The 70-plus best early Black Friday deals at Amazon — save up to 80% on vacuums, TVs and more

With a brand like Shark, you know from the jump that you're getting a quality product, and this popular model is no exception. Not only will its powerful suction zap up any debris that might be dirtying up your floors, it'll also help clean the air thanks to its HEPA filter. Plus, it comes with attachments designed for removing pet hair from upholstery and getting into crevices — and it's nearly 30% off!

"This thing sucks up dust that I didn't even know was there," shared a five-star reviewer. "It kinda makes me feel bad, like, 'Eww, am I that gross?' LOL. But I am glad that it does! ... I have two cats as well, and it picks up all their hair. I have two kids, and it picks up all their hair too! ... But seriously, it does a really good job at cleaning up our carpets, they feel so soft afterward. ... I love that it's bag-less. It is super easy to empty once it gets full; nothing gets stuck in the hoses, either. I also love that it filters out the air as it sweeps! My old vacuum would make the house smell dusty sometimes ... this one doesn't at all. It's also lightweight and easy to maneuver and carry around — makes cleaning the stairs easy."