These Cyber Monday deals under $10 make the best gifts, stocking stuffers or impulse purchases

Amazon BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan $13 I've personally never made bacon without suffering at least first-degree burns. But with a grease screen like this one covering your frying pan, that oil has nowhere to go. Grab one of these for your friend who wishes they were a better cook. $13 at Amazon

Amazon HotHands Hand Super Warmers, 10-Pack $11 Mother Nature's mid-winter wind chill is no match for these single-use hand warmers, which last up to 18 hours. Stuff them inside your gloves or boots for a little heat boost during the next polar vortex. $11 at Amazon

Amazon Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel Kit $7 Gross, or satisfying? You be the judge. Either way, this weird car-cleaning gel gets the job done, clearing out dust and debris from all the nooks, crannies and car-specific crevices. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Tocess Big Hair Claw Clips, 8-Pack $7 $10 Save $3 If you're old enough to have worn these 90s-tastic claw clips in your hair the first time around ... good news, you're still allowed to wear them! Grab eight of them for under $10, a bargain that makes us think we're actually in the 90s again. $7 at Amazon

