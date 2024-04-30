Tulip Time 2024 is this week in Pella. Where to park, how to find the schedule and more.

You can visit the Netherlands without leaving central Iowa when the 2024 Pella's Tulip Time festival kicks off this week.

Experience Dutch culture and more than 300,000 blooming tulips during the three-day event consisting of crafts and food vendors, parades and tours. The Tulip Times Festival in Pella started in 1935 as an impromptu gathering of those with Dutch ancestry. From that meeting, a tradition blossomed.

Pella is located in Marion County and only a 50-minute drive from Des Moines.

When you visit Pella during Tulip Time, expect to see people in traditional Dutch clothing, eating Dutch foods and participating in street scrubbing and coffee time.

Here is a guide to this year's 2024 Tulip Time in Pella.

When is Tulip Time 2024?

The Tulip Time Festival will take place May 2, 3 and 4.

It kicks off Thursday at 8 a.m. when local museums open. By 8:30 a.m. tours and the Dutch Master Antique Auto Display will begin. From then on, there is at least one event every hour until 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Sunday concludes with a thanksgiving and praise service. There is an hourly schedule available on the Pella Historical website.

Where to find tulips in Pella, Iowa?

The city is covered with flower gardens displaying thousands of tulips for free. Multiple locations offer displays and fields of celebrated flowers.

Scholte House Museum & Garden s, at the corner of Main and Broadway streets, has more than 35,000 tulips on display. It has resting places and a gazebo to gaze at the garden once cared for by Maria Scholte, the wife of Pella’s founder Domine Hendrik P. Scholte.

Fair Haven Memorial Garden at the corner of East Third and Union streets hosts more than 13,000 tulips for visitors to enjoy. It also includes two monuments listing more than 800 area veterans who served in World War II. The tulip garden is replaced with annuals when autumn arrives.

Central College's campus at 812 University St. boasts more than 15,000 tulips with a series of main tulip beds by the Graham Conference Center, Weller Flag Garden, east and north sides of Central Hall, Jordan Plaza and the Peace Mall.

Tulip Avenue in Central Park, 720 Franklin St., and Sunken Gardens Park, 1110 Main St., Pella plants tens of thousands of tulips in these two parks near the center of town. Tupip Avenue, in Central Park, connects the north fountain to the center of the park and is lined with tulips.

Where can I get tickets for Tulip Time?

Much of the Tulip Time festival can be viewed for free, but some events and attractions require paid tickets. Tickets are required for grandstand shows as well as for a wagon tour of the city, a tour of the windmill and historic village, and through the Scholte House Museum.

Tickets range from $5 for park seating during the stage shows to $20 for tours of the windmill and historic village.

Tickets can be purchased on-site or at pellahistorical.org.

How to park and pay at Tulip Time?

A bee lands on a Tulip as thousands visit Pella for the annual Tulip Time celebration, Friday, May 5, 2023.

The streets of Pella are packed with people hoping to get their first look at the tulips blooming next to its sidewalks and in its city parks. Parking is limited near the downtown area and within walking distance. The spots tend to fill early in the morning, according to the Pella Historical Museums' website.

Parking lots that offer shuttle service for visitors to downtown Pella are available for $10 per vehicle for cash only. The shuttles run regularly from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and are included in the cost of parking.

Lots are located at:

Delta Inc. Building, 1417 Washington St., Friday and Saturday

Pella Christian High School, 300 Eagle Lane, Saturday only

Several churches in Pella are open for parking on a first come basis:

Calvary Church , 408 Maple St., has free parking with a shuttle to downtown.

Open Bible Church , 837 Washington St., is available for $15 each day.

Connect Church offers $5 parking at 914 Liberty St.

First Church, 605 Broadway St., is $15 a day.

Handicap parking is limited and is available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Pella Public Library parking lot.

How to view the Tulip Time parade?

The Strolling Strings of the Pella High School Orchestra perform during the annual Tulip Time celebration, Friday, May 5, 2023.

There is not one but two parades each day of the tulip festival. The Volks parade begins at approximately 2:45 p.m. You can also view the Dutch culture parade under the stars and street lights at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The route goes north on Main Street then clockwise around the square and east on Franklin Street. The parade ends in front of the Historical Village.

What's at the Dutch Craft Market?

What's a trip to Pella without a local little shopping? The Dutch Craft Booth offers more than 100 booths with a variety of goods sold at each shop. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. at 1002 Franklin Street West Market Park.

What's the weather in Pella, Iowa for Tulip Time 2024?

Thursday is expected to have showers and possibly thunderstorms with a low of around 50 degrees. The rain is expected to continue into the evening with a 50% chance of precipitation, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a 30% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-60s with a low in the upper 40s.

Mostly sunny skies for Saturday with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. The temperature in Marion County will be in the upper 60s, while the evening will drop around into the upper 40s.

The festival offers weather-related alerts via text messaging. Text Pellatulip to 67283 to sign up.

Where to stay in Pella near Tulip Time?

It is hard to fit all of Tulip Time into one day. So making plans for lodging will allow you to soak in every bit of the festival. VistPella.com offers a list of hotels, bed and breakfasts, Airbnbs, campgrounds and more in the area.

