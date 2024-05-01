Ultimate Ninjas, offering an 'authentic ninja warrior experience,' is open in Oak Creek

A girl tries one of many obstacles at an Ultimate Ninjas facility under the supervision of Mike "The Stallion" Silenzi, a multi-season competitor on NBC's American Ninja Warrior. Ultimate Ninjas is now open at 400 W. Bell Court, #350, Oak Creek.

Oak Creek may soon be full of ninjas.

You could be one, too.

Locals looking for an athletic challenge can visit the newly opened Ultimate Ninjas, 400 W. Bell Court, #350.

The 16,000-square-foot facility opened April 27 and is the Milwaukee area’s first dedicated obstacle gym. All ages can get an “authentic ninja warrior experience,” according to a news release about the opening.

Owner Mike “The Stallion” Silenzi, who also co-owns the Libertyville, Illinois, location, said he’d been looking at opening a gym in the Milwaukee area for years.

Silenzi competed on American Ninja Warrior for 10 seasons and is looking to train the next generation of ninjas in what he calls a “jungle gym on steroids.”

“We’re creating a new sport,” Silenzi told the Journal Sentinel prior to opening.

There is not an official tie-in between the Ultimate Ninjas gyms and the television show, but the facilities have been used for filming.

There are five Ultimate Ninjas locations in Illinois, plus gyms in Indiana, California and Missouri. This is the first in Wisconsin.

The grand opening event featured raffles and allowed kids over 6 to try obstacles based on those featured in the show. Children ages 3 through 5 were allowed access to the 4,000-square-foot “Lil’ Ninjas” area with obstacles designed specifically for them ― a first for the gym franchise.

Everything from adult fitness classes to the Lil’ Ninjas classes are on offer, making the unique gym uniquely versatile. Spots can be saved for birthday parties or corporate team building as well, Silenzi said.

Much of the programming is still “coming soon,” according to the company website, ultimateninjas.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Ultimate Ninjas opens its first Wisconsin location in Oak Creek