These Cyber Monday deals under $10 make the best gifts, stocking stuffers or impulse purchases
These random doodads are on sale for Cyber Monday 2023 — and start at just $6.
Cyber Monday 2023 dropped at Amazon on Saturday (confusing, we know), so we've had a few days to scour the sale. And a few words of advice: don't sleep on the Cyber Monday deals under $10 — you know, all those random trinkets and doodads you find while deal-hunting for something else. (And if you're more of a high-roller, we've also rounded up the best Cyber Monday deals under $50.) After all, now's the best time to knock some gifts off your holiday shopping list — and stock up on stocking stuffers.
We've rounded up some of the best bits and bobs we found on Amazon so far, many of which would make great stocking stuffer (or even white elephant!) gift ideas, too. It's so easy to just click that "add to cart" button with prices this low. So come on, you know you want to...
I've personally never made bacon without suffering at least first-degree burns. But with a grease screen like this one covering your frying pan, that oil has nowhere to go. Grab one of these for your friend who wishes they were a better cook.
Mother Nature's mid-winter wind chill is no match for these single-use hand warmers, which last up to 18 hours. Stuff them inside your gloves or boots for a little heat boost during the next polar vortex.
Keep your kitchen knives as sharp as the day you got them with this 3-step knife sharpener widget. This thing repairs, straightens, sharpens and fine tunes blades, as easy as 1-2-3.
Yahoo readers have loved this nifty grabber tool for a while, and its price was just slashed for Cyber Monday. Grab one while it's still on sale. (See what I did there?)
It's a classic for a reason: Connect 4 rules. In fact, I'm officially petitioning this simple kids' game to be rebranded as the ultimate host gift for 2023.
File this under "stuff you don't want, but definitely need." Okay, so maybe a dryer vent cleaning kit isn't at the top of anyone's holiday wish list, but your dryer would thank you if it could talk.
A sleep mask is essential for upcoming holiday travel, and this one promises to seal that pesky gap at the bridge of your nose that other masks let sunlight through.
You never realize how much you desperately need a car trash can until you actually get one. This No. 1 bestseller and Yahoo reader favorite doubles as a simple car storage container, and (thanks to its waterproof design) even moonlights as a cooler.
Gross, or satisfying? You be the judge. Either way, this weird car-cleaning gel gets the job done, clearing out dust and debris from all the nooks, crannies and car-specific crevices.
Carry your AirTags in style with one of these silicone cases you can add to your key chain — you'll get four different colors per pack. Don't forget to buy some AirTags to go inside, too!
Milk is cool and all, but have you tried it frothed? This affordable little gizmo gives your coffee that barista-made mouthfeel, without the barista-made prices.
Deck the halls with 33 feet of remote-controlled string lights, interspersed with photos of your friends and loved ones. This festive strand includes 100 lights, 50 photo clips and 8 lighting modes for your every illumination need.
If you're old enough to have worn these 90s-tastic claw clips in your hair the first time around ... good news, you're still allowed to wear them! Grab eight of them for under $10, a bargain that makes us think we're actually in the 90s again.
Makeup girlies, you can never have enough beauty blenders, am I right? Snag a five-pack (in a veritable rainbow of color options) for under $10 during this Black Friday sale.
Ever wondered how beauty influencers achieve that dewy look? Well, probably with a filter, to be honest. But if not, then probably with one of these Gua Sha jade rollers, which promise to de-puff your skin and even improve wrinkles.
Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.
How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years of experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only feature items we believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.