We found 20+ Black Friday deals on our favorite Amazon devices with up to 50% off on Kindles, Fire TV sticks, Echos, and more
Find something for everyone on your holiday wishlist (and yourself) with Black Friday savings on our favorite Amazon Devices a day early.
Well, here we are again, another Amazon Prime Day. [Checks calendar.] Whoops, I mean another Black Friday — it just feels like Prime Day over at Amazon, where you'll find significant discounts on nearly all the company's devices: Fire TVs and tablets, Kindle e-readers, Echo smart speakers and so on. (And these are just a fraction of the overall best Black Friday deals at Amazon.)
Yes, Amazon devices go on sale all the time, so you might be feeling a little "meh" about this. But some of these deals rival the lowest prices on record, and a few are actually historic lows. I mean, an Echo Show 8 smart screen for $50? When it lists for $130? Nothing "meh" about that. So there's a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Take note that a handful of these deals — like that Echo Show 8 — are available only to Amazon Prime subscribers. Not yet a member? No problem: You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.
A smart speaker can make a great addition to your nightstand, giving a morning news briefing, a nighttime meditation, some music while you're getting dressed and so on. It's all controlled by your voice and Amazon's Alexa smart assistant. The Dot is fairly small, so it's not the pick if you want big sound, but at $23 it's an incredibly good deal on an incredibly versatile device.
Read my Echo Dot review to learn more!
Echo Pop$18$40Save $22
Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen, 2022 release)$28$60Save $32
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen, 2022 release)$35$60Save $25
Space doesn't permit me to list all the things you can do with the Echo Show 8, but I'll give you the highlights: music, movies and TV shows, YouTube videos, video calls, photo slideshows and live feeds from security cameras. And that's just the stuff involving the screen; you can also use Alexa voice commands for a zillion other functions. This is the lowest price on record for Amazon's 8-inch smart screen, though you need to be a Prime subscriber to get it.
Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display (3rd Gen, 2023 release)$40$90Save $50
Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (3rd Gen, 2023 release)$45$100Save $55
Amazon Echo Show 10 smart display (3rd Gen)$160$250Save $90
Echo Show 15$185$280Save $95
If you want a smart speaker that can really fill a room with music (unlike the dinky Echo Dot), look no further than the Echo Studio. It's not only the largest Alexa-powered speaker in Amazon's lineup, it's also the most robust: five directional speakers, Dolby Atmos, spatial audio and more. The Studio can act as a smart-home hub, too, as it supports both Matter and Zigbee devices. This deal ties the lowest price on record.
Amazon Echo smart speaker (4th Gen)$55$100Save $45
Amazon's biggest and best tablet to date offers many of the same features and capabilities as the iPad 10.9, which costs twice as much. (Actually, with this sale, more than twice as much.) With some interface polish and support for more Android apps, it would be even better — but it's still a hell of a tablet for the money.
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (2023 release)$80$140Save $60
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet$75$150Save $75
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet (2022 release)$60$100Save $40
Ready for a streaming upgrade? Plug Amazon's most powerful Fire TV Stick into your TV and reap the benefits of Wi-Fi 6E support (for the fastest possible connectivity), Dolby Atmos audio and Amazon's Ambient Experience, which turns your TV into an art gallery (or digital photo frame) when you're not watching Stranger Things. This is the lowest price to date for the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, lower even than last Prime Day.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite$16$30Save $14
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device$25$50Save $25
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar$100$120Save $20
Amazon Fire TV Cube$110$140Save $30
This is the lowest price on record for Amazon's flagship TV, which brings highly desirable Quantum Dot technology to your living room.
Read my Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series review to learn more!
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$590$800Save $210
Amazon Fire TV 55" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$440$600Save $160
Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$400$530Save $130
Standard Kindles are just for reading e-books. The Scribe is a digital notebook as well, with a spacious screen and comfortable stylus for jotting notes, sketches, lists and more. You can even mark up PDFs. This is the lowest price on record for Amazon's first Kindle you can write on; here's my Kindle Scribe review so you can learn more about it.
Amazon Kindle$80$100Save $20
Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB)$120$140Save $20
Kindle Oasis$180$250Save $70
Begone, porch pirates! (Or, at least, be-captured-on-video for the police to see.) Ring's incredibly popular 1080p video doorbell can run off an included rechargeable battery or use existing doorbell wiring. That battery option makes it a particularly good fit for apartments. Just take note that you'll need a Ring Protect Plan subscription (starting at $4 per month) to make the most of it.
Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen)$30$60Save $30
Ring Video Doorbell Pro (wired)$100$170Save $70
Ring Spotlight Cam Plus (2022 release)$120$170Save $50
