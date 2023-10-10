Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff is here — save up to 60% on Shark, Crocs and more!

Let's face it: Things get hectic as the holiday season approaches. With all the festive gatherings peppering your schedule, it can be hard to get your to-do list done — including shopping for gifts for family and friends. Why not do yourself a favor and start your search for the perfect presents early (and that includes goodies for yourself too!)? Sure, everyone is talking about October Prime Day this week, but Amazon's not the only place to score pre-holiday deals. Thanks to the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event, which runs from October 9 to 12, you can get ahead of the hustle and save big (up to 60%) early. While you don't need to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the savings, you do need to shop virtually — markdowns on everything from smart TVs and vacuums to earbuds and toys are online-only!

To help you score the best deals, our experts have scoured Walmart's site and chosen the early sales you won't want to miss. Take this popular Shark vacuum, for example — it's only $97 (yes, really!). That's more than 50% off and one of the best prices we've ever seen on this home essential. In the market for a new TV? We can't get over the $398 price tag on this 65-inch Vizio set. Plus, prices on many of 2023's hottest toys (Barbie! Batman! Lego!) have been slashed. Ready to get started? Read on for our favorite Walmart deals in every category.

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sales overall

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K R6 Series 58R6E3 Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Standard, 2 Pack $35 $60 Save $25 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $68 $240 Save $172 See at Walmart

Cate & Chloe Bethany 18k White Gold Women's Hoop Earrings $17 $125 Save $108 See at Walmart

Fairywill E11 Sonic Electric Toothbrush with 5 Modes $17 $50 Save $33 See at Walmart

Monopoly Classic Family Board Game $15 $20 Save $5 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff vacuum sales

Here's one way to make Shark Week last all year long ... and have the cleanest floors ever. (Photo: Walmart)

Right now, the Shark Navigator Lift Away XL Upright Vacuum is just $97 at Walmart — a whopping $102 off — and based on what five-star reviewers are saying, it'll be the easiest money you ever spend. There's a reason for the XL in its name — it features an extra large dust cup to help you dispose of the dust, dirt and detritus from your floors without the need for constant emptying. And when it is time to dump the mess, the cup can be effortlessly detached and emptied into the trash. This Shark vac also boasts some serious suction. One reviewer notes that even with seven shedding fur babies, it held its own: "We have four dogs and three cats in our home, so it can be a challenge to keep up with the shedding. We recently tried this vacuum and I am very impressed. It managed to suck up all kinds of dirt and hair my other vacuum left behind! The filter also seems to work better on this vacuum, as I find myself not needing to dust as much."

$97 $199 at Walmart

Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $83 $450 Save $367 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Walmart

Bissell PowerLifter Swivel Rewind Pet Reach Upright Vacuum $99 $159 Save $60 See at Walmart

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner $103 $320 Save $217 See at Walmart

iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro Self Empty Robot Vacuum $177 See at Walmart

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $250 $420 Save $170 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff TV sales

See the big game — and A Christmas Story, of course — in all its 4K glory. (Photo: Walmart)

The next few months bring lots of football, basketball and holiday movie nights. How about a TV upgrade to make it all pop? You won't do better than this shiny 65-inch set from Vizio — and the price ($398!) is absurd. Its vibrant 4K picture quality will put you right in the middle of the action. It also includes Dolby Vision HDR, which boasts incredible brightness. In addition to its crisp and clear display, it comes with the brand’s SmartCast, which streams thousands of movies and shows. “Great product. I’ve always loved Vizio products, and this one most certainly did not disappoint. Amazing picture, works great with the soundbar, and gaming on it is insane,” reported a happy user.

$398 at Walmart

Hisense 58-inch Class 4K R6 Series 58R6E3 Roku Smart TV $268 $298 Save $30 See at Walmart

LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P WebOS Smart TV with HDR $478 $597 Save $119 See at Walmart

Samsung 65-inch Class Q90T QLED 4K UHD Smart TV $898 $998 Save $100 See at Walmart

Sony 75-inch Class Bravia XR X90K 4K with Smart Google TV $998 $1,498 Save $500 See at Walmart

Samsung 55-inch Class LS03B The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV $1,298 $1,500 Save $202 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff tech sales

Carry around a world of gaming right in your pocket. (Photo: Walmart)

This incredibly priced set (a Walmart special buy, by the way) has everything you need to get started on your Nintendo journey. For just $199, you'll get the Nintendo Switch Lite (Timmy & Tommy’s Aloha Edition) and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle with a full download of the game included. Animal Crossing lets you create your own island paradise, and with this exclusive Switch Lite you can bring that fun with you wherever you go. This particular version of the system features a fun aqua theme, a white leaf pattern on the back and a cute leaf design on the front — all inspired by the Animal Crossing game series.

$199 at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Apple AirPods with Charging Case, 2nd Generation $89 $129 Save $40 See at Walmart

HP 15.6" Laptop, Intel Processor $199 $249 Save $50 See at Walmart

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB $249 $329 Save $80 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff home sales

Sleep easy thanks to soft sheets and superb savings. (Photo: Walmart)

If you want to feel like you're sleeping at the Four Seasons, this Clara Clark Hotel Luxury Four-Piece Queen Sheets Set will certainly get the job done. More than 4,100 shoppers have fallen in love with its double-brushed softness, and in addition to feeling cool and breathable (so long, night sweats!), these sheets are pill- and snag-resistant. Another plus? The deep-pocket design fits mattresses up to 16 inches high, so you won't have to worry about the corners flying off in the middle of the night. Each queen-size set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases. There are more than 35 colors to choose from and with a $18 price tag, you'll want to score multiple shades. "I love these sheets," gushed a blissful fan. "They are very soft and durable so far. They truly look and feel like luxury sheets. They are beautiful and elegant. I run very hot. These do not heat up and make me sweat — amazing."

$17.99 $60.99 at Walmart

Febfoxs Portable Garment Steamer $19 $120 Save $101 See at Walmart

Ingalik Queen Size Mattress Pad $28 $50 Save $21 See at Walmart

Serta Cloud Comfort Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Standard, 2 Pack $35 $60 Save $25 See at Walmart

Nestl Backrest Reading Pillow $45 $87 Save $42 See at Walmart

Miko Home Air Purifier $58 $120 Save $62 See at Walmart

Sunbee 3-Piece Luggage Set $97 $300 Save $203 See at Walmart

Zinus Dream Pillow Top 10-inch Hybrid Mattress, Queen $160 $234 Save $74 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff kitchen sales

Get thee back to the kitchen ... and work some miracles this holiday season with a spanking-new cookware set. (Photo: Walmart)

Getting yourself a new cookware ensemble is usually a pretty pricey proposition. That’s why Carote's eight-piece set at over 70% off nearly made us spit out our coffee. The stunning (nonstick) collection includes a 9.5-inch frying pan skillet, an 11-inch frying pan skillet, a 5-quart sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 4.2-quart casserole dish and three lids. The pans are made from induction-ready granite material, so they're safe for all stovetops. With its great materials, lasting performance and easy-to-use interface, you'll go from feeling like a home cook to a longtime professional in no time at all. One Walmart reviewer said: "These are the best pans I have ever owned. Not only are they beautiful but they work exceptionally well! Nothing sticks, they wash out so quick and easy. They're amazing."

$67.99 $240 at Walmart

Hamilton Beach Extra-Large Slow Cooker $30 $50 Save $20 See at Walmart

Beautiful 6-Slice Touchscreen Air Fryer Toaster Oven $49 $75 Save $26 See at Walmart

Vavsea Knife Block Set $52 $200 Save $148 See at Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set $68 $240 Save $172 See at Walmart

Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $100 $181 Save $81 See at Walmart

Vitamix 6500, Platinum $350 $600 Save $250 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff style sales

Million-dollar sparkle for a bargain-basement price! (Photo: Walmart)

In need of some new bling but don't want to get rocked by the price tag? This stunning pair of Cate & Chloe white gold and crystal hoops is the perfect accent for just about any outfit, immediately jazzing up a casual ensemble or complementing an elegant wedding-guest look. And, seriously, white gold? For $17 bucks? It's hard to believe, but Walmart has the hookup right here! (Pictured is the silver version; they're also available in yellow and rose gold.) "Just beautiful in every way and very impressive packing," wrote a bejeweled buyer. "Love the clasp. Better than other huggies I've had — great quality. They would make a wonderful gift too."

$16.99 $125 at Walmart

Hanes Women's Fleece Crew Neck Pullover Sweatshirt $12 $20 Save $8 See at Walmart

Big Chill Women's Down Blend Chevron Quilted Puffer Vest $15 $25 Save $10 See at Walmart

HomeTop Women's Cozy Memory Foam Loafer Slippers $17 $26 Save $9 See at Walmart

Cheruty Small Crossbody Bag $20 $25 Save $5 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Lined Clog $25 $550 Save $525 See at Walmart

Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Top Zip Chain Tote $91 $558 Save $467 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff beauty and wellness sales

Your tired old electric toothbrush won't give you the gleaming choppers you want and deserve, but Fairywill ... will. (Photo: Walmart)

Brushing your teeth is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, grab the bestselling Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, on sale for $17 (that's nearly 65% off!), which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Use its three brushing modes to target different needs, whether you want to focus on whitening or go gently on sensitive gums. You'll also get eight brush heads, which can cost a pretty penny on their own. It even has a two-minute timer to ensure a thorough brushing, and it will give you a little nudge every 30 seconds as a reminder to switch to another area in your mouth. "My teeth never felt cleaner," raved a shopper with pearly whites. "I feel like I'm getting my teeth professionally cleaned."

$16.99 $49.99 at Walmart

iFanze Teeth Whitening Strips, 28-Count $7 $30 Save $23 See at Walmart

Loved01 by John Legend Face and Body Moisturizer $7 $10 Save $2 See at Walmart

Cshidworld 4-in-1 Rechargeable Electric Shaver for Men and Women $15 $53 Save $38 See at Walmart

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Pure Hyaluronic Acid Serum $18 $33 Save $15 See at Walmart

It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray $21 $40 Save $19 See at Walmart

SkinCeuticals Metacell Renewal B3 Lightweight Lotion $89 $126 Save $37 See at Walmart

Best Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff toy deals

Sure, we'd all love a Batmobile parked in our garage, but this is the next best thing. (Photo: Walmart)

Superhero fans, young and old, will be all over this one. With this Batman Lego set, you and your Lego-loving littles can create your very own Batmobile, inspired by the latest version from The Batman. Cool features of this iconic model car include two lights, a transparent toy engine at the back, a spinning frame and a front wheel steering. And at only $55, we think you'll be hard-pressed to find this toy cheaper elsewhere. "This Lego set is awesome. It took me a bit of time to build it, as there are many pieces," shared one shopper. "The instructions are great, as always. A 10-year-old kid will need some help for the assembly but it's so fun to build this Batmobile. It is also great to play with — highly recommend!"

$55 $80 at Walmart

Monopoly Classic Family Board Game $15 $20 Save $5 See at Walmart

Barbie Doll Careers Doll Collection Set. 6 Pack $20 $36 Save $16 See at Walmart

Lincoln Logs 100th Anniversary 111-Piece Collectible Tin $22 $45 Save $23 See at Walmart

Jurassic World Camouflage 'N Battle Indominus Rex Action Figure $25 $50 Save $25 See at Walmart

Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building Set $25 $35 Save $10 See at Walmart

Mega Brands 'Barbie: The Movie' Dreamhouse $140 $199 Save $59 See at Walmart

Track 7 24V Kids' Ride-On Car $300 $500 Save $200 See at Walmart

Want to save even more? Make sure you're signed up for Walmart+. It's easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You'll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.