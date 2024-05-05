Virginia High School to host Spring Plant Sale May 8
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia High School’s (VHS) horticulture students will host the annual Spring Plant Sale on Wednesday.
Proceeds from the sale will fund future field trips, classroom supplies and VHS’s scholarship fund.
The sale will be at Virginia High School from 3-6 p.m.
The Spring Plant Sale will include the following plants:
annuals
perennials
trees
shrubs
herbs
houseplants
VHS horticulture students have grown and cared for all plants featured in the sale.
