25 best under-$25 Prime Day impulse buys — including a bestselling $4 mascara
Scoop up Hanes, Echo Dot, Fire Sticks,
Prime Day is a great opportunity to save on all those big items you've been waiting to get — a gorgeous TV, killer noise-cancelling headphones, all that good stuff. But you know what they say about the little things. There are some incredible deals afoot on under-$25 favorites, too. With savings up to 60% off, already great prices are now undeniably amazing. Spruce up your home and keep your holiday shopping list in mind — there are some smart stocking stuffers in the mix (Echo Dot for a record-low $23, anyone?). Keep on scrolling for our favorite pocket-sized picks.
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$14$50Save $36
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)$23$50Save $27
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum$15$30Save $15
Aifusi Mop Slippers for Floor Cleaning, 10-Piece$14$26Save $12
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer$11$30Save $19
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite$18$30Save $12
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner$15$40Save $25 with coupon
Aerlang Massage Gun$18$26Save $8 with coupon
Zulay Kitchen Handheld Powerful Milk Frother$12$20Save $8
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Nose Patch, 10-Count$13$17Save $3
Perilogics Universal Airplane In-Flight Phone Mount$10$18Save $8
CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Serum$14$25Save $11
Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara$4$5Save $1
Blink Mini indoor security camera$20$35Save $15
Lemedy Women's Padded Sports Bra$17$26Save $9
Kitchen Mama Auto Electric Can Opener$21$35Save $14
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe$11$30Save $19
Vobaga Electric Coffee Mug Warmer$19$40Save $21
Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover$20$32Save $12
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook, 4-Pack$6$11Save $5
Heeta Hair Scalp Massager$6$11Save $5
Kasa Smart Plug Mini, 4-Pack$21$30Save $9
KitchenClouds Cushioned Anti Fatigue Rug$16$36Save $20
CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Bedding Sheet Set, Queen$25$40Save $15
Hanes Women's ComfortSoft EcoSmart Sweatpants$6$18Save $12
Best buys under $25 for Amazon Prime Day
This wildly popular holder — over 70% off for Prime Day — works with almost any model phone and vehicle. Mount it to your dashboard, windshield or vent without leaving a trace when you remove it. It'll keep your cell secure through even the bumpiest of pothole-ridden roads.
Now in its 5th generation, the Echo Dot — down to an all-time low price — is a smaller model within the Amazon Alexa speaker line that’s ready to assist with scheduling appointments, playing podcasts while you're cooking and adding items to your Amazon shopping list the second you think of them.
If you’re battling dry, dull skin, it’s time to get acquainted with vitamin C. The popular ingredient is known to even out skin tone, minimize fine lines and dark spots, and promote collagen production. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, 50% off for Prime Day, has gone viral on Amazon with over 90,000 five-star reviews. Its other magical ingredients include hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, witch hazel and jojoba oil.
If you dread mopping more than any other chore, slip on these fuzzy slippers. They're designed to be worn over your shoes so that you can effectively dust and mop your floor just by walking across it as you normally would. No more back-breaking pain! Plus, they're kind of fun; you can easily rope in your kids to help. Save nearly 50%.
Pour water out while keeping your food in! This strainer is made entirely of silicone, which means it can fit virtually any round bowl, pot or pan — even the lipped kind. All you have to do is clip it onto two sides and pour out the extra water, grease, oil or sauce. Nearly 25,000 Amazon shoppers gush over this thing.
Just plug the Fire TV Stick Lite into one of your TV’s HDMI ports and it’ll search for your home’s Wi-Fi network and wait for you to log in. Once synced, you’ll have access to hundreds of streaming apps and channels, including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, and oh so much more. Did you see the price?!
With its cyclonic force and strong suction, this bestselling portable vac can tackle just about any mess in your car. The kit includes a filter brush, a carry bag, a spare HEPA filter and three attachments for detailing.
This handy massager works deep into muscles to alleviate tension, work out kinks and generally relax the body. It has 20 different speeds, ranging from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm, allowing you to customize the action to help stimulate the circulation of blood and release lactic acid in the muscles, thus easing your stiffness. For even more customization, choose from six heads designed to target specific muscles and body parts. Shoppers say it's nearly silent, so there's no loud commotion when you're trying to wind down.
Whip up barista-level lattes and cappuccinos at home, thanks to this affordable gadget. The electric whisk transforms any type of milk into the thick and creamy foam needed for your favorite beverages.
Looking to suck all the gunk out of your pores? Just apply one of these nose patches, shuffle off to bed and let it do the work of clearing out the crud while you sleep. In the morning, you'll be astonished when you see all the grime that was trapped in your skin.
Air travel's torturous enough on your spine; don't exacerbate the situation. This handy-dandy device will keep the ache away, attaching to the back of a tray table in seconds so you don't have to crane your neck to watch movies and shows in-flight.
Made with 96.3% snail secretion filtrate (yep, really), this CosRX serum has become a viral favorite for its incredible effect on skin dullness and dryness. With over 40,000 rave reviews from verified shoppers, this formula has a massive fan base — many of whom rave about how hydrated and bright their skin feels after use.
What makes this bestselling mascara a step above the rest? For starters, the price — just $4 right now for Prime Day. But also, the formula is ophthalmologist-tested and delivers everything you could want in a mascara. Its conic wand brush seamlessly glides through each lash to separate and coat from root to tip. Just one pass is all it takes to achieve long, voluminous, defined and clump-free fabulousness. Bonus: It's PETA-approved for being cruelty-free.
If you need a little peace of mind while you're out of the house or away on vacation, the Blink Mini has got your back. Compact enough to fit on a bookshelf or be tucked away on a mantel, the bestselling Mini checks all the boxes for what makes a perfect indoor security camera — and at $20, it's the lowest price on record. Don't mistake its small size for a lack of power, though; it has motion detection, night vision, two way audio, and much more.
The Lemedy Sports Bra has been going viral on TikTok, solving problems for busty exercisers everywhere by providing both support and flattering style. It pulls on overhead, and the longline design means it can double as a tank top under a sweater or hoodie.
Designed for a family member who struggled with manual can openers due to arthritis, this easy-to-use gizmo has raked in over 60,000 five-star reviews. The bestseller will automatically open those Campbell's soups for you with the touch of a button (four AA batteries not included).
Never stress about too-rare or overcooked food again. Just poke this popular thermometer into your dinner-to-be and you'll have a temperature readout in three seconds. Use the Kizen to test-fry oil, gauge the doneness of casseroles, desserts and more without the guesswork. Save over 60% with this Prime Day steal.
If you're working at a desk for long chunks of time and need your caffeine boost to stay piping hot, this electric warmer is the ticket. It's adjustable, so you can ensure your coffee or tea is the perfect temperature — whether you lean towards absolutely scalding or slightly steaming. No worries with this guy: It has a built-in auto turn-off after four hours.
This viral favorite pulls deeply embedded fur from clothes and upholstery, then scrapes them back into a chamber that can be emptied out so you can "rinse and repeat." The reusable non-adhesive roller eradicates pet hair from any surface — and according to Amazon shoppers and Yahoo staffers, it’s well worth the money.
This No. 1 bestseller will hold bags in your car without them going flying the second you hit the brakes. Use it to hang groceries, water bottles ... the possibilities are endless.
Soft silicone “bristles” promise a deep clean while gently exfoliating your scalp without scratching it. This doodad works on nearly all hair textures and lengths. It's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower to work in your shampoo, or on dry hair to give yourself a soothing head massage. Over 109,000 5-star fans vouch for the thing — makes a great stocking stuffer!
At just over $5 per smart plug, you can't beat the price. These bestsellers will do you good, according to the 11,000+ shoppers who gave them a flawless five-star rating. Just stick one into a wall outlet, then plug in anything from a lamp or a TV to a coffeemaker. Connect the plug to your Wi-Fi network and use your phone to sync to the Kasa Smart app (it works with Androids and iPhones too). And ... that’s it! Now you can control just about anything in your home with your phone.
This cushioned mat is well-named: It's like walking on a cloud! Chopping vegetables and doing the dishes aren't half as bad when you're standing on a surface made of thick, soft PVC foam that's shock-absorbing and protects your joints all the way up to your spine.
These No. 1 bestselling sheets have ultra-deep pockets that stay put even if you're the toss-and-turn-all-night type. The microfiber fabric is engineered to be cool and breathable, with a silky feel. Choose from 45 colors and patterns.
We're loving these feel-good sweats, especially at a ridiculous $6. They flaunt a “thin, soft fleece lining,” per shoppers, plus an open straight leg, an elasticized waistband and an easy-to-wash cotton-blend fabric. Available in seven colors (would it be wrong to get one for every day of the week?).
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.