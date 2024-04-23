Volunteer at 50+ Expo, on Warehouse floor or at Monroe County History Center front desk

The City of Bloomington Volunteer Network provides information about volunteering locally. For a complete listing, visit BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org or call 812-349-3433. The inclusion of an organization in this list does not imply City endorsement or support of the organization’s activities or policies. Information and registration links for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org.

50+ Expo

The annual 50+ Expo is the community's premier showcase of businesses and organizations whose products and services are geared toward baby boomers, seniors and caregivers. Volunteers 16 years and up are needed at Switchyard Park on Wednesday, May 8, to assist with event setup and tear down, as well as manage the welcome table and help conduct participant surveys. Volunteers under the age of 18 must have an Underage Waiver of Liability signed by a parent or guardian. Two shifts are still available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6:30 p.m. This is an outdoor event. If the weather seems questionable, please plan to show up regardless, and the on-site supervisor can decide whether to move forward with the event. Learn more, download a waiver, and sign up today at https://tinyurl.com/2024-50plus-expo. Questions? Contact city of Bloomington Parks and Recreation parksvol@bloomington.in.gov or 812-349-3700.

Floor Uplift Team

The Warehouse exists to positively impact the community by providing a safe place for sports, recreation and the arts; using relationships built through these activities to share the love of God. They are looking for volunteers 18 years and up to work their floor, look after their guests' safety, lift them up and invest in our community. Available hours are Monday to Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., as well as some Saturdays. The Warehouse contains a large indoor skatepark, basketball courts, tennis, pickleball, pool tables, Gaga ball, bounce houses, three play sets, art classes, pottery, home school library, golf driving range, volleyball, bouldering wall, rock wall, table games and parkour course. With more to come. Interested? Visit https://tinyurl.com/floor-uplift-team and sign up today. For questions or more information contact Spencer Armstrong, missionary director at spencer@btownwarehouse.com or 812-606-4693.

Front desk attendant

The Monroe County History Center is seeking enthusiastic individuals 15 years and up to join their team as front desk volunteers. Shifts are available Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 1 to 4 p.m. Front desk attendants play a vital role in creating a welcoming and informative environment for their museum guests. This position offers an excellent opportunity to engage with visitors, gain experience in guest relations, and contribute to the success of museum operations. Excellent communication, interpersonal skills, and a friendly demeanor are essential. Training provided; no prior experience necessary. This is a perfect opportunity for volunteers interested in local history and who want to learn about museum exhibits and programs. For a complete description, visit https://tinyurl.com/front-desk-attendant or contact Justin Robertson at office@monroehistory.org.

Community Event Spotlight

You are invited to the 2024 Be More Awards

Come out and help celebrate community volunteers! We invite you to join us in recognizing the recipients and nominees of this year's Be More Awards! This is a free and family-friendly event, guaranteed to leave you feeling inspired and motivated to get involved.

When: Thursday, April 25, 5:45-6:30 p.m. Meet & Greet with 6:30 p.m. award ceremony

Where: Buskirk-Chumley Theater, 114 E. Kirkwood Ave.

Learn more and view this year's recipients: https://tinyurl.com/BVN-Be-More-Awards

The Be More Awards have been made possible in partnership with City of Bloomington Community and Family Resources Department, City of Bloomington Volunteer Network, Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County, IU Credit Union, United Way of South Central Indiana, and WTIU Public Television.

