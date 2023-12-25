No plumber needed: This hair-catcher — on sale for $12 — keeps your shower clog-free
What is it?
If you're a particularly long-haired human, we know you've struggled for years to keep lost strands from clogging the drain. This is not the biggest problem in the world, but it sure is a consistent one. No matter how vigilant you are about clearing the drain after each shower, inevitably there's a clog forming in the pipe below. We know, we know: You've tried all types of hair catchers, wasted time and money with plumbers and regrettably used Drano in desperate moments. But have you tried the TubShroom? This deceptively simple device will change your life, and right now it's on sale at Amazon for $12, down from $20.
The TubShroom catches hair (human or pet) that wraps around the tube in one central place for easy cleaning. Even better? You won't have to see any of the hair, soap or residue buildup until you’re ready to clean it.
Why is it a good deal?
When you consider how much hiring a plumber to fix clogged drains can cost (hundreds or thousands over time!), $12 is pocket change in the grand scheme of things. We're all for cheap products that proactively stop problems in their tracks, and this popular gadget is no exception. Plus, it's made of industrial-strength silicone, which, according to the brand, should keep it working for at least 10 years.
Why do I need this?
The genius of the thing lies in its brilliant design. The TubShroom is covered in holes to allow water to pass through, while hair gets wrapped around it, which makes cleaning it off a breeze. Because it's made of silicone, it's flexible and easy to fit in a variety of tub drains (though the folks at TubShroom recommend drains 1.5-to-1.75 inches wide).
An inexpensive solution
Trust us, the TubShroom is the solution you've been waiting for — plus, it’s ridiculously affordable and it's easy on the eyes. You can grab it in white to match your tub, or get creative with one in green, blue, gray or orange. (There's even a clear option.)
Is the TubShroom a game changer? Absolutely. Do we recommend it? With every fiber of our collective being — and every hair on our heads. (See our full review here.) But we're not the only ones who love it.
What reviewers say
By "not the only ones," we mean us and over 85,000 five-star Amazon reviewers!
Catches a ton
Said one of them: "Everyone in this household has thick, long hair. Long. Hair. I have tried every single drain guard on the market, yet there I am, a bottle of Drano in one hand and my phone in the other on speed dial for my plumber. Until I tried this. This works. Really works. Better than anything else I’ve tried. Once properly seated into the drain hole, there is very little that can get through. And it sits up above the level of the tub floor so that not only does the water go through it easily, you can just pluck it out and toss whatever hair has wrapped around it. You won’t regret getting this.”
Easy to clean
To keep your TubShroom lasting long, you do need to be diligent about periodically wiping it clean. Maybe not every day, but every few days. Another tip: Clean it out when it’s dry — not immediately after showering (it’s quicker and lessens the ick factor). If you want to go above and beyond, try rinsing the Shroom after removing the hair so that the “pores” won’t get clogged over time.
“Great for [a] household with three females with long hair and two men with chest and leg hair,” raved another five-star reviewer. “We hate digging hair out of the drain after our showers, knowing tons got missed and will damage the pipes later down the line! This little charm is awesome, collects the hair around the bumps and is easily collected after each shower. Still kind of yucky to gather the hair, but I feel like it will save us money with a plumber in the future by keeping the hair from getting down the drain!”
One thing to note? Some pet parents claim their four-legged friends like it a little too much. "This works amazingly well!" exclaimed a final fan. "I have long hair and shed handfuls of hair during washing and conditioning in the shower. This catches it all! ... The only complaint is that it sticks out above the surface of the drain. I understand it's part of the design and likely necessary for its function, however, that small bit that sticks up makes it easy for my dogs to take it out of the drain. ... I wish the manufacturer could modify the design so that it either sits flush with the tub floor, or so that it could fit more snugly in the drain!"
Bye-bye, drain snakes and harsh liquid cleaners!
Psst: Did you know there's a SinkShroom, too? And it's also on sale!
Not only will this topseller catch loose strands while you're brushing your tresses, it'll also prevent your beloved wedding ring from slipping down the drain!
"This would've saved me a lot of money in hiring plumbers if I'd had this a long time ago," wrote a satisfied reviewer. "Even the dog hairs have been trapped by this strainer. No more clogged drains ever!"
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
