15 stocking stuffers under $25 at Walmart — save up to 80% on Muk Luks, Roku and more
Rubik's Cube, Avia, Polly Pocket — save big and make their day.
Amazon's October Prime Day isn't the only sale going on this week. The Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event takes place through October 12 and presents the perfect time to fill up on amazing stocking stuffers. These on-sale, under-$25 faves will please every member of your family, from the most finicky mother-in-law to the daughter who has it all. There's comfy-cozy Muk Luks slippers for only $15 (that's 55% off), highly-rated earbuds for just $18, and under-eye masks made with real 24K gold marked down to $9 (from $17). You'll receive these picks way before Christmas, so they can be wrapped and ready to go long before the first snowflake hits the ground. Looking for more of our expert-approved holiday deals from Walmart? We've rounded up the best sales on everything from vacuums and TVs to kitchenware and toys here.
Roku ExpressHD Streaming Device$21$29Save $8
Veatool Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds$18$25Save $7
Doggy Parton Denim & Gingham Dog Bandana$4$6Save $2
Loved01 by John Legend Face and Body Moisturizer$7$10Save $2
Vanelc 24K Gold Under Eye Masks, 30-Pairs$9$17Save $8
Polly Pocket Keepsake Collection Mermaid Dreams Compact$11$18Save $8
5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 2 Toys, 3-Pack$12$20Save $8
Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips$14$30Save $16
Cshidworld 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Shaver for Men and Women$15$53Save $38
Muk Luks Women's Terry Cloth Slipper Clogs$15$20Save $5
Double Donut Flavored Gourmet Hot Chocolate Packets, 32-Count$15$20Save $5
Avia Women's Lightweight Lowcut Socks with Tab, 18-Pack$17
Cate & Chloe Bethany 18K White Gold Women's Hoop Earrings$17$119Save $102
Rubik’s Professor, 5x5 Cube$18$28Save $10
Sendefn Genuine Leather RFID Blocking Wallet$21$31Save $10
For that giftee struggling to cut the cable cord, this sleek device is a great push in the right direction. Once it's synced to your home WiFi network, any entertainment lover will have access to over 500,000 streaming channels like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Hulu.
Waterproof and sweatproof, these powerful little earbuds are perfect for working out — or just working through your to-do list. They'll last four to five hours at a time; the charging case will power them back up when the battery starts to dip. Most importantly, they'll stay put once you pop 'em in thanks to their curved tips.
Praise be to Dolly! For the doggy lover in your life, this adorable pup bandana from country music legend Dolly Parton's canine fashion line is sure to be a big hit.
Sneak some of John Legend's Loved01 skincare brand's moisturizer into the stocking of that special someone who deserves to feel soft and smooth. Its formula is infused with numerous plant-based oils including sea buckthorn and shea butter; it's deeply moisturizing for all-day hydration.
Made with 100% natural ingredients like collagen, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and, yes, 24K gold, these undereye masks are just right for inspiring a little spa-night TLC.
Perfect for on-the-go play, this Polly Pocket compact brings kids to an undersea world complete with mermaid dolls, a treasure chest and a "pearl" ring that they can wear.
These adorable replicas of the brands and products we all know and love are a big hit with children — including one of these Mini Brands balls in a stocking will certainly thrill any playful kiddo.
Even the whitest teeth might start feeling a little dingy after a slew of steaming holiday lattes and spiced hot toddies. Give the gift of a bright smile with these whitening strips, now over 50% off.
This 4-in-1 electric shaver gives your giftee all the options for getting ready to face the world with a beard shaver, nose/ear hair trimmer, eyebrow trimmer and mustache/sideburn groomer.
Nothing's better than the gift of cozy comfort, especially in the winter months. And no one knows cozy comfort like Muk Luks — choose from purple, black and gray.
The holidays mean it's hot chocolate time and this variety pack (including flavors like chocolate raspberry and salted caramel) is perfect to split up into a few different stockings for a movie-marathon-and-cozy-beverage night.
Did you notice that as you got older getting socks in your stocking was a much bigger deal than in your youth? Ensure the athletic gal in your life is fully outfitted with this 18-pack of lightweight socks from Avia, available in all different colors.
Jewelry is usually too much of a big buy to include in a stocking, but at this wildly low price, you can get a pair (or two!) for any of the bling-lovers in your life. These hoops feature 18K white gold plating and practically blinding, tastefully-sized Swarovski crystals.
The tweens in your life will love the challenge of solving this jumbo puzzle — at 5x5, it's one of the largest Rubik’s Cubes ever created. It also makes a great desk toy for adults.
A new wallet is a great gift for the person who never thinks to get one for themselves — especially if theirs is currently falling apart. This one has slots for just about any card they could possibly have, as well as for cash, change and more, all with RFID blocking.
