some time with them in that romantic paradise you were daydreaming about on Tuesday.





Sagittarius

You're feeling a flutter in your stomach, a sense of conflicted loyalties. But remember that these are simply good questions your conscience is asking itself. Allow it to take you deep into your most private thoughts. A solution is within your grasp. Wednesday and Thursday should bring a sense of resolution. It also brings luck. Your cup runneth over and it's time for pie-in-the-sky optimism. But don't rush ahead this weekend. Remember the little things, take care of the details, and remind a certain someone of how you feel.





Capricorn

This week seems rocky regarding romance, but these struggles pay off in the end. Begin by considering new approaches to old problems. Focus on you-know-who, but be wary of differences between appearances and reality. When things seem hazy, take your time. A long walk or a long dinner transcends the superficial talk and gets to the heart of the matter. The weekend is prime for connecting with faraway people who have strong insights into your world. By Saturday and Sunday, you feel grounded and confident.





Aquarius

Monday and Tuesday find you frustrated with the day-to-day grind, but you can break out of your funk with a little exercise. Forget formal exercises like sit-ups and try something fun (like dancing). On Wednesday and Thursday, developments in your love life affect you like a burst of sunshine. Suddenly you're all lit up. It's funny how the smallest piece of good news makes everything else seem better. This weekend, don't do any work if you can help it. Hang out around the house with your stereo cranked up, or take a bath with someone.





Pisces

For the first half of the week, you're all sunshine and bubbles, both amusing and amused. Pursue your wildest fantasies, howl from the rooftops, and be confident that you're adored by the one you want to be adored by. But resist the temptation to drag others up to your euphoria. They may not be ready yet. The second half of your week is more circumspect. The more you think about your dreams, the more analytical (and critical) you become. Practice being happy with what you have and excited about what you will have.



