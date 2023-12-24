Still haven't finished Christmas shopping? A subscription box may be your last hope

The gifts that keep on giving: subscriptions to services that deliver entertainment, beauty goodies, delicious food and more. (Photo: Therabox, Winc, Bark Box, Butcher Box, Book of the Month)

The thrill of most gifts wears off after the recipient first unwraps them. But if you want to win Christmas, we suggest giving a gift that brings recurring joy, in the form of a subscription service. When you sign up a giftee for one of these services – or give a gift card that lets them choose what they want – you're signing them up for months of gifts that will brighten their day each time they unexpectedly arrive in the mail. (See more ideas for the best gift cards to give this holiday season.)

And if that’s not a compelling enough reason to gift a subscription instead of a one-off gift, allow us to remind you that Christmas is tomorrow, which means it’s nearly impossible to order something online that’ll ship in time. But a subscription box turns delayed gratification from a bug to a feature.

We’ve combed through the possibilities and gathered our favorites below: 40 brilliant subscription services and gift cards that will delight absolutely anyone on your list. And don't miss our other last-minute gift ideas.

Beauty & Style Subscription Boxes

Everyone feels better when they look their best. With a new year looming, pampering presents will be deeply appreciated. Behold these fabulous options for her and for him.

Fab Fit Fun Fab Fit Fun This popular service lets you pick a plan, pick the kinds of products you like from the beauty and style categories (but also home and wellness), and Fab Fit Fun will deliver a monthly box of goodies by popular brands like Coach and Fenty to your door. As a gift, it's best to bestow this as a gift e-card to kick off their subscription. Prices range from $60 to $300. $59 to $300 at Fab Fit Fun

Started by Nickelodeon star Daniella Monet and Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch, this subscription service is best for lovers of clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products. Even the packaging is sustainable. Gift subscriptions start at $27 per month for a monthly subscription box filled with beauty booty from makeup to skincare.

For anyone plus-sized who has trouble getting dressed in the morning, Stylogic sends full outfits to their doorstep — five of them at a time — in sizes 12 to 36. Just input the basics and personalized outfits will be hand-curated. The service lets you buy a gift e-certificate for your recipient starting at $25.

Send a digital gift card — with a personalized message — from $25 to $500 to kick off a membership to Dollar Shave Club, where well-groomed men can have high-tech razors, skin-nourishing moisturizers, shave butters and more delivered to their door. They also sell gift sets if you'd rather give a one-and-done.

Choose from a one-, three-, six-, or 12-month gift subscription to this service that delivers five amazing beauty products per month — from tons of major brands like BareMinerals and Glamglow — to members. The Glossybox subscription plus a personal message will be emailed to your recipient.

Got a perfume lover on your list? Gift the sweet scent of Scentbird. Choose between a three-, six-, and 12-month subscription and have new fragrances sent to them every month. Bonus: you as the gifter get a free fragrance or two when you choose the six- or 12-month option for your giftee!

Health & Wellness Subscriptions and Subscription Boxes

In-person self-care routines like going to the gym can be hard to stick to at this time of year, but you can fill in the gaps with a virtual lift for mind, body, and spirit. All these digital subscription services work round the clock to keep the ones you love healthy.

Therabox Therabox This self-care subscription box is the ultimate way to help some help themselves this holiday season! Choose a Therabox gift subscription starting at one month (for $40) and going up to 12 months (for $420). The box arrives with eight full-sized products worth up to $195 in total. They'll enjoy goodies like gratitude journals, soothing skincare products, multivitamin sleep masks and bath bombs. $40 at Therabox

Seasonal sadness or anxiety can be a bear. Help your giftee unwind with a Calmbox subscription box curated with five to seven treasures like chamomile tea, scented candles, bath soaks and aromatherapy sprays. The company lets you send a gift subscription starting at $40 for one month (the gift box value is $50) to $204 for six months (a value of $50 in each box for just $34 a box!).

This service designed for women of color provides subscription box services from two to 12 months starting at $45 a box (with more than $100 worth of products in each box) packed with six to eight self-care gems like skincare, jewelry, soaps and healthy snacks handpicked from black-owned businesses — and everything is handpicked by holistic wellness experts!

Aaptiv is a service that offers expert-led virtual fitness programs — plus playlists — tailored to specific goals. Your recipient can find what she wants whether she’s looking to lose weight, build muscle or even get back in shape after giving birth. It offers unlimited access to more than 8,000 workouts in categories from strength training to yoga. You can gift a one-year subscription for just $50.

No matter their interest or skill level, there's an at-home Obé fitness class that suits anyone: strength training, dance, barre, spinning, pilates, kickboxing...the list goes on. There are 22 live classes daily and more than 10,000 on-demand workouts available 24/7 with Obé, so to say it's customizable is an understatement. Gift a subscription of one month or one year – they start at $25 a month.

We all know we’re supposed to be meditating, but how many of us really do it? This meditation app makes it easy to start—and easy to stick with. It’s the perfect entree for newbies— friendly, accessible and unintimidating. Gift either three months or a year (from $39 to $70), and get yourself a subscription too. It will change their life. (Not even exaggerating.)

Food Subscriptions, Subscription Boxes and Gift Cards

Whether it’s pre-made meals, kits that make it easy to prepare a gorgeous dinner,or easy-access grocery shopping, there’s a subscription gift for it. Services that feed and nourish are universally appreciated.

Winc Winc Gift the wine lover in your life a one- to three-month subscription to Winc, and they'll receive hand-picked bottles straight to their door. Gift e-cards start at $60 for one month. $60 to $500 at Winc

Give a sweet and juicy gift in the form of a subscription service by Harry & David called the Fruit of the Month club. Choose from three months to 12 months with subscriptions ranging from $110 to $400. Each month has a fruit devoted to it: January's will be Bosc pears!

This thrilling subscription service offers a monthly delivery of ice cream in a mouthwatering array of flavors from cookie dough to caramel swirl. Indulge your recipient in creamy decadence with a subscription ranging from three to 12 months, starting at $100 per month. What's inside the box? Five to six pints of ice cream or six to 24 ice cream sandwiches!

Meat lovers and seafood lovers have their very own subscription service with Butcherbox, which delivers humanely raised, ethically sourced steaks, ground beef, ham, ribs, seafood and more to your door in either custom plans, where you choose the contents, or curated plans where someone does it for you. Give a giftee a taste of this service with a gift box starting at $69.

This delicious subscription service sells by the serving, but you can gift Sunbasket with the gift card value of your choice, from $50 to $2,500. A week of meals for a family of two costs about $100, and recipients can choose between fresh meals or meal kits the whole family can make together.

Each Blue Apron box contains just the right amount of ingredients (responsibly sourced) to cook an amazing, nutritious meal for for a couple or family—no waste (or grocery shopping) necessary. If you know someone who’s getting sick of their own cooking in these trying times—or who wants to learn to cook but could use an assist—kick off their Blue Apron relationship with this gift.

This service is made for busy parents who want to cook healthy meals without the hassle of regular supermarket shopping. Get all the ingredients you need in a weekly subscription box. Dinnerly even offers kid-friendly recipes and vegetarian options.

These healthy meals require zero prep. Splendid Spoon delivers ready-to-eat grub like roasted Brussels sprout bowls and vegan, gluten-free smoothies right to your door. Gift cards are available from $100 to $200 and can be used to purchase breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A great option when weather makes it tricky to get to the supermarket, Walmart+ is a membership service that provides unlimited free delivery, and same- or next-day service. And it’s just $13 a month (after a 30-day free trial), or $98 a year. (Instruct your giftee to change over to their own payment info—this way you can gift the limited-time subscription and the recipient can choose to extend it if they want.)

Entertainment Subscriptions and Gift Cards

Streaming services, audiobooks, podcasts, and news services are perennial favorites with options for every interest. Give the gift of time well spent.

The Criterion Channel The Criterion Channel Gift access to Criterion’s entire streaming library of almost 3,000 important classic and contemporary films. The channel is always updating its selections of Hollywood, international, art-house and independent movies. Anyone who loves classic and foreign films will adore a membership, which goes from $11 a month to $100 a year. $11/month or $100/year at The Criterion Channel

Pay to kickstart someone's Netflix account or offer them a free month or more on their existing one by purchasing a gift e-card that they apply to their account as a gift balance. Go to the Netflix gift card landing page and check out through one of their retail affiliates, like Amazon or Walmart.

Whether they’re an app fiend or have kids who can’t stop making in-app purchases, a Google Play card is a great get for anyone with an Android device.

Gift Spotify Premium, the ad-free way to listen to music, podcasts and more, by purchasing a gift e-card from a leading electronics store.

Disney+ is almost a necessity these days if you have kids—a holiday-hug in the form of a streaming service. Disney+ gift cards start at $25 and go all the way up to $200, which your recipient can use on any subscription plan. Plans start at $7.99 a month for an ad-supported experience and go all the way up to $24.99 a month for an ad-free bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. Get access to thousands of movies and shows, including the warmest, coziest holiday movies and specials.

Audible, the audiobook arm of Amazon, makes it easy to venture into deep-listening territory, with great deals on memberships. This would appeal to just about anyone. It affords someone access not just to endless audiobooks, but also to podcasts via Amazon’s proprietary service. Choose the right price point for you, from one month to 12 months starting at $15.

Never wonder what to read again — or what books to gift. Book of the Month lets you choose from the five to seven best books selected by the service each month. Gift from three to 12 months of this amazing service.

Keep loved ones up to date with a subscription to their favorite newspaper online. They’ll get unlimited access to WSJ.com plus WSJ’s apps and podcasts for 6 to 12 months — and you save up to 50 percent as the gifter!

Learning and Creativity Subscriptions and Gift Cards

It’s cold outside, but we're ready for some stimulation and challenge. The excitement of learning something new like guitar, knitting, photography, Italian, coding —there’s so much you can give. Help someone follow their bliss with these educational subscription gifts.

CreativeLive CreativeLive Encourage someone to find their creative calling with a gift pass to this service and access to thousands of online classes and 24/7 streaming TV programming. Gift passes start at $29 for one month. $29/month or $129/year at CreativeLive

Udemy markets itself as a 'learning marketplace,' and you can gift courses one everything from web development to drawing — there are 213,000 online video courses to choose from and new additions every month. Courses start at $15 each.

Gift a monthly craft subscription box to a creative friend or family member. Home Made Luxe will deliver a new craft kit each month with all the supplies needed along with step by step written, photo and video instructions for the craft provided. Gift subscriptions start at $30 for one month.

Masterclass really does deliver on its name, with courses in everything you can imagine all taught by icons like Spike Lee, Annie Leibovitz, Gordon Ramsay, Dr. Jane Goodall and more. Gift an annual membership for unlimited access at the price of $10 a month.

Give the gift of a new language, with the app from the company that’s at the very top of the field. With a Rosetta Stone subscription, your recipient can choose from 25 languages. Choose a gift from 12 months of a single language ($126) to lifetime access of all languages ($199).

If you know someone who wants to learn guitar, FenderPlay is the perfect virtual teacher. Yes, they can learn to shred completely online. Gift a six or 12-month subscription.

This kids' subscription box is tailored by age (from newborns to teens) and interest (science, art and more). Choose from 1, 3, 6 or 12-month subscriptions, or keep things simple with a gift card. You can even have the first "crate" shipped to yourself so you can gift it in person.

For Pets (and Their People)

Friends who are serous pet parents always appreciate having their baby acknowledged. And if you have a pets in your home and heart, gifting them one of these great subscriptions means a little bit of joy arriving on the regs. Which is fun for everyone in the house.

Barkbox Barkbox A customized subscription box just for dogs? Yes, Barkbox handpicks toys and treats for your dog, or the pup of a loved one, and delivers it to their doorstep. (This just might change the classic dog-mail carrier dynamic.) You can gift from one month up to a full year — or you can opt to give an e-gift card. Often, Barkbox will assign themes to their subscription boxes like Barkbuster Movie Night and Slobber Party. $35/month at Barkbox

Order an adorable dog pack filled with three to four items like chew toys, treats and more. Everything is handpicked for your dog's size and made in the U.S. or Canada. Boxes start at $15 a month.

Order a subscription box for a feline friend and Meowbox will send it with five to six items ranging from high-quality toys to organic food, all based on your theme of choice or your finicky cat's preferences. Plans start at $26 for one month.

Just for cats—and the people who love to truly indulge them—this personalized subscription service delivers what many reviewers deem to be exceptionally nutritious and delicious vittles for felines. A sweet gesture for the kitty-lover in your life—she will feel truly “seen."