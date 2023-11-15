The 70-plus best early Black Friday deals at Amazon — save up to 80% on vacuums, TVs and more
If you're trying to get some holiday shopping done early (wise!), you don't have to wait until the official start of Black Friday — Nov. 24 — to score some of the best prices of the year. For impatient folks like us, Amazon's dropped a ton of Black Friday deals already, like a 43-inch Fire TV for just $190, a Dyson-esque stick vacuum that's an insane 80% off, plus lots of markdowns on Lego sets and trending Squishmallows for the kids. You'll find gifts for everyone on your list, but remember, you deserve to treat yourself too! (A swoon-worthy set of pillows, perhaps?) Here's what we've got our eyes on — happy shopping!
The best Amazon early Black Friday deals right now
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$30Save $13
Inse Cordless Vacuum$90$450Save $360 with coupon
Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener$12$30Save $18
Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2$27$50Save $23 with Prime and coupon
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Insignia 43-Inch Fire TV$190$270Save $80
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum$160$220Save $60
Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush$35$134Save $99 with Prime and coupon
Hasbro Gaming Connect 4$5$12Save $7
70% off or more
Sleek as a Dyson, minus the high price tag, this ultra-affordable vac just might make you enjoy cleaning your floors! At a mere 3 pounds, it's super easy to take with you from room to room, and its 45 minutes of run time should be sufficient for sucking up dust, dirt and debris from the most sprawling abode. We love that it turns into a handheld vac for reaching higher surfaces, and the fact that it has a five-stage filtration system designed to capture 99.99% of particles floating around is the cherry on the sundae. This is the lowest price we've ever seen!
"Lightweight and powerful vacuum to pick up dog hair!" raved a content cleaner. "This vacuum cleaner is perfect for my dog hair needs ... the battery indicator makes all the work super simple!"
Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush$60$200Save $140
Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop$180$770Save $590
50% off or more
Never have a dull moment in the kitchen again, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener. Equipped with three slots for sharpening, repairing, straightening and polishing, it'll take your old blades from obsolete to like new in just a few swipes. Plus, it comes with a handy cut-resistant glove to spare you from painful nicks, and it happens to be 60% off!
"I've had my poor chef's knife in a drawer and over the last year it's gotten dull and has a small dent on the blade," shared a satisfied shopper. "I just got this sharpener and used the three steps. And I gotta say, I'm impressed. I managed to cut through paper after doing the three-step sharpening. It's like the knife is brand-new."
Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router$70$160Save $90
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
If you're ready to ditch the corded headphones for wireless earbuds but don't feel like shelling out for AirPods, this pair from Ziuty is a great affordable alternative. Reviewers rave about the "immersive stereo sound," and you'll get up to five hours of listening on a single charge. Wear 'em while you're working out, walking the dog or making calls.
"These are every bit as good as the 'high-end' pair I paid over $100 more for," wrote a happy listener. "Sometimes it pays not to buy the first products put out by the big-name brands and wait a little bit longer to find something just as good for way less [money]. From high frequencies to low bass frequencies, these things rock! ... I'm probably going to buy a pair for my car and a pair for my boat, just for convenience."
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones$129$200Save $71
Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones$219$329Save $110
Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones$299$379Save $80
Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$20$40Save $20 with coupon
Best home deals
Why keep sleeping on your flat-as-a-pancake pillow when these cloudlike Cozsinoors exist (and can be had for nearly half price!)? Their soft, hollow-fiber filling strikes just the right balance between cushy and supportive, while the breathable cover helps keep night sweats at bay. Plus, they were designed for all sleep postures, whether you prefer to lie on your back, side or stomach. Be sure to apply the on-page coupon for the lowest price — just $14 per pillow for Prime members.
"I love these pillows!" gushed a (now) relieved fan. "So comfortable. I'm selective about my pillows and was hesitant to order online. These were recommended by a friend, and they are outstanding. They provide balanced support for my head and neck, and are lightweight yet don't go flat. I've had them for several months and I can honestly say they provide an exceptionally comfortable night's sleep, with a morning free of neck pain."
LuxClub Sheet Set, Queen$31$57Save $26 with coupon
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater$27$60Save $33 with coupon
Morento Air Purifier$90$200Save $110 with coupon
Mattitude Kitchen Mat, 2-Pack$20$43Save $23 with coupon
Gonaap Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket$15$40Save $25 with coupon
Swtroom Electric Spin Scrubber$50$80Save $30
Best deals on tablets and tech
If you've been curious to see what all the hype around Apple's popular tablets is about, now's your chance. This ninth-gen iPad has 64GB of memory storage capacity, along with a crisp Retina display, front and back cameras and Touch ID to ensure that your information stays secure. Use it for everything from checking your email to browsing the web, sharing photos and even sketching. (You'll want an Apple Pencil for that last one.) Apple products fly off the shelves whether or not they're on sale, so the fact that this tablet is currently $80 off is pretty exciting. We've only seen it dip lower during Prime Day. 'Nuff said.
"I got this for my 93-year-old mom," shared a generous gift-giver. "My elderly mom is not very tech-savvy, but she loves her iPad. It has become her gateway to the world. She relies on FaceTime calls, as she is near-deaf, and being able to see someone's face really helps her understand them better. She uses it to watch her favorite shows and listen to her fave music. And she loves to play games on it. She is finding the Siri functions very helpful too."
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus$115$180Save $65
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$399$449Save $50
Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router$90$140Save $50
Wyze Security Camera$20$30Save $10
Best $25-and-under deals
Keep your eyes and hands on the road while having your phone close by, thanks to this No. 1 bestselling phone mount. It sticks right onto your dashboard or windshield (its strong suction was designed to withstand bumps and turns!) and even has a telescopic arm that lets you adjust the viewing angle.
"I always wanted a phone mount that was eye-level, and after doing some research landed on the Suuson car phone holder mount, and I love it!" raved a happy driver. "Easy to maneuver if the sun shines on the screen. My iPhone fits perfectly! All the parts are sturdy, and it is securely mounted! Why did I wait so long?"
Rak Magnetic Wristband$10$24Save $14
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter$17$20Save $3
Kelices Massage Gun$21$60Save $39 with coupon
Best TV deals
No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you — that's a topselling 43-inch Fire TV for less than $200! But what it lacks in cost, it sure makes up for in features, like crystal clear 4K ultra HD visuals, DTS Studio Sound, Alexa voice control and access to over a million streaming movies and TV episodes.
"I underestimated this TV, as I am very picky with screen resolution!" wrote a verified viewer. "But when I turned it on, the picture was perfect! ... The picture quality is superb ... Can compete with my Samsung 4K TV. Happy with my purchase!"
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$110$200Save $90
Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV$90$150Save $60
Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV$180$250Save $70
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV$290$450Save $160
Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV$340$520Save $180
Hisense 65-Inch Smart TV$700$1,050Save $350
Best auto deals
Car floor looking a little crumb-y? Then it's this No. 1 bestselling car vacuum to the rescue! Weighing just 2.4 pounds, it's easy to maneuver around your ride, whether you use it to zap up pet hair from the seats, fast-food remnants on the floor or the dust blanketing your dashboard. It comes with three attachments for targeting different types of spaces and messes, and its 16-foot cord means you'll have no trouble reaching the trunk. This model even has a HEPA filter to help purify the air. Apply the coupon and enter Yahoo's exclusive code 20PETGIVING at checkout, and you'll be able to snag this bad boy for its lowest price ever — a whopping 73% off!
“This is the best auto vacuum I have used,” wrote an impressed customer. “It gets the things that other vacuums have not, like the fine dust that collects on the dash and console. The attachments seem built for a car, as does the design and shape of this machine. Kudos to the design engineers. ThisWorx is well-named because it does.”
VacLife Tire Inflator$22$46Save $24 with Prime and coupon
DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter$51$90Save $39 with coupon
Nexpow Car Jump Starter$59$100Save $40
Nexpow Car Jump Starter$48$90Save $42
Best vacuum deals
With a brand like Shark, you know from the jump that you're getting a quality product, and this popular model is no exception. Not only will its powerful suction zap up any debris that might be dirtying up your floors, it'll also help clean the air thanks to its HEPA filter. Plus, it comes with attachments designed for removing pet hair from upholstery and getting into crevices — and it's nearly 30% off!
"This thing sucks up dust that I didn't even know was there," shared a five-star reviewer. "It kinda makes me feel bad, like, 'Eww, am I that gross?' LOL. But I am glad that it does! ... I have two cats as well, and it picks up all their hair. I have two kids, and it picks up all their hair too! ... But seriously, it does a really good job at cleaning up our carpets, they feel so soft afterward. ... I love that it's bag-less. It is super easy to empty once it gets full; nothing gets stuck in the hoses, either. I also love that it filters out the air as it sweeps! My old vacuum would make the house smell dusty sometimes ... this one doesn't at all. It's also lightweight and easy to maneuver and carry around — makes cleaning the stairs easy."
Hoover MaxLife Elite Swivel Vacuum$120$150Save $30
Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop$179$700Save $521
Yeedi Robot Vacuum$120$300Save $180 with coupon
iRobot Roomba i5 Robot Vacuum & Mop$300$350Save $50
Black & Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum$50$60Save $10
Best kitchen deals
The a.m. "grind" doesn't have to be taken so literally, as in, having to grind your own coffee beans. Mornings are hectic enough as it is! With this compact Keurig, you'll be able to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of joe, no filters or coffee grinders required. Simply fill the reservoir with water, pop in the K-Cup of your choice, select the size of your cup and — presto — java will appear in your mug in under a minute. True to its name, this slim model also won't take up much counter space. We've yet to see this model dip below $50, and if you're someone who enjoys a hot bev (or two) on a daily basis, it'll pay for itself with all the time it'll save you. We recommend snagging it while it's 50% off!
"Gotta love this Keurig!" exclaimed a happily caffeinated shopper. "Very easy to use and clean. ... [I] like the different settings, and it's small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me."
Brita Water Filter Pitcher$18$24Save $6
McCook 15-Piece Knife Set$53$130Save $77 with coupon
Carote Pots and Pans Set$80$150Save $70 with coupon
Ninja DualBrew Pro Coffee Maker$180$230Save $50
Best beauty and wellness deals
Want to get out the door on time in the morning? Meet your new best friend: This two-in-one straightening brush smooths hair while eliminating tangles, and reviewers say it takes way less time than using a flat iron. It also has six different heat settings to suit hair of all thicknesses and textures, and it's lightweight enough to stash in your bag on trips. Prime members can get it for nearly $100 off using the on-page coupon!
"Best hair tool purchase I have ever made," declared a fan. "I have long wavy hair, and if I don't straighten it or curl it, it just looks wild and frizzy. This little gadget has cut down the time it takes me to do my hair in the morning to around 5-7 minutes. This is the only tool I take with me on trips, which is great because it is so lightweight. LOVE IT!"
VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack$17$30Save $13 with coupon
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30$15$20Save $5
AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit$59$99Save $40
Bio-Oil$10$14Save $4
Best clothing and fashion deals
If your denim collection could use a refresh, these No. 1 bestselling jeans belong in your wardrobe. Not only are they flattering with their leg-lengthening high waist, but reviewers also say they're super comfortable — and the tapered design will highlight your cute fall boots. Plus, they start at a ridiculous $10!
"Always comfortable. Always look good," asserted one stylish shopper. "Many times I have [had] to wear [them] day through overnight — sometimes curled up on a two-seater chair to catch a few z's, and never had that stiff-jean, circulation-cutoff, heavy-dye numbing feeling. These have become my go-to jeans."
Feethit Running Shoes$33$46Save $13 with coupon
HomeTop Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers$17$26Save $9 with coupon
Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes$41$80Save $39
Koolaburra by Ugg Advay Slip-On Boot$65$75Save $10
Best toy deals
This No. 1 bestselling classic is suitable for kids (and kids at heart!) ages 6 and up. The premise of this two-person game is simple but fun — you and your opponent take turns sliding a chip into the grid, with the aim of getting four of your color in a row before the other does. (There are also instructions for alternative versions to mix things up.) Get it for nearly 60% off!
"Same great game that I remember playing growing up," recalled a nostalgic reviewer. "My 8-year-old granddaughter had it figured out in about a minute and was a champion in five minutes! Great fun!"
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar$34$45Save $11
Soyee Magnet Toys$28$55Save $27 with coupon
Mr. Potato Head The Yamdalorian and The Tot$11$17Save $6
Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet$64$80Save $16
Bestamtoy Wooden Stacking Rocks$17$36Save $19 with coupon
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
