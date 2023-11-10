The absolute best gifts everyone is searching for this year, according to Google

Black Friday is fast approaching, which means only one thing: The holidays will be here in no time.

As Yahoo's gifting editor, the giving season is my most wonderful time of the year. As much as I love scouring the Internet for clever, one-of-a-kind gift ideas, I'm also all for taking recommendations from people in my circle — whether it's a close friend or family member, or a random person on TikTok. And really, it's because some of the best gifts are the ones with cult followings, rave reviews and rising Google searches.

Speaking of Google, the search engine just dropped its Holiday 100 List, a compilation of the most-searched products in the last 12 months. If you've been on the Internet at all in the last year (Is that even a question?), then none of these picks will come as a surprise. You'll recognize most, if not, all of these finds: the viral Dr. Scholl's sneakers, the Ninja Creami that kept selling out, the beloved Lululemon belt bag, to name a few.

While you can and should take a look at the complete list, keep scrolling to see the trending best gift ideas that caught my eye. All of these picks are backed by data, so you really can't go wrong.

Uniqlo Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag Crescent bags are having a moment. This nylon one "reached an all-time high in 2023" — likely because of its affordable price point (around $20!), water-repellent finish and unisex design. "The perfect size for running errands for the day, with plenty of room for a phone and water. Very lightweight," one happy shopper wrote. $20 at Uniqlo

Stanley Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, 40 oz Mark 2023 as the year that insulated tumblers doubled as a fashion accessory. Stanley remains the leader of the pack and their 40-ounce version really took off this year, with searches quadrupling in a year. $45 at Amazon

UGG Ugg Tasman Slipper Last year, it was all about the mini UGG booties. This year? Searches increased 900% for this sheepskin-lined slipper, available in men's, women's and kids sizes. $110 at UGG

Lululemon Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Searches for this Lululemon favorite skyrocketed by 650% this year, which explains why you've seen it everywhere (hence the name). Wear it around your waist or across your body for easy access to on-the-go essentials. $48 at Lululemon

Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa Google searches are heating up for this portable fire, with interest up 5,000% in the last year. You can bask in the glow of this tabletop fire pit for up to 45 minutes. Fuel the fire for warmth or roasting marshmallows — it's your call. $80 at Solo Stove

RENPHO Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager Apparently, everyone's on the hunt for a way to give their eyes a break. Eye massagers, as a whole, have picked up in popularity since 2019, but this heated one is a top pick with nearly 5,000 rave reviews on Amazon. "I bought it to help with a dry eye conditions. But I use it for a lot more: headaches, sinus congestion, stress relief. I even use it on my forehead, and it messages my temples lightly," one five-star reviewer wrote. $70 at Amazon

WORKMAN PUBLISHING The Reverse Coloring Book It seems like everyone's itching to color outside the lines since search interest for reverse coloring books doubled in the last year. Draw lines, dots and doodles to make sense of the colors on each page. $10 at Amazon$13 at Books-A-Million (BAM!)

Gonex Gonex Compression Packing Cubes, Set of 6 While there's certainly a time and place for traditional packing cubes, these will keep your items sorted while saving space. It's no wonder search interest for compression cubes reached a record high this year. $35 at Amazon

The rest of the most-searched Google products in 2023

Away The Carry-On $275 at Away

Accreate Children's Instant Camera $51 at Walmart

Champion Adult Packable Anorak $29 at Amazon

iYoShop Hands Free Dog Leash $20 at Amazon

QUMY Dog Shoes $29 at Amazon

Sorel Kinetic Breakthru Caribou Waterproof Boot $97 at Nordstrom Rack

Baublebar 18K Gold Custom Engravable Oval Necklace $128 at Baublebar

Weber Q 2200 Portable Grill $329 at Wayfair

Bogg Bag Original $85 at Amazon

Seiko Men's Essentials Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch $250 at Macy's

COWSAR Nugget Ice Maker $190 at Amazon

Mejuri Tube Medium Hoops $58 at Mejuri

Govee Permanent Outdoor Lights $300 at Amazon

Stuart Weitzman Suede Over-The-Knee Boots $795 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Foldies Polarized Folding Sunglasses $99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV $310 at Amazon

Sunbrella Outdoor Bean Bags $349 at West Elm

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack $195 at Dagne Dover

Brilliant Earth Lab Diamond Tennis Necklace $4,995 at Brilliant Earth

Jolie Filtered Showerhead $165 at Amazon

YAUNGEL Seed Starter Tray with Grow Light $20 at Amazon

Nudestix Nudies Cream Blush All-Over-Face Color $35 at Sephora

AlfaBot Nut Milk Maker $100 at Amazon

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan $24 at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch $330 at Amazon

Aventon Level.2 Commuter Ebike $1,799 at Aventon

Bird Buddy Original Smart Bird Feeder with Camera $239 at Amazon

Plufl The Original Human Dog Bed $349 at Amazon

Nike Free Metcon 5 $120 at Nike

Glamnetic Press On Nails $15 at Amazon

Oxo Good Grips Cookie Press Set $34 at Amazon