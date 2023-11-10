The absolute best gifts everyone is searching for this year, according to Google

Why you can trust us
Black Friday is fast approaching, which means only one thing: The holidays will be here in no time.

As Yahoo's gifting editor, the giving season is my most wonderful time of the year. As much as I love scouring the Internet for clever, one-of-a-kind gift ideas, I'm also all for taking recommendations from people in my circle — whether it's a close friend or family member, or a random person on TikTok. And really, it's because some of the best gifts are the ones with cult followings, rave reviews and rising Google searches.

Speaking of Google, the search engine just dropped its Holiday 100 List, a compilation of the most-searched products in the last 12 months. If you've been on the Internet at all in the last year (Is that even a question?), then none of these picks will come as a surprise. You'll recognize most, if not, all of these finds: the viral Dr. Scholl's sneakers, the Ninja Creami that kept selling out, the beloved Lululemon belt bag, to name a few.

While you can and should take a look at the complete list, keep scrolling to see the trending best gift ideas that caught my eye. All of these picks are backed by data, so you really can't go wrong.

Dr. Scholl's Shoes

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers

These sneakers went viral on TikTok after a user shared how she walked 50,000 steps in them on her trip in Barcelona — without any pain. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have backed up these claims, and one reviewer even added that they have "good arch support for my plantar fasciitis." As a result, Google searches shot up 5,000% this year. 

Uniqlo

Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag

Crescent bags are having a moment. This nylon one "reached an all-time high in 2023" — likely because of its affordable price point (around $20!), water-repellent finish and unisex design. "The perfect size for running errands for the day, with plenty of room for a phone and water. Very lightweight," one happy shopper wrote. 

Stanley

Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, 40 oz

Mark 2023 as the year that insulated tumblers doubled as a fashion accessory. Stanley remains the leader of the pack and their 40-ounce version really took off this year, with searches quadrupling in a year.

LEGO

LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Building Set

Searches pick up for this 878-piece LEGO kit each and every December. It makes sense: Adult builders can choose to leave the tree green, sprinkle in a few pink flowers or have it in full bloom. 

Ninja

Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker

The Ninja Creami really had a moment in 2023, so much so that Google searches went up about 5,000% percent. Yahoo's tech editor Rick Broida even gave it a go and found that it's not simply an ice cream maker, but "more a specialized blender of ingredients you prepare yourself, then freeze for 24 hours." That means you can use it to make gelato, milkshakes, frozen yogurt and other cold treats.

Carhartt

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie

Carhartt dominates when it comes to beanies, making them the top-searched brand in the last 12 months. Originally designed to be worn on the job, this iconic knit makes an appearance just about everywhere — construction sites, hockey games and beyond. 

UGG

Ugg Tasman Slipper

Last year, it was all about the mini UGG booties. This year? Searches increased 900% for this sheepskin-lined slipper, available in men's, women's and kids sizes. 

Lululemon

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag

Searches for this Lululemon favorite skyrocketed by 650% this year, which explains why you've seen it everywhere (hence the name). Wear it around your waist or across your body for easy access to on-the-go essentials. 

Solo Stove

Solo Stove Mesa

Google searches are heating up for this portable fire, with interest up 5,000% in the last year. You can bask in the glow of this tabletop fire pit for up to 45 minutes. Fuel the fire for warmth or roasting marshmallows — it's your call. 

RENPHO

Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

Apparently, everyone's on the hunt for a way to give their eyes a break. Eye massagers, as a whole, have picked up in popularity since 2019, but this heated one is a top pick with nearly 5,000 rave reviews on Amazon. "I bought it to help with a dry eye conditions. But I use it for a lot more: headaches, sinus congestion, stress relief. I even use it on my forehead, and it messages my temples lightly," one five-star reviewer wrote. 

WORKMAN PUBLISHING

The Reverse Coloring Book

It seems like everyone's itching to color outside the lines since search interest for reverse coloring books doubled in the last year. Draw lines, dots and doodles to make sense of the colors on each page. 

Gonex

Gonex Compression Packing Cubes, Set of 6

While there's certainly a time and place for traditional packing cubes, these will keep your items sorted while saving space. It's no wonder search interest for compression cubes reached a record high this year.

The rest of the most-searched Google products in 2023

