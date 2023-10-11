25 best under-$25 Prime Day impulse buys — including a bestselling $4 mascara

Prime Day is a great opportunity to save on all those big items you've been waiting to get — a gorgeous TV, killer noise-cancelling headphones, all that good stuff. But you know what they say about the little things. There are some incredible deals afoot on under-$25 favorites, too. With savings up to 60% off, already great prices are now undeniably amazing. Spruce up your home and keep your holiday shopping list in mind — there are some smart stocking stuffers in the mix (Echo Dot for a record-low $23, anyone?). Keep on scrolling for our favorite pocket-sized picks.

Best buys under $25 for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $14 $50 Save $36 This wildly popular holder — over 70% off for Prime Day — works with almost any model phone and vehicle. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or vent without leaving a trace when you remove it. It'll keep your cell secure through even the bumpiest of pothole-ridden roads. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $23 $50 Save $27 Now in its 5th generation, the Echo Dot — down to an all-time low price — is a smaller model within the Amazon Alexa speaker line that’s ready to assist with scheduling appointments, playing podcasts while you're cooking and adding items to your Amazon shopping list the second you think of them. $23 at Amazon

Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum $15 $30 Save $15 If you’re battling dry, dull skin, it’s time to get acquainted with vitamin C. The popular ingredient is known to even out skin tone, minimize fine lines and dark spots, and promote collagen production. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, 50% off for Prime Day, has gone viral on Amazon with over 90,000 five-star reviews. Its other magical ingredients include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Aifusi Mop Slippers for Floor Cleaning, 10-Piece $14 $26 Save $12 If you dread mopping more than any other chore, slip on these fuzzy slippers. They're designed to be worn over your shoes so that you can effectively dust and mop your floor just by walking across it as you normally would. No more back-breaking pain! Plus, they're kind of fun; you can easily rope in your kids to help. Save nearly 50%. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer $11 $30 Save $19 Pour water out while keeping your food in! This strainer is made entirely of silicone, which means it can fit virtually any round bowl, pot or pan — even the lipped kind. All you have to do is clip it onto two sides and pour out the extra water, grease, oil or sauce. Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers gush over this thing. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 Just plug the Fire TV Stick Lite into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, and oh so much more. Did you see the price?! $18 at Amazon

Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $15 $40 Save $25 with coupon With its cyclonic force and strong suction, this bestselling portable vac can tackle just about any mess in your car. The kit includes a filter brush, a carry bag, a spare HEPA filter and three attachments for detailing. Save $25 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Aerlang Massage Gun $18 $26 Save $8 with coupon This handy massager works deep into muscles to alleviate tension, work out kinks and generally relax the body. It has 20 different speeds, ranging from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm, allowing you to customize the action to help stimulate the circulation of blood and release lactic acid in the muscles, thus easing your stiffness. For even more customization, choose from six heads designed to target specific muscles and body parts. Shoppers say it's nearly silent, so there's no loud commotion when you're trying to wind down. Save $8 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose Patch, 10-Count $13 $17 Save $3 Looking to suck all the gunk out of your pores? Just apply one of these nose patches, shuffle off to bed and let it do the work of clearing out the crud while you sleep. In the morning, you'll be astonished when you see all the grime that was trapped in your skin. $13 at Amazon

Amazon CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Serum $14 $25 Save $11 Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRX serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 40,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara $4 $5 Save $1 What makes this bestselling mascara a step above the rest? For starters, the price — just $4 right now for Prime Day. But also, the formula is ophthalmologist-tested and delivers everything you could want in a mascara. Its conic wand brush seamlessly glides through each lash to separate and coat from root to tip. Just one pass is all it takes to achieve long, voluminous, defined and clump-free fabulousness. Bonus: It's PETA-approved for being cruelty-free. $4 at Amazon

Amazon Blink Mini indoor security camera $20 $35 Save $15 If you need a little peace of mind while you're out of the house or away on vacation, the Blink Mini has got your back. Compact enough to fit on a bookshelf or be tucked away on a mantel, the bestselling Mini checks all the boxes for what makes a perfect indoor security camera — and at $20, it's the lowest price on record. Don't mistake its small size for a lack of power, though; it has motion detection, night vision, two way audio, and much more. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Lemedy Women's Padded Sports Bra $17 $26 Save $9 The Lemedy Sports Bra has been going viral on TikTok, solving problems for busty exercisers everywhere by providing both support and flattering style. It pulls on overhead, and the longline design means it can double as a tank top under a sweater or hoodie. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener $21 $35 Save $14 Designed for a family member who struggled with manual can openers due to arthritis, this easy-to-use gizmo has raked in over 60,000 five-star reviews. The bestseller will automatically open those Campbell's soups for you with the touch of a button (four AA batteries not included). $21 at Amazon

Amazon Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe $11 $30 Save $19 Never stress about too-rare or overcooked food again. Just poke this popular thermometer into your dinner-to-be and you'll have a temperature readout in three seconds. Use the Kizen to test-fry oil, gauge the doneness of casseroles, desserts and more without the guesswork. Save over 60% with this Prime Day steal. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Vobaga Electric Coffee Mug Warmer $19 $40 Save $21 If you're working at a desk for long chunks of time and need your caffeine boost to stay piping hot, this electric warmer is the ticket. It's adjustable, so you can ensure your coffee or tea is the perfect temperature — whether you lean towards absolutely scalding or slightly steaming. No worries with this guy: It has a built-in auto turn-off after four hours. $19 at Amazon

Amazon Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover $20 $32 Save $12 This viral favorite pulls deeply embedded fur from clothes and upholstery, then scrapes them back into a chamber that can be emptied out so you can "rinse and repeat." The reusable non-adhesive roller eradicates pet hair from any surface — and according to Amazon shoppers and Yahoo staffers, it’s well worth the money. $20 at Amazon

Amazon Heeta Hair Scalp Massager $6 $11 Save $5 Soft silicone “bristles” promise a deep clean while gently exfoliating your scalp without scratching it. This doodad works on nearly all hair textures and lengths. It's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower to work in your shampoo, or on dry hair to give yourself a soothing head massage. Over 109,000 5-star fans vouch for the thing — makes a great stocking stuffer! $6 at Amazon

Amazon Kasa Smart Plug Mini, 4-Pack $21 $30 Save $9 At just over $5 per smart plug, you can't beat the price. These bestsellers will do you good, according to the 11,000+ shoppers who gave them a flawless five-star rating. Just stick one into a wall outlet, then plug in anything from a lamp or a TV to a coffeemaker. Connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network and use your phone to sync to the Kasa Smart app (it works with Androids and iPhones too). And ... that’s it! Now you can control just about anything in your home with your phone. $21 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Rug $16 $36 Save $20 This cushioned mat is well-named: It's like walking on a cloud! Chopping vegetables and doing the dishes aren't half as bad when you're standing on a surface made of thick, soft PVC foam that's shock-absorbing and protects your joints all the way up to your spine. $16 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

