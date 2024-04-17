Waterfront Park named among Best Riverwalks in USA TODAY’s 10Best list. See where it landed

Waterfront Park has claimed a spot in USA TODAY’s 10Best Best Riverwalk 2024 list for the fourth year in a row.

Louisville ranked third following Cincinnati and New Orleans, according to the ranking released Wednesday. Waterfront Park also ranked No. 3 in 2023.

“As Louisville’s most visited free attraction, it’s no wonder that Waterfront Park continues to make the list of America’s top riverwalks year after year,” Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg previously said in a statement.

Waterfront Park, which sits along the Ohio River, was highlighted by USA TODAY 10Best as a venue for many activities including picnics, walking and play. The park also hosts several major events for the city, including Thunder Over Louisville and the upcoming Gazebo Festival on Memorial Day weekend, sponsored and co-headlined by Louisville native Jack Harlow.

USA TODAY's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards spotlight the country’s best in travel, eatery and lifestyle, based on a community vote.

