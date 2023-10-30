The Ultimate City Guide to a Chic Week in Paris

Welcome to Local Hype, a travel diary where we compile a curated list of our "Hometown Heroes" for you to enjoy. Featuring the buzziest hotels, restaurants and local treasures that we’ve experienced for ourselves suggested by the city's locals.

Next on the agenda? Paris, the fashion week edition.

The chic French city is one that's fun to visit all year round, and for many of the fashion crowd, it becomes somewhat of a second home the four to six times a year that we frequent it. As a result, you need a pretty solid list of hotels, shops and restaurants in which to spend your time and of course: a reliable and comfortable way to get from A to B.

For us, catching the Eurostar is honestly the only way, with its lowest fares starting from £39 GBP each way (approx $47 USD) and the fastest journey time from London to Paris being 2 hours and 16 minutes. For frequent travellers, the Business Premier option allows for extra seat space, a free meal on board and a plush lounge area to relax in ahead of your travels, plus extra baggage allowance and priority lanes -- so really, it's a no-brainer.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

When we arrived, Moët Hennessy's new Parisian outpost was first on our agenda. Brought to life by interior designer Ramy Fischler, Cravan boasts an extensive list of champagne cocktails alongside small plates and a stunning visual palette. Pink Mamma is another must-visit when in Paris, with its chic take on a classic afternoon tea a true experience.

Read on for more of our top picks.

Hotels and Accommodation

Le Metropolitan, Paris Tour Eiffel, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel





paris fashion week restaurants hotels shops airbnb

Easily one of the best hotel experiences we've had, not only because of the perfect view of the Eiffel Tower, but also because the room was super comfortable with large French windows and a beautiful black marble bathtub. In the hotel you can also find a spa, restaurant and a heated swimming pool. The location was more than ideal, especially for a busy week of attending shows and events all over the city -- situated in walking distance to the Eiffel as well as everyone's favorite cafe, Carette.



Airbnb



paris fashion week restaurants hotels shops airbnb



When running around the city attending fashion week shows and presentations, nothing feels better than a cozy Airbnb that has all the markers of a home away from home. For this fashion week season, we stayed at Je's place in the heart of the Marais, just a stone's throw from the nearest Metro station. The comfortable one-bedroom apartment had an en-suite bathroom and a bright courtyard view along with a friendly neighbourhood charm that just can't be replicated in a hotel.

Restaurants

Ojii



paris fashion week restaurants hotels shops airbnb



Nestled in the heart of Paris' seventh arrondissement, you'll find an address that promises a Japanese journey. Every aspect, from the ambiance to the cuisine, has been meticulously curated to create a warm, chic, and festive atmosphere where Japanese flavors seamlessly merge with lacquered walls adorned with bronze masks designed by artist Jenna Kaes. The duo behind Ojii restaurant, Olivier Leone and Arthur Cohen, are no strangers to the culinary scene. Following their successful launch of Onii-San in the Marais district, they've embarked on a new adventure by bringing this concept to the Left Bank. The "Tarte Chocolate Caviar" will forever live rent-free in our minds.

Pink Mamma



paris fashion week restaurants hotels shops airbnb



The friendly four-floor trattoria is often the spot all the tourists and locals go for dinner to experience their delicious, tender, corn-fed meat prepared in the style of Florence as well as pastas and pizzas. However, we experienced their tea time this time around which offers an authentic Italian twist on the classic five o'clock tea. Set beneath the enchanting glass roof, you can savor a delightful cup of tea, a freshly brewed coffee, or even a glass of champagne alongside a tiered cake stand filled with delicious treats.

Libertino



paris fashion week restaurants hotels shops airbnb



There's a lot going on at Libertino. To the right, the impressive kitchen is ruled by our superstar, the incredible Josper grill. On the left, you'll find a nostalgic pastry shop with an enchanting array of desserts from your childhood. The restaurant is incredibly spacious and with lines of people waiting to eat. From their lush central room resembling a Garden of Eden to the Spettacolo lounge with its 125m drapes and a lively disco bar in the basement, every inch of Libertino is a curated, artistic haven. On the menu is all the classics, from pizzas to pastas to antipasti. Our favorite dish was undoubtedly the signature truffle pasta, a true classic -- for good reason.

Cravan



paris fashion week restaurants hotels shops airbnb



Brought to you by the masterminds behind Moet Hennessy, Cravan is the latest bar to join Paris' exuberant line-up and already, it's made quite a name for itself. Just ahead of our visit, the lively cocktail joint hosted none other than Pharrell's new book launch, bringing together a fashionable crowd of Parisian creatives. With an extensive cocktail menu that's elevated by a range of bar snacks, sharing plates and desserts (the lobster roll was a particular highlight, might we add) -- it's safe to say that the new, three-storey spot has plenty to offer.