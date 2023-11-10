The absolute best gifts everyone is searching for this year, according to Google
We sifted through Google's Holiday 100 list to bring you the best trending gift ideas of 2023.
Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers
Uniqlo Round Mini Shoulder Bag
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, 40 oz
LEGO Icons Bonsai Tree Building Set
Ninja Creami Deluxe Ice Cream Maker
Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie
Ugg Tasman Slipper
Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
Solo Stove Mesa
Renpho Eyeris 1 Eye Massager
The Reverse Coloring Book
Gonex Compression Packing Cubes, Set of 6
Darkai Just The [Un]Ordinary Cuban Link Bracelet
Coway Airmega Air Purifier
Squishmallows Original 14-Inch Beula Purple Octopus
Dr. Martens Smooth Leather Lace Up Boots
Hay Recycled Crate
Harry's Shaving Razors
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
LuSeren Claw Clips, Set of 6
Yeti Tundra 35 Cooler
ShaktiMat Premium Acupressure Mat
Enso Halo Legends Premium Silicone Ring
Owala FreeSip Insulated Water Bottle
K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask
& Tradition Flowerpot Portable LED Table Lamp
Mova Globe
Marc Jacobs The Leather Small Tote Bag
Zojirushi Micom Rice Cooker and Warmer
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
Starface Hydro-Stars
Integear Magic Speed Cube
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Jonathan Adler Eden Lacquer Tray
Cadence The Original Capsule
Henkelion TSA-Approved Pet Carrier
Pintoo 3D Puzzle Vase
Mielle Rosemary Mint Hair Strengthening Oil
Animal Crochet Store Beginner Ghost Crochet Kit
The Nugget
Ozeino Gaming Headset
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
VOPLLS Mini Video Projector
Perytong Sleep Headphones
Stars Above Women's Emily Puff Scuff Slippers
Conbola Bladeless Desk Fan
QYANGG Parachute Pants
Meta Quest 3 Mixed Reality Headset
Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber
Cozyberry Querencia Candle Warmer Lamp
Herman Miller Aeron Chair
Bombas Everyday Compression Socks, 3 Pack
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
GoSports Backyard Bocce Set
Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal
LifePro Sauna Blanket
DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hand Cream
KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Pokemon Trading Cards
Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set
Google Pixel Fold 5G
Birkenstock Arizona Sandal
Trtl Travel Pillow
Shark HyperAir Hair Dryer
Umisleep Aromatherapy Eye Mask
Breville Bambino Espresso Machine
Hramex Green Tea Mask
Black Friday is fast approaching, which means only one thing: The holidays will be here in no time.
As Yahoo's gifting editor, the giving season is my most wonderful time of the year. As much as I love scouring the Internet for clever, one-of-a-kind gift ideas, I'm also all for taking recommendations from people in my circle — whether it's a close friend or family member, or a random person on TikTok. And really, it's because some of the best gifts are the ones with cult followings, rave reviews and rising Google searches.
Speaking of Google, the search engine just dropped its Holiday 100 List, a compilation of the most-searched products in the last 12 months. If you've been on the Internet at all in the last year (Is that even a question?), then none of these picks will come as a surprise. You'll recognize most, if not, all of these finds: the viral Dr. Scholl's sneakers, the Ninja Creami that kept selling out, the beloved Lululemon belt bag, to name a few.
While you can and should take a look at the complete list, keep scrolling to see the trending best gift ideas that caught my eye. All of these picks are backed by data, so you really can't go wrong.
These sneakers went viral on TikTok after a user shared how she walked 50,000 steps in them on her trip in Barcelona — without any pain. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have backed up these claims, and one reviewer even added that they have "good arch support for my plantar fasciitis." As a result, Google searches shot up 5,000% this year.
Crescent bags are having a moment. This nylon one "reached an all-time high in 2023" — likely because of its affordable price point (around $20!), water-repellent finish and unisex design. "The perfect size for running errands for the day, with plenty of room for a phone and water. Very lightweight," one happy shopper wrote.
Mark 2023 as the year that insulated tumblers doubled as a fashion accessory. Stanley remains the leader of the pack and their 40-ounce version really took off this year, with searches quadrupling in a year.
Searches pick up for this 878-piece LEGO kit each and every December. It makes sense: Adult builders can choose to leave the tree green, sprinkle in a few pink flowers or have it in full bloom.
The Ninja Creami really had a moment in 2023, so much so that Google searches went up about 5,000% percent. Yahoo's tech editor Rick Broida even gave it a go and found that it's not simply an ice cream maker, but "more a specialized blender of ingredients you prepare yourself, then freeze for 24 hours." That means you can use it to make gelato, milkshakes, frozen yogurt and other cold treats.
Carhartt dominates when it comes to beanies, making them the top-searched brand in the last 12 months. Originally designed to be worn on the job, this iconic knit makes an appearance just about everywhere — construction sites, hockey games and beyond.
Last year, it was all about the mini UGG booties. This year? Searches increased 900% for this sheepskin-lined slipper, available in men's, women's and kids sizes.
Searches for this Lululemon favorite skyrocketed by 650% this year, which explains why you've seen it everywhere (hence the name). Wear it around your waist or across your body for easy access to on-the-go essentials.
Google searches are heating up for this portable fire, with interest up 5,000% in the last year. You can bask in the glow of this tabletop fire pit for up to 45 minutes. Fuel the fire for warmth or roasting marshmallows — it's your call.
Apparently, everyone's on the hunt for a way to give their eyes a break. Eye massagers, as a whole, have picked up in popularity since 2019, but this heated one is a top pick with nearly 5,000 rave reviews on Amazon. "I bought it to help with a dry eye conditions. But I use it for a lot more: headaches, sinus congestion, stress relief. I even use it on my forehead, and it messages my temples lightly," one five-star reviewer wrote.
It seems like everyone's itching to color outside the lines since search interest for reverse coloring books doubled in the last year. Draw lines, dots and doodles to make sense of the colors on each page.
While there's certainly a time and place for traditional packing cubes, these will keep your items sorted while saving space. It's no wonder search interest for compression cubes reached a record high this year.
