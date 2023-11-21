The 5 Walmart Black Friday deals you won't want to miss — save up to 70%

It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on tech purchases and Walmart's Black Friday sale has you covered with discounts on everything from a Samsung smartwatch and Google Chromecast to a Shark robovac. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible Black Friday sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.

We've partnered with Walmart on our 30 Days of Deals campaign to bring you the best of their Black Friday sales. There's something for everyone on this list from TV buffs to smart home enthusiasts. So don't delay any longer and add these goodies to your cart now!

1. Stream all your subscriptions from one central device for $20.

Walmart Chromecast with Google TV $20 $30 Save $10 When you have a smart TV, you may not realize the utility of a Google Chromecast, but trust us, it's a necessity. Queuing up your favorite shows from one central device or finding a YouTube video to stream from your phone has never been easier. The device is on sale for one of the lowest prices we've seen at just $20. "I watch a lot of Netflix and YouTube and this is perfect to quickly navigate through — it includes voice command recognition to search for shows and movies across all of my subscriptions like Amazon and HBO. I love the fast startup and it automatically turns on/off my Samsung TV when I use the included remote." This is a smart gift for the less-than-tech-savvy folks on your list. Yes, even they can handle it (and will thank you for giving them the push to upgrade their system). $20 at Walmart

2. Snag nearly 50% off this mega-popular Shark robot vacuum.

Walmart Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $129 $249 Save $120 If you’re tired of doing all the dirty work around the house, it’s time to sit back and let the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum eat that dust — literally. Its Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to pick up debris on carpets and hardwood floors. You don’t even need to be home to get it up and running! Use the SharkClean app, Alexa or Google Assistant to start cleaning while you’re at work or out to eat. Pet owners especially love this dirt-busting machine: “I have three cats that shed like mad and remembering to vacuum daily is a chore. Enter my new Shark. I program it to run each day and the amount of accumulated hair has decreased dramatically! If you don’t have one and have been wanting to try one, do it. You won’t be disappointed.” $129 at Walmart

3. Upgrade their timepiece with a trendy smartwatch that's just $99.

Walmart Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic $99 $159 Save $60 Love smart technology, but hate the modern design? You can have the best of both with this stylish high-tech watch by Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in stainless steel with the analog display you expect from typical wristwatches. But don't be deceived. This watch is as capable as your average smartwatch at tracking your health and fitness markers, your sleep hygiene and phone notifications all from your wrist. Plus, you can get this model for just $99 during the Black Friday sale. Surprise the tech lover in your life with a sophisticated but classic timepiece that does so much more than meets the eye. Reviewers were impressed: "It has great features, a ton of apps, good battery life and is easy to use. This watch works great with my Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Haven't had a single problem with it. I would recommend it to anyone with a Samsung or Android smartphone." $99 at Walmart

4. Get smart with a heating system for under $150.

Walmart Honeywell Smart Thermostat $135 $180 Save $45 With Black Friday deals coming in hot this week, you can bet there’s a smart thermostat on sale to suit your wallet now and save you some money in the long run. This one from Honeywell is a great deal at $45 off. Create a custom heating and cooling schedule to match your temperature needs, while optimizing for the hours you aren't home or are sleeping. Another plus: You can control the temperature with the app even when you’re halfway around the world. More than 23,000 Walmart shoppers gave it five stars. Said one: "Best Wi-Fi thermostat ever! Beautiful piece of tech. No more back and forth to the thermostat. The heat/cooling schedule is the bomb. Just a complete time- and money-saving jewel." $135 at Walmart

5. Create a theater experience at home with a portable projector — 70% off.

Walmart Roconia 5G WiFi Bluetooth 1080P Projector $106 $370 Save $264 If that friend who hosts summer backyard movie nights could use an upgrade to their projector system, make their year with this one that's more than $260 off. The incredible little device makes watching your favorite TV shows and films feel like a high-end theater experience. It uses LCD and LED technology to project videos to an incredible 300 inches across, and it's WiFi-enabled to stream from Netflix or Hulu. Put it on the floor or tabletop to beam your footage onto a wall, or take it outside and project your image onto the side of the house or garage. It's great for gaming on a bigger display, too. This reviewer said the device is easy to use and great for children: "I love this projector. My kids love to use it when they have pals over — they're able to watch films anywhere and it's easy to set up." $106 at Walmart

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items that we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.

