Vanessa Williams is ‘legendary’ as she shows off toned abs in bikini: ‘Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s?’

Vanessa Williams has the internet in a frenzy.

On Tuesday, the 58-year-old actress, singer and former Miss America shared a stunning photo showing off her toned abs in a white bikini as she served face on the beach.

"Are we doing bikini shots in our early 50s? Ok," she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans were in awe of Williams's seemingly ageless photo.

"YAAAAASSSSSSS!!" Jay Manuel wrote.

"OH OKAY THEN," Micheal Urie, her former Ugly Betty co-star, added.

"YES MAAAAAAAMMMMMM," Janet Mock said.

"How can you be so gorgeous!!! Like I don’t understand you are the most gorgeous person ever," a fan wondered.

"Legendary!!" Someone continued.

Williams has been open over the years about how she maintains her amazing physique. In a 2014 interview with ABC News, she advised people eat "as clean as you possible can when you have a goal to attain."

"If I wanted to drop a few pounds for any kind of event or red carpet, you cut out alcohol, you cut out sugar, you cut out carbs," she continued. "Juicing, hot water and lemon — those are all great cleansers to keep you hydrated now a days it's so easy to get organic products. whether they are seaweed snacks or anything."

When it comes to working out she admitted that she likes to try something new as often as possible to keep her body moving. And when it comes to aging, Williams has not shied away from questions around getting older. Speaking with MadameNoire in 2018, she wanted people to know that they should not be afraid of aging.

"With every challenge in life there is a fear because you haven’t done it before," she explained. "Don’t be afraid to take the leap, whatever it is. And no matter what age you are, there’s always gonna be something you haven’t done. Whether you are 5 or 50, you have to be open to what’s being offered and brave enough to accept it.”

