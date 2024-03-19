Louisville craft beer fest named in USA TODAY's 10Best beer festivals. Here's what to know

Praise is pouring in for a craft beer festival in Louisville.

Tailspin Ale Fest was named among the country’s best beer festivals, according to the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Tailspin Ale Fest is Feb. 20 and 21 at Bowman Field.

USA TODAY 10Best announced the winners in the best beer categories, spanning from best beer bar to best beer city to best brewery tour, on Tuesday.

This is part of USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards' ongoing mission to highlight the top spots for travel, dining, and lifestyle.

The latest set of awards on popular beer-related categories includes tapping Tailspin Ale Fest as a favorite fest. USA TODAY 10Best describes Tailspin Ale Fest as “all about beer and planes — and it's a great way to warm up in the dead of winter.”

The most recent Tailspin Ale Fest was held on March 2 at Bowman Field, where people gathered amid a display of World War II aircraft. The 11-year-old festival features 50 breweries offering more than 250 beers to sample plus live music and food trucks.

Indianapolis and Columbus were named among the best beer cities. And Kill the Light in Knoxville, Tennessee, was also voted one of the best beer festivals around.

For more info on the USA TODAY 10Best winners, visit 10best.usatoday.com.

