Want to bail on your eclipse trip? Here's what to know about your refund prospects.

If you planned a trip to see the eclipse next week and are realizing the weather forecast might not be in your favor, you may be considering canceling your excursion and saving that money for some other adventure down the road.

Unfortunately, depending on when and how you booked, you may not be eligible for a refund.

Airlines, hotels and other travel companies sometimes have restrictive cancellation policies that limit the refunds you’re entitled to. Here’s what you need to know before pulling the plug.

American Airlines: Refunds are not available more than 24 hours after booking for nonrefundable tickets. If you choose not to travel, you can convert the value of your ticket into credit for future flights. New travel must begin no more than one year from the original trip date. You may be charged a change fee, cancellation fee or fare difference for future travel depending on the terms of your original ticket. Click here to see the full terms on the airline’s website. Travelers can generally make changes to their reservation on the airline’s website, or by contacting customer service through the online or app-based chat feature or email form, or calling 800-433-7300.

Delta Air Lines: Refunds are not available more than 24 hours after booking for nonrefundable tickets. If you choose not to travel, you can convert the value of your ticket into credit for future flights, which is valid for one year from the date of issue. You may be charged a change fee, cancellation fee or fare difference for future travel depending on the terms of your original ticket. Click here to see the full terms on the airline’s website. Travelers can generally make changes to their reservation on the airline’s website, or by contacting customer service through the online or app-based chat feature or email form, or calling 800-221-1212.

United Airlines: Refunds are not available more than 24 hours after booking for nonrefundable tickets. If you choose not to travel, you can convert the value of your ticket into credit for future flights, which is valid for one year from the date of issue. You may be charged a change fee, cancellation fee or fare difference for future travel depending on the terms of your original ticket. Click here to see the full terms on the airline’s website. Travelers can generally make changes to their reservation on the airline’s website, or by contacting customer service through the online or app-based chat feature or email form, or calling 800-864-8331.

Southwest Airlines: Refunds are not available more than 24 hours after booking for nonrefundable tickets. If you choose not to travel, you can convert the value of your ticket into credit for future flights. Flight credits on Southwest don’t expire, and the airline doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees. Click here to see the full terms on Southwest’s website. Travelers can generally make changes to their reservation on the airline’s website, or contact customer service at 800-435-9792.

JetBlue: Refunds are not available more than 24 hours after booking for nonrefundable tickets. If you choose not to travel, you can convert the value of your ticket into credit for future flights. New travel must be booked more than one year from the original trip date. You may be charged a change fee, cancellation fee or fare difference for future travel depending on the terms of your original ticket, or if you make changes over the phone rather than online. Click here to see the full terms on the airline’s website. Travelers can generally make changes to their reservation on the airline’s website, or by contacting customer service via online chat, iMessage, Google Business or Whatsapp, or calling 800-538-2583. JetBlue charges $50 per ticket per person when an agent handles itinerary changes, rather than passengers using self-service options.

Alaska Airlines: Refunds are not available more than 24 hours after booking for nonrefundable tickets. If you choose not to travel, you can convert the value of your ticket into credit for future flights for main cabin or first class fares. The credit will be valid for 12 months from the original issue date of the ticket. Saver fares are only eligible for 50% credit of the original ticket value. Click here to see the full terms on the airline’s website. Travelers can generally make changes to their reservation on the airline’s website, or by contacting customer service through the online chat feature, or calling 800-252-7522.

Spirit Airlines: Refunds are not available more than 24 hours after booking. If you choose not to travel, you can convert the value of your ticket into credit for future flights, less a cancellation fee that ranges from $0 to $119 per person, depending on how far out your flight is. New travel must be booked no more than 90 days from the date of the credit being issued. Click here to see the full terms on the airline’s website. Travelers can generally make changes to their reservation on the airline’s website, or by contacting customer service through the online chat feature, by texting 48763, messaging 855-728-3555 on Whatsapp, or calling that number on the phone. Spirit may charge a fee for customer service assistance.

Frontier Airlines: Refunds are not available more than 24 hours after booking unless you purchased a refundability add-on. If you choose not to travel, you can convert the value of your ticket into credit for future flights, less a cancellation fee that ranges from $0 to $99 per passenger per segment, depending on how far out your flight is. New travel must be booked no more than 90 days from the date of the credit being issued. Click here to see the full terms on the airline’s website. Travelers can generally make changes to their reservation on the airline’s website, or by contacting customer service through the online chat feature, by messaging the carrier on Whatsapp at 720-902-3969, or sending an email through the online customer service form. Frontier may charge a fee for customer service assistance.

Allegiant Airlines: Refunds are not available more than 24 hours after booking unless you purchased a refundability add-on. If you choose not to travel, you can convert the value of your ticket into credit for future flights, less a cancellation fee of $25 per person per segment and any other related carrier charges and booking fees. New travel must be completed within one year of the date of the initial reservation. Click here to see the full terms on the airline’s website. Travelers can generally make changes to their reservation on the airline’s website, or by contacting customer service through the online chat feature, by texting the carrier at 866-432-6165, or sending an email through the online customer service form. Allegiant may charge a fee for customer service assistance.