Visit Lubbock announces participation in Brew City, Texas program

Visit Lubbock this week announced its participation in the Brew City, Texas program, in celebration of the city’s reputation as a growing hub for local craft beer enthusiasts and travelers alike.

As a member of the program, launched by the Texas Craft Brewers Guild in March 2024, Visit Lubbock said it's affirming its dedication to promoting craft beer tourism and fostering economic growth for local hospitality and manufacturing businesses, according to a news release.

Local brewers like The Brewery LBK, which was named the Top Brewpub in the nation by USA Today, and Good Line Beer Co, which was named one of the Best New Breweries of 2022 by Hop Culture Magazine, have recently been nationally recognized, bringing well-deserved attention to the city’s up-and-coming brew culture. Participating breweries include Two Docs Brewing Co., The Brewery LBK, Frost Brewhouse, Triple J Chophouse & Brew Company, Mano Negra Brewing Co., Good Line Beer Co., and The Plains Brew Co.

With over 400 breweries calling the Lone Star State home, craft beer contributes a staggering $4.5 billion annually to the Texas economy—the third most of any state—and supports more than 30,000 jobs. Still, when it comes to breweries per capita, Texas ranks a distant 47th, underscoring the potential for further industry growth. Despite the challenges hospitality businesses have weathered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas remains a large state with ample room for craft brewing expansion with further market development, and communities like Lubbock are at the heart of that growth. As the organization behind the Brew City, Texas program, the Texas Craft Brewers Guild serves as the statewide nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing the Texas craft brewing industry through advocacy and education.

"The Brew City, Texas program represents a significant milestone in the Texas Craft Brewers Guild’s efforts to support and elevate the craft brewing industry in Texas," said Caroline Wallace, TCBG Executive Director. "By collaborating with cities like Lubbock who are committed to celebrating the unique culture and flavors of Texas craft beer, we aim to drive tourism, stimulate local economies, and further establish Texas as a world-class beer destination.”

Lubbock joins other cities across the state, united in its mission to showcase the best of Texas craft beer and enhance economic opportunities for local businesses. Through collaborative marketing, education, and outreach efforts with the Brew City, Texas program, Visit Lubbock leaders said they look forward to continuing to raise the bar for craft beer excellence and welcoming visitors to experience the best of what the city has to offer.

To learn more about the Brew City, Texas program and check out participating cities, visit the Texas Craft Brewers Guild website.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Visit Lubbock announces participation in Brew City, Texas program