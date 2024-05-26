Washington County chapter of Guitars 4 Vets helps veterans cope with PTSD through music

Rodney Temple, left, is shown giving a guitar lesson to Kevin Watter at the West Bend Music Academy through the Guitars 4 Vets program. Guitars 4 Vets is a nonprofit organization that teaches veterans to play the guitar and cope with PTSD through music. Washington County started a Guitars 4 Vets chapter on April 1.

When West Bend veteran Kevin Watter saw how learning and playing the guitar helped save the life of a fellow Marine who was suicidal, Watter thought that Guitars 4 Vets, which helps veterans cope with PTSD through music, could help him, too.

Watter's "Marine brother," as Watter calls him, was close to taking his own life when he reached out to a fellow Marine for help. That resulted in a quick call to police, who saved him.

Watter's friend then sought help through the VA Medical Center, which told him about Guitars 4 Vets, a nonprofit organization that allows veterans to join a community where they learn to play the guitar and "find solace in the songs they love as well as the songs they have yet to write," according to the Guitars 4 Vets website.

Since Watter saw how his friend enjoyed learning the guitar and how it helped him, Watter himself started learning the guitar to improve his overall mental health.

Until that point, Watter said to handle any kind of mental health situations that stemmed from being in combat, he worked all the time. "I worked two jobs, and I would just run, run and run." He said he did not realize how much work had become a coping mechanism until the pandemic, when he suddenly had all this free time.

But he said he and his military brothers, after all these years, are in this together.

"We have your six" — similar to "We have your back"— is the message for their close-knit group.

Through Guitars 4 Vets, Watter is hoping to share with his music with his Marine brothers as they all enjoy the healing process through music and pay tribute to their time together.

How did the Washington County chapter of Guitars 4 Vets get started?

Guitars 4 Vets began in Milwaukee in 2007 and has grown to 200 chapters in 40 states, including six chapters in Wisconsin, according to its website. The Washington County chapter, of which Watter is a participant, began April 1.

One of the organization's founders is Al Schoessow, past commander of Hartford's VFW. Schoessow, who served in the Marine Corps from 1964 to 1968, said driving to Milwaukee to take lessons just wasn't feasible for area veterans.

"We need to get a group started," he said.

He started the chapter with Donna Kleinmaus, past commander of the West Bend VFW, who served from 1968 to 1970 in the Women's Army Corps, working in finance. Kleinmaus emphasized that the program is needed to provide mental health through music to area veterans.

In the program, Schoessow said the veterans complete 10 lessons where they learn the guitar basics. After they complete the program, they get a free guitar to continue playing. He added that it is ideal for these volunteer teachers to be other veterans.

Each volunteer works with two students, he said.

Kurt Rusch, volunteer coordinator for the Washington County Guitars 4 Vets, said the chapter currently has two volunteer teachers and a waiting list for veterans who want to participate. He said they're also looking for more volunteer instructors.

Kevin Watter, a participant in Washington County's Guitars 4 Vets, served in the Marines from 1990 to 1994. He served in both Kuwait and Somalia.

At first, just holding the guitar was a challenge, Watter said

Watter said he "knew nothing" about playing the guitar when he signed up for Guitars 4 Vets.

He said holding the guitar alone was a challenge. He needed to position it so the pick did not fall out of his hand and make sure he was only grabbing one string instead of two.

"He keeps reassuring me," Watter said about his guitar teacher Rodney Temple.

Temple said he focuses on teaching the students five chords.

"We get the chords to sound clean, and it is really satisfying when they play a beautiful chord," he said.

Temple, who has played guitar for 50 years, including in a band, said he wants his students to see the healing aspect and the love of music, he said.

"We focus on the enjoyment," he said.

Student says Guitars for Vets has numerous benefits

Another student, Matthew Miller, said one of the benefits of the program is that the teachers are veterans. Temple, for example, was in the Army Reserves from 1984 to 1990, the Army from 1991 to 1993 and in the Army Reserves from 1993 to 2001.

Miller, who served in the Marines from 1994 to 2007 and the Army from 2008 to 2015, said the guitar is a "nice, soothing and relaxing" instrument.

"My goal is just to learn, relax and pull it out and play," Miller said.

He said he also likes the connection Guitars 4 Vets gives him with other veterans in the program. "I miss the camaraderie the most," he said of his experience in the service.

Miller said he wants to have a lifelong hobby, and this program will provide that.

"I can just see taking it out around the campfire," he said.

'A great outlet in dealing with emotions'

Temple said that he is passionate about teaching the guitar as that got him through his years of service. When Temple served overseas, despite limited space, he found ways to pack his guitar and played it to unwind.

He learned guitar from his stepfather, Robert Langer, who served in Vietnam. "He taught me and introduced me to it," Temple said.

He said music has been a great outlet to deal with his emotions.

"You can talk to your guitar and feel your feelings. It helps with anxiety so veterans can cope better," he added.

Teaching guitar is a way for him to give back, Temple said.

"(Langer) taught me and that lit a fire," he said. "It is so awesome. I can't put it into words."

Temple added that there is a lot of depression with veterans, and it is often hard for them to talk about it. He said some may drink or do other unhealthy activities. "If they chose to play the guitar, you can save a few people," he said.

Kevin Watter, who served in the Marines from 1990 to 1994, created a coin for remembrance of the time he and his "Marine brother" served in Somalia. Watter is a participant in the newly-formed Washington County chapter of Guitars 4 Vets.

Kevin Watter changed the lyrics to 'Under the Bridge' to pay tribute to his and his Marine brothers' service in Somalia

Watter, who served in the Marines from 1990 to 1994, wants his guitar playing and songwriting experience to serve as a remembrance he had with his Marine brothers in Somalia. He said Somalia is often seen as "the forgotten war," and that their service there helped save Somalians from famine.

Although Watter said they helped save lives, being in combat was still dangerous, especially at a bridge in Afgooye, Somalia.

Watter described it as a "rickety" bridge where only one Marine vehicle could cross at a time. He said the vehicles were a target and would often get shot at.

The Marines' ambush on the bridge served as an inspiration for a song that Watter wrote with about 15 fellow Marines. It was set to the music of Red Hot Chili Peppers' famous 1992 song: "Under the Bridge."

The lyrics reflect that Watter wanted to finish the job in Somalia and help the people there before returning to the U.S.

The refrain, he said, says it all: "We don't want to feel like we did that day to take us back to the USA."

Watter said he wants to play at least the opening guitar solo of the song at the 30th reunion of his "Marine brothers," an event planned for September.

"I know we will all be singing it together, as we always do, and our emotions will fly high, but we will be there ready for each other, have each other's six, as always. (Music) is truly food for our souls," he said.

"Music can take you to so many places and back to good places."

For more information

For more information about Guitars 4 Vets, volunteering, making a donation and learning more about the program, email wi.westbend@guitarsforvets.org or visit: guitars4vets.org.

