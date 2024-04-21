Two Shore towns named among 15 best places to retire in New Jersey

We've all heard the horror stories about retiring in New Jersey: the high property taxes, the high cost of living, high home prices.

While those are very real hurdles, the reality is a lot of people do stay in the Garden State. The state's attractions like its beaches and mountains, its public transit system and proximity to Philadelphia and New York City are big plusses.

Finance website Insider Monkey took a look at factors including livability scores, cost of living, median rent and median home prices to find the 15 best places to retire in New Jersey.

Jersey Shore places to retire

Two Jersey Shore locations made Insider Monkey's list.

Here's what the magazine had to say about those towns:

Red Bank: "Just an hour’s drive from the Big Apple, Red Bank is one of the best places to retire in New Jersey. Although the town is expensive in terms of both cost of living and housing, it provides access to several waterfront parks and the Bellhaven Nature Area. Red Bank has a vibrant arts & culture scene, with Two River and Count Basie being the town’s most revered theaters. All in all, there are plenty of excursions to revel in, whilst still enjoying the amenities of a suburban lifestyle."

Diners and pedestrians enjoy the pedestrian only walkway section of Broad Street in between White Street and W. Front Street in Red Bank, NJ Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Toms River: "Toms River is located on the Jersey Shore and in terms of weather it is one of the best places to retire in New Jersey. If your heart is set on living on the coast, Toms River is one of the best New Jersey shore towns to retire in. As soon as the summer season starts, residents can spend their days bathing in the sun at one of the city’s many beautiful beaches or visit its boardwalks. Apart from the sights, it also houses the Community Medical Center, meaning that retirees can have access to top quality health care."

Best places to retire in New Jersey

Here's the list that Insider Monkey came up with:

Pompton Lakes Haddonfield Highland Park Glassboro Linwood Bridgeton Toms River Metuchen Woodbridge Westfield Gloucester City Fort Lee Ridgewood Red Bank Newton

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 15 best places to retire in New Jersey named in Insider Monkey list