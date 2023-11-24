We found 20+ Black Friday deals on our favorite Amazon devices with up to 50% off on Kindles, Fire TV sticks, Echos, and more

Well, here we are again, another Amazon Prime Day. [Checks calendar.] Whoops, I mean another Black Friday — it just feels like Prime Day over at Amazon, where you'll find significant discounts on nearly all the company's devices: Fire TVs and tablets, Kindle e-readers, Echo smart speakers and so on. (And these are just a fraction of the overall best Black Friday deals at Amazon.)

Yes, Amazon devices go on sale all the time, so you might be feeling a little "meh" about this. But some of these deals rival the lowest prices on record, and a few are actually historic lows. I mean, an Echo Show 8 smart screen for $50? When it lists for $130? Nothing "meh" about that. So there's a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Take note that a handful of these deals — like that Echo Show 8 — are available only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Not yet a member? No problem: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release) $28 $60 Save $32 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen, 2022 release) $35 $60 Save $25 See at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display (2nd Gen, 2021 release) $55 $130 Save $75 Space doesn't permit me to list all the things you can do with the Echo Show 8, but I'll give you the highlights: music, movies and TV shows, YouTube videos, video calls, photo slideshows and live feeds from security cameras. And that's just the stuff involving the screen; you can also use Alexa voice commands for a zillion other functions. This is the lowest price on record for Amazon's 8-inch smart screen, though you need to be a Prime subscriber to get it. $55 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $40 $90 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen, 2023 release) $45 $100 Save $55 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 10 smart display (3rd Gen) $160 $250 Save $90 See at Amazon

Echo Show 15 $185 $280 Save $95 See at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker $155 $200 Save $45 If you want a smart speaker that can really fill a room with music (unlike the dinky Echo Dot), look no further than the Echo Studio. It's not only the largest Alexa-powered speaker in Amazon's lineup, it's also the most robust: five directional speakers, Dolby Atmos, spatial audio and more. The Studio can act as a smart-home hub, too, as it supports both Matter and Zigbee devices. This deal ties the lowest price on record. $155 at Amazon

Amazon Echo smart speaker (4th Gen) $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

Rick Broida/Yahoo News Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet $150 $230 Save $80 Amazon's biggest and best tablet to date offers many of the same features and capabilities as the iPad 10.9, which costs twice as much. (Actually, with this sale, more than twice as much.) With some interface polish and support for more Android apps, it would be even better — but it's still a hell of a tablet for the money. $150 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2023 release) $80 $140 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet $75 $150 Save $75 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2022 release) $60 $100 Save $40 See at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $40 $60 Save $20 Ready for a streaming upgrade? Plug Amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick into your TV and reap the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E support (for the fastest possible connectivity), Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon's Ambient Experience, which turns your TV into an art gallery (or digital photo frame) when you're not watching Stranger Things. This is the lowest price to date for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, lower even than last Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar $100 $120 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Cube $110 $140 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $590 $800 Save $210 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $440 $600 Save $160 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV $400 $530 Save $130 See at Amazon

Amazon Kindle $80 $100 Save $20 See at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB) $120 $140 Save $20 See at Amazon

Kindle Oasis $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon

Ring Ring Video Doorbell $55 $100 Save $45 Begone, porch pirates! (Or, at least, be-captured-on-video for the police to see.) Ring's incredibly popular 1080p video doorbell can run off an included rechargeable battery or use existing doorbell wiring. That battery option makes it a particularly good fit for apartments. Just take note that you'll need a Ring Protect Plan subscription (starting at $4 per month) to make the most of it. $55 at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro (wired) $100 $170 Save $70 See at Amazon

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (2022 release) $120 $170 Save $50 See at Amazon

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and, price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really think believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.