You can see the total solar eclipse from national parks, but their skies offer much more
A large swath of the country will have a chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse next month.
For a few minutes on April 8, the moon will perfectly align with the sun, darkening skies along a path of totality from Texas to Maine.
“It's an odd experience to watch that shadow move across the sun,” said Geoff Goins, Interpretation and Fees manager at Capulin Volcano National Monument in New Mexico. “You can see planets near the sun. You can see stars and everything.”
The unusual phenomenon, which he likened to twilight, can confuse animals and cause traffic to back up, but it’s definitely expected to wow spectators.
“Everyone's seen pictures, but when you're seeing it in person with your own eyes, it's that personal experience with something that's happening out there in the cosmos that hits you right here.” He said, patting his chest.
Goins remembers everyone around him whooping and hollering during the last solar eclipse in 2017. He traveled to Grand Teton National Park for that one and plans to travel again for this next viewing.
“Our park is having a program that day. It will be a partial eclipse here,” Goins said of Capulin Volcano. “But I'm the astronomy nerd here, so I am going to centerline.”
Travelers will be able to see the total solar eclipse at 27 units within the National Park System next month, but there are many more parks with stunning skies all year.
Where can I see the eclipse in 2024?
An interactive map posted by the National Park Service, using NASA data, shows the following park units within the path of the total lunar eclipse.
Amistad National Recreation Area in Texas
Waco Mammoth National Monument in Texas
El Camino Real de los Tejas National Historic Trail Texas portion
President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site in Arkansas
Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas
Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site in Arkansas
Buffalo National River in Arkansas
Trail of Tears National Historic Trail Arkansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois portions
Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri
Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park in Missouri
Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio portions
Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Indiana
George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Indiana
Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio
David Berger National Memorial in Ohio
Fallen Timbers Battlefield and Fort Miamis National Historic Site in Ohio
North Country National Scenic Trail Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont portions
Harriet Tubman National Historic Park in New York
Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site in New York
Women’s Rights National Historical Park in New York
Appalachian National Scenic Trail Maine portion
Other sites like San Antonio Missions National Historical Park in Texas, William Howard Taft National Historic Site in Ohio, and Fort Stanwix National Monument in New York lie just outside the eclipse’s path of totality.
Eclipse Island, Moon Beach: These places on the solar eclipse path have the perfect names
What national park has the best stargazing?
In most places, the total solar eclipse will only last three and a half to four minutes, according to NASA, but nearly every night, the sky puts on a spectacular show at national park units across the country.
There is no one best park for stargazing; there are many. Here are some of the parks with night sky programs. Those with asterisks, like Capulin Volcano, also have International Dark Sky Association certification.
Acadia National Park in Maine
Arches National Park* in Utah
Badlands National Park in South Dakota
Big Bend National Park* in Texas
Big Cypress National Preserve* in Florida
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park* in Colorado
Bryce Canyon National Park* in Utah
Buffalo National River* in Arkansas
Canyonlands National Park* in Utah
Capitol Reef National Park* in Utah
Capulin Volcano National Monument* in New Mexico
Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico
Cedar Breaks National Monument* in Utah
Chaco Culture National Historical Park* in New Mexico
Chiricahua National Monument* in Arizona
City of Rocks National Reserve* in Idaho
Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve* in Idaho
Death Valley National Park* in California, Nevada
Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska
Dinosaur National Monument* in Colorado, Utah
El Morro National Monument* in New Mexico
Flagstaff Area National Monuments* in Arizona
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument* in Colorado
Fort Union National Monument* in New Mexico
Glacier National Park* in Montana
Grand Canyon National Park* in Arizona
Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument* in Arizona
Great Basin National Park* in Nevada
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve* in Colorado
Hovenweep National Monument* in Colorado, Utah
Joshua Tree National Park* in California
Lassen Volcanic National Park in California
Mesa Verde National Park* in Colorado
Natural Bridges National Monument* in Utah
Obed Wild and Scenic River* in Tennessee
Olympic National Park in Washington
Petrified Forest National Park* in Arizona
Pipe Spring National Monument* in Arizona
Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado
Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument* in New Mexico
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in Michigan
Tonto National Monument* in Arizona
Tumacacori National Historical Park* in Arizona
Valles Caldera National Preserve* in New Mexico
Voyageurs National Park* in MinnesotaSource: National Park Service
Astrotourism 101: How to plan your vacation around dark skies
What happens in national parks at night?
Visitors who leave parks before the sun goes down miss out.
“There's birds that make noises at night. Deer are very active … A lot of the predators will hunt at night. A lot of the rodent activity happens at night. There's bats at night. There's all kinds of biological activity,” Goin said. When he previously worked at Bryce Canyon, which hosts moonlight hikes, he loved pointing out the evening primrose that only blooms at night.
Nighttime is also when the sky comes alive.
“You get out, and you're going to see a sky that you've never seen in your life if you grew up in a city,” he said.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: National parks where you can see the total solar eclipse, dark skies