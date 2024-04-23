New Valley of Fire visitor center set to open in 2025

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada State Parks announced a new visitor center for Valley of Fire State Park. The groundbreaking ceremony took place on Monday.

The new visitor center will also boast a larger gift shop, offering a wide array of souvenirs and educational materials for visitors to take home. Additionally, an outdoor amphitheater capable of seating up to 200 visitors will provide a venue for educational programs, ranger-led talks, and special events. (Credit: Nevada State Parks)

The roughly 17,000-square-foot facility promises to enhance the visitor experience with its expanded amenities and state-of-the-art features.

The new center will open its doors to the public in the fall of 2025.

