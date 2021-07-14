Paulina Porizkova, 56, looks ‘forever young’ in blue bikini: 'Chasing waterfalls'

Paulina Porizkova is a vibe.

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old supermodel shared a video of herself standing under a beautiful waterfall while wearing a string blue bikini that showed off her toned abs. The camera then pans up to show the towering cliff and returns to Porizkova who is all smiles as the water runs through her hair. In her caption, she explained the story behind how she came across the waterfall.

"Do go chasing waterfalls!" she wrote quoting the TLC hit "Waterfalls." "While on a jungle hike, we stumbled on this amazing waterfall. Good thing I always wear a bikini to hike in the jungle. I should also add that we got totally lost after this, and wandered the jungle for about an hour before finding our way. Thank you for the great camera work and for trusting me to get us the hell out."

Fans flooded the comments in awe of both the stunning model and waterfall.

"This is so beautiful. Glad you found your way out of the jungle! This country is so awesome. Thanks for sharing a glimpse of it," a fan wrote.

"Forever young," someone said.

"You look incredible!!" another person added

"Absolute beauty. The waterfalls too!" a commenter continued.

Porizkova has been open about how she takes care of herself, including the importance of fitness. She has shared several posts on her social media about how she maintains her defined abs.

In a 2015 interview with Elle, she admitted that she had not started working out until she was 40. She explained that in addition to not exercising, she had poor nutrition and was a consistent cigarette smoker.

"I could eat whatever I wanted because I smoked," Porizkova said. "Cindy [Crawford] would be there sweating and working out, and she had a fabulous body that she worked for and I was just like, 'Oh, that's stupid.' I had a good time being unhealthy for a while, but then you pay for it. When I did Dancing with the Stars is when I realized that exercise does actually change your body."

She added, "I started so late that my body had no previous knowledge of muscle. I always do everything the hard way. It takes me 20 years longer than everyone else. I started exercising to help with my panic attacks and to get off antidepressants. I found out if I worked out every day my anxiety was kept a lot at bay. And I felt better. So how great is that?"

