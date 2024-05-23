Traveling? Here’s how to handle South Florida airports this holiday weekend and summer

Record crowds are expected to pour in and out of airports in South Florida on Memorial Day weekend. It’s also the start of summer travel season, and likely a sign of things to come.

Expect a packed airport, but know that preparation and patience can go a long way.

Miami International Airport estimates passenger traffic will increase by 10% on Memorial Day weekend compared to the same period last year, setting a new record. It expects more than 160,000 travelers every day over the holiday weekend starting Thursday, May 23.

It also anticipates parking garages to nearly fill up. That is “expected to continue into June, with local schools beginning their summer break periods,” the airport says.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport forecasts more than 630,000 travelers from May 23 through May 28. That exceeds last year’s figure by 5.4%. About 105,000 people will use the airport each of those six days. It says that May 24 and May 27 will be the busiest days.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration expects “the busiest summer travel season ever” across the U.S. It forecasts screening more than 18 million passengers and crew between May 23 and May 29 at airports across the United States, an increase of 6.4% over the same period in 2023. TSA expects Friday, May 24 to be the busiest travel day of Memorial Day weekend, with three million passengers.

Here’s some advice from the two South Florida airports and TSA:

Miami International Airport

Parking

▪ Try to get dropped off by a friend or family member or use a ride-sharing service, taxi or the Metrorail Orange Line if traveling Thursday through Sunday.

▪ Half-price parking is at MIA’s remote Economy Park and Ride lot. Valet parking is directly across from MIA’s check-in-area at Door 2, and Door 20 in the Dolphin and Flamengo garages.

▪ MIA’s Cellphone Waiting Lot has 60 free parking spaces for drivers waiting to pick up arriving passengers. It’s just off LeJeune Road and Northwest 31st Street.

Check-In

▪ Arrive at MIA three hours before your flight.

Check in online before arriving at MIA

▪ If your flight is delayed, be patient with airline employees and stay in contact with your airline.

▪ Use MIA’s website and mobile app to receive updated flight information.

TSA Screening

▪ Pack essential items like medicine, travel documents, a phone charger and a change of clothes in your carry-on, not your checked bag.

▪ Wear easily removable shoes, follow the 3-1-1 rule for liquids or gels in your carry-on, avoid accessories that resemble weapons and other prohibited items.

▪ You can find the fastest TSA checkpoint for your flight by using MIA’s real-time updates.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Arrival

▪ FLL has similar advice about arriving early but says that while it is generally suggested to get to the airport two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one, during peak travel periods like Memorial Day weekend, “it’s best to follow any updated guidance from your airline, as they may require additional time for check-in and bag processing.”

Traffic

▪ If you are picking up friends or family at FLL, consider using the upper-level departures roadway when the lower-level arrivals roadway is congested. That goes for either arriving or leaving the airport.

Parking

▪ The airport recommends being dropped off by family or friends or taking a ride-sharing service or a taxi. “Garages are expected to reach full capacity over the weekend.”

Weapons

▪ Those traveling with a licensed firearm must follow TSA protocols to pack and transport the weapon in a secure, hard-sided locked container as checked luggage. If caught with a gun at TSA, you could face a penalty as well as be arrested.

Transportation Security Administration

Pack smart and remember the 3-1-1 rule

▪ Any liquids, sunscreen containers and alcohol over 3.4 ounces must be packed in a checked bag. Liquids, aerosol, gels, creams and pastes are allowed in carry-on bags as long as each item is 3.4 ounces or less and placed in one quart-sized bag. Each passenger is limited to one quart-size bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams and pastes.

Be checkpoint ready and bring a valid ID

▪ Arrive at the checkpoint with a mobile or printed boarding pass and valid ID. Starting May 7, 2025, every air traveler 18 and older must have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID to fly within the U.S.

Be patient

▪ Passengers who engage in unruly behavior at the checkpoint, the gate area or in flight may face substantial penalties and possible prosecution on criminal charges.

Call ahead if you need support

▪ Passengers with disabilities or medical conditions can call the TSA Cares helpline toll-free at 855-787-2227 with any questions. If you call at least 72 hours prior to travel, TSA Cares can arrange assistance at TSA checkpoints for those with specific needs.