Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff is here — save up to 60% on Shark, Crocs and more!
Plus: Dyson, Serta, Nintendo, Lego and Monopoly.
Let's face it: Things get hectic as the holiday season approaches. With all the festive gatherings peppering your schedule, it can be hard to get your to-do list done — including shopping for gifts for family and friends. Why not do yourself a favor and start your search for the perfect presents early (and that includes goodies for yourself too!)? Sure, everyone is talking about October Prime Day this week, but Amazon's not the only place to score pre-holiday deals. Thanks to the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event, which runs from October 9 to 12, you can get ahead of the hustle and save big (up to 60%) early. While you don't need to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the savings, you do need to shop virtually — markdowns on everything from smart TVs and vacuums to earbuds and toys are online-only!
To help you score the best deals, our experts have scoured Walmart's site and chosen the early sales you won't want to miss. Take this popular Shark vacuum, for example — it's only $97 (yes, really!). That's more than 50% off and one of the best prices we've ever seen on this home essential. In the market for a new TV? We can't get over the $398 price tag on this 65-inch Vizio set. Plus, prices on many of 2023's hottest toys (Barbie! Batman! Lego!) have been slashed. Ready to get started? Read on for our favorite Walmart deals in every category.
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sales overall
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Cate & Chloe Bethany 18k White Gold Women's Hoop Earrings$17$125Save $108
Fairywill E11 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 5 Modes$17$50Save $33
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff vacuum sales
Right now, the Shark Navigator Lift Away XL Upright Vacuum is just $97 at Walmart — a whopping $102 off — and based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the easiest money you ever spend. There's a reason for the XL in its name — it features an extra large dust cup to help you dispose of the dust, dirt and detritus from your floors without the need for constant emptying. And when it is time to dump the mess, the cup can be effortlessly detached and emptied into the trash. This Shark vac also boasts some serious suction. One reviewer notes that even with seven shedding fur babies, it held its own: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding. We recently tried this vacuum and I am very impressed. It managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."
Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$83$450Save $367
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$89$124Save $35
Bissell PowerLifter Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Upright Vacuum$99$159Save $60
Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner$103$320Save $217
iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro Self Empty Robot Vacuum$177
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$250$420Save $170
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff TV sales
The next few months bring lots of football, basketball and holiday movie nights. How about a TV upgrade to make it all pop? You won't do better than this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio — and the price ($398!) is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will put you right in the middle of the action. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp and clear display, it comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio products, and this one most certainly did not disappoint. Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” reported a happy user.
LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P WebOS Smart TV with HDR$478$597Save $119
Samsung 65-inch Class Q90T QLED 4K UHD Smart TV$898$998Save $100
Sony 75-inch Class Bravia XR X90K 4K with Smart Google TV$998$1,498Save $500
Samsung 55-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV$1,298$1,500Save $202
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff tech sales
This incredibly priced set (a Walmart special buy, by the way) has everything you need to get started on your Nintendo journey. For just $199, you'll get the Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle with a full download of the game included. Animal Crossing lets you create your own island paradise, and with this exclusive Switch Lite you can bring that fun with you wherever you go. This particular version of the system features a fun aqua theme, a white leaf pattern on the back and a cute leaf design on the front — all inspired by the Animal Crossing game series.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case, 2nd Generation$89$129Save $40
HP 15.6" Laptop, Intel Processor$199$249Save $50
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB$249$329Save $80
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff home sales
If you want to feel like you're sleeping at the Four Seasons, this Clara Clark Hotel Luxury Four-Piece Queen Sheets Set will certainly get the job done. More than 4,100 shoppers have fallen in love with its double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Each queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. There are more than 35 colors to choose from and with a $18 price tag, you'll want to score multiple shades. "I love these sheets," gushed a blissful fan. "They are very soft and durable so far. They truly look and feel like luxury sheets. They are beautiful and elegant. I run very hot. These do not heat up and make me sweat — amazing."
Febfoxs Portable Garment Steamer$19$120Save $101
Ingalik Queen Size Mattress Pad$28$50Save $21
Nestl Backrest Reading Pillow$45$87Save $42
Miko Home Air Purifier$58$120Save $62
Sunbee 3-Piece Luggage Set$97$300Save $203
Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10-inch Hybrid Mattress, Queen$160$234Save $74
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff kitchen sales
Getting yourself a new cookware ensemble is usually a pretty pricey proposition. That’s why Carote's eight-piece set at over 70% off nearly made us spit out our coffee. The stunning (nonstick) collection includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 5-quart sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4.2-quart casserole dish and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops. With its great materials, lasting performance and easy-to-use interface, you'll go from feeling like a home cook to a longtime professional in no time at all. One Walmart reviewer said: "These are the best pans I have ever owned. Not only are they beautiful but they work exceptionally well! Nothing sticks, they wash out so quick and easy. They're amazing."
Hamilton Beach Extra-Large Slow Cooker$30$50Save $20
Beautiful 6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven$49$75Save $26
Vavsea Knife Block Set$52$200Save $148
Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$100$181Save $81
Vitamix 6500, Platinum$350$600Save $250
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff style sales
In need of some new bling but don't want to get rocked by the price tag? This stunning pair of Cate & Chloe white gold and crystal hoops is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up a casual ensemble or complementing an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For $17 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! (Pictured is the silver version; they're also available in yellow and rose gold.) "Just beautiful in every way and very impressive packing," wrote a bejeweled buyer. "Love the clasp. Better than other huggies I've had — great quality. They would make a wonderful gift too."
Hanes Women's Fleece Crew Neck Pullover Sweatshirt$12$20Save $8
Big Chill Women's Down Blend Chevron Quilted Puffer Vest$15$25Save $10
HomeTop Women's Cozy Memory Foam Loafer Slippers$17$26Save $9
Cheruty Small Crossbody Bag$20$25Save $5
Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Clog$25$550Save $525
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Top Zip Chain Tote$91$558Save $467
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff beauty and wellness sales
Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, on sale for $17 (that's nearly 65% off!), which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Use its three brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You'll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. It even has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch to another area in your mouth. "My teeth never felt cleaner," raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."
iFanze Teeth Whitening Strips, 28-Count$7$30Save $23
Loved01 by John Legend Face and Body Moisturizer$7$10Save $2
Cshidworld 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Shaver for Men and Women$15$53Save $38
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum$18$33Save $15
It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray$21$40Save $19
SkinCeuticals Metacell Renewal B3 Lightweight Lotion$89$126Save $37
Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff toy deals
Superhero fans, young and old, will be all over this one. With this Batman Lego set, you and your Lego-loving littles can create your very own Batmobile, inspired by the latest version from The Batman. Cool features of this iconic model car include two lights, a transparent toy engine at the back, a spinning frame and a front wheel steering. And at only $55, we think you'll be hard-pressed to find this toy cheaper elsewhere. "This Lego set is awesome. It took me a bit of time to build it, as there are many pieces," shared one shopper. "The instructions are great, as always. A 10-year-old kid will need some help for the assembly but it's so fun to build this Batmobile. It is also great to play with — highly recommend!"
Barbie Doll Careers Doll Collection Set. 6 Pack$20$36Save $16
Lincoln Logs 100th Anniversary 111-Piece Collectible Tin$22$45Save $23
Jurassic World Camouflage 'N Battle Indominus Rex Action Figure$25$50Save $25
Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building Set$25$35Save $10
Mega Brands 'Barbie: The Movie' Dreamhouse$140$199Save $59
Track 7 24V Kids' Ride-On Car$300$500Save $200
Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.