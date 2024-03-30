'Very flattering on my mature figure': The flowiest maxi dress is 30% off at Amazon

I don't know about you, but as soon as the weather hits 60º, my closet starts to crave a timeless and flowy dress. When it comes to hunting down the best flowy dresses, there are a few things you should look for. The dress has to be simple enough to wear over and over again, breezy enough to conceal any surprise summer sweat and skim the body in all of the right places — and that's exactly what The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress does. And it just so happens to be marked down to $42 (from $60) — but only for a limited time!

Why is this a good deal?

Starting at $42, this high-quality dress from The Drop (Amazon's trendy, influencer-inspired fashion brand) looks so much more expensive than it actually is. Most dresses like this can easily cost upwards of $100, especially during this time of year. With deals up to 30% off, this is the lowest price we've seen since last summer — so you know it's a steal.

Why do I need this?

The tiered style is cut to fall effortlessly over the body without clinging to the skin or highlighting certain body parts — which also allows flattering and flirty movement. Oh, and did I mention that the dress comes with pockets? Pockets!

The inclusive size range is seriously impressive, coming in sizes XXS to 5X. Choose from 18 colors and four different styles — single-color, striped, chambray and eyelet. All of the dresses are made with a buttery-soft and sustainable TENCEL Lyocell fabric. Just note that the sale prices vary from style to style.

Yes, that's all great and dandy, but the dress really shines when it comes to versatility. Depending on how you style it, it's easily an all-season dress. Pair it with strappy sandals for a hot summer day or use it as a stylish swimsuit cover-up. Top it off with a leather jacket and a pair of booties for an edgy feminine look during spring and fall.

Yes, you can wear it in the winter too — just throw it on over a sleek turtleneck or layer a cozy sweater on top. Reviewers have worn it everywhere, including the beach, date night, to work, graduations, casual weddings and even just lounging at home.

I won't judge if you buy one in every color — because I'll be doing the same thing. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Reviewers of all ages and body types have been raving about this tiered maxi dress, calling it a "must buy for hot weather and photos" and a great addition to any capsule wardrobe. One shopper even 'fessed up to wearing it every day (I totally get it): "If you are in a hurry and still wants to look good, this is a perfect and fast choice!"

"I love this dress," shared one five-star Amazon reviewer. "I had previously purchased a black one and it is very flattering on my mature figure. The brown one is gorgeous too. Well made, beautifully finished."

Of course, I'm not the only ones excited about the pockets: "It's soft and flowy but still flattering. It has legit pockets. Not those cheapo pockets you can't put things in," explained a happy customer. "For my height (5'4" AND A HALF) it's the perfect midi length — not too short. I can't get over how comfortable the fabric is. I haven't washed it yet, but so far I'm in love."

Over a year later, the same customer came back to edit their review: "I've worn and washed it many times and I'm still in love with this dress. Holds up well in the wash and I even toss it in the dryer."

"I bought this dress on a whim right before a Florida vacation. It was 100 degrees and this dress was nice and flowy to keep me cool," wrote a dress-loving Amazon shopper. "The fabric is sturdy and the dress has pockets. I’m only 5’0” tall and the adjustable buttons on the straps made it possible for me to wear flat shoes and sandals without tripping over the dress."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

