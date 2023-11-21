The 5 Walmart Black Friday deals you won't want to miss — save up to 70%
Grab a Shark robot vacuum for $120 off, a Samsung smartwatch for under $100 and more at Walmart's Black Friday sale.
It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on tech purchases and Walmart's Black Friday sale has you covered with discounts on everything from a Samsung smartwatch and Google Chromecast to a Shark robovac. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible Black Friday sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.
We've partnered with Walmart on our 30 Days of Deals campaign to bring you the best of their Black Friday sales. There's something for everyone on this list from TV buffs to smart home enthusiasts. So don't delay any longer and add these goodies to your cart now!
1. Stream all your subscriptions from one central device for $20.
When you have a smart TV, you may not realize the utility of a Google Chromecast, but trust us, it's a necessity. Queuing up your favorite shows from one central device or finding a YouTube video to stream from your phone has never been easier. The device is on sale for one of the lowest prices we've seen at just $20. "I watch a lot of Netflix and YouTube and this is perfect to quickly navigate through — it includes voice command recognition to search for shows and movies across all of my subscriptions like Amazon and HBO. I love the fast startup and it automatically turns on/off my Samsung TV when I use the included remote." This is a smart gift for the less-than-tech-savvy folks on your list. Yes, even they can handle it (and will thank you for giving them the push to upgrade their system).
2. Snag nearly 50% off this mega-popular Shark robot vacuum.
If you’re tired of doing all the dirty work around the house, it’s time to sit back and let the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum eat that dust — literally. Its Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to pick up debris on carpets and hardwood floors. You don’t even need to be home to get it up and running! Use the SharkClean app, Alexa or Google Assistant to start cleaning while you’re at work or out to eat. Pet owners especially love this dirt-busting machine: “I have three cats that shed like mad and remembering to vacuum daily is a chore. Enter my new Shark. I program it to run each day and the amount of accumulated hair has decreased dramatically! If you don’t have one and have been wanting to try one, do it. You won’t be disappointed.”
3. Upgrade their timepiece with a trendy smartwatch that's just $99.
Love smart technology, but hate the modern design? You can have the best of both with this stylish high-tech watch by Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic comes in stainless steel with the analog display you expect from typical wristwatches. But don't be deceived. This watch is as capable as your average smartwatch at tracking your health and fitness markers, your sleep hygiene and phone notifications all from your wrist. Plus, you can get this model for just $99 during the Black Friday sale. Surprise the tech lover in your life with a sophisticated but classic timepiece that does so much more than meets the eye. Reviewers were impressed: "It has great features, a ton of apps, good battery life and is easy to use. This watch works great with my Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Haven't had a single problem with it. I would recommend it to anyone with a Samsung or Android smartphone."
4. Get smart with a heating system for under $150.
With Black Friday deals coming in hot this week, you can bet there’s a smart thermostat on sale to suit your wallet now and save you some money in the long run. This one from Honeywell is a great deal at $45 off. Create a custom heating and cooling schedule to match your temperature needs, while optimizing for the hours you aren't home or are sleeping. Another plus: You can control the temperature with the app even when you’re halfway around the world. More than 23,000 Walmart shoppers gave it five stars. Said one: "Best Wi-Fi thermostat ever! Beautiful piece of tech. No more back and forth to the thermostat. The heat/cooling schedule is the bomb. Just a complete time- and money-saving jewel."
5. Create a theater experience at home with a portable projector — 70% off.
If that friend who hosts summer backyard movie nights could use an upgrade to their projector system, make their year with this one that's more than $260 off. The incredible little device makes watching your favorite TV shows and films feel like a high-end theater experience. It uses LCD and LED technology to project videos to an incredible 300 inches across, and it's WiFi-enabled to stream from Netflix or Hulu. Put it on the floor or tabletop to beam your footage onto a wall, or take it outside and project your image onto the side of the house or garage. It's great for gaming on a bigger display, too. This reviewer said the device is easy to use and great for children: "I love this projector. My kids love to use it when they have pals over — they're able to watch films anywhere and it's easy to set up."
Want to save even more? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. It’s easy to sign up for your free 30-day trial here. You’ll get free shipping and grocery delivery, savings on gas and prescriptions, exclusive access to major deals, and more. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage, here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items that we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.
Looking for more great Walmart Black Friday deals? Check these out:
Vacuums:
Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Black & Decker 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Vacuum$40
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum$400
iRobot Roomba 676 Robot Vacuum$154$245Save $91
Dyson Outsize Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$450
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$400$650Save $250
Shark Ion Robot Vacuum$129$249Save $120
TVs and home entertainment:
Philips 32-Inch Class HD Smart Roku TV$118$168Save $50
Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K Smart TV$248$319Save $71
Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K Smart TV$298$550Save $252
Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV$268$298Save $30
LG 70-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV$498$648Save $150
Samsung 75-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV$648$748Save $100
Tech:
Vilinice Noise-Canceling Headphones$28$100Save $72
Vilinice Bluetooth Speakers$18$100Save $82
PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle$499$560Save $61
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$49$70Save $21
Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Smart Watch$149$350Save $201
Home:
Marnur Electric Blanket$53$90Save $37
Dreo Space Heater$40$90Save $50
Mainstays Fleece Electric Heated Throw Blanket$23$33Save $10
Clara Clark Bedsheet Set, Queen$20$61Save $41
Black & Decker 1500W Portable Indoor Space Heater$20$35Save $15
KingSo 22-inch Wood Burning Fire Pit$35$70Save $35
Ssecretland 10-inch Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$160$270Save $110
Kitchen:
Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker$49$59Save $10
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 10-piece$80$300Save $220
Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffeemaker$50$99Save $49
Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven$35$66Save $31
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set, 8-Piece$60$220Save $160
Style:
Time & Tru Women's High Low Pullover Sweatshirt$10$13Save $3
Muk Luks Womens Poly Suede Slipper Booties$20$36Save $16
Portland by Portland Boot Company Womens Mudguard Chelsea Boots$20$45Save $25
Cate & Chloe Ariel 18-Karat White Gold Halo Stud Earrings$20$150Save $130
Michael Kors Jet Set Leather Zip Chain Crossbody$75$348Save $273
Crocs Unisex Baya Clog Sandals$40$50Save $10
Fantaslook Long-Sleeved Shirt$16$28Save $12
Beauty and wellness:
Fairywill Electric Toothbrush$17$70Save $53
Mario Badescu Gentle & Radiant Trio 2023 Holiday Gift Set$12
Sejoy Cordless Water Flosser Teeth Cleaner$26$66Save $40
Mitimi S2 Sonic Electric Toothbrush$19$30Save $11
Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum$40$72Save $33
Facemade Makeup Sponges Set$10$20Save $10
Burberry Classic Eau De Parfum$39$98Save $59
Toys:
Bmag 3D Color Magnet Building Tiles Set, 120-Piece$42$70Save $28
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit$48$60Save $12
Hyper Bicycles 26-Inch 36V Electric Mountain Bike$348$449Save $101
Fanl Train Set$40$60Save $20
Barbie Stroll & Play Pups Playset$20
Pokemon Trading Card Games Crown Zenith Special Collection$59
Lego Classic Creative Color Fun Creative Building Set$30$65Save $35