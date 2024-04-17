Can I travel with marijuana bought in Missouri to other states? What the law says

Several states allow for recreational marijuana use, including Missouri, that do not prohibit citizens from buying products at licensed stores.

You should be careful crossing state lines with weed, however. Illinois is the only state bordering Missouri that has legalized recreational marijuana. Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky and Oklahoma have legalized weed for medical use, while it’s illegal in Kansas.

Before you light up your April 20 celebrations, here’s what you need to know about traveling with marijuana around Missouri.

How much marijuana can I possess in Missouri?

Missouri’s recreational marijuana law allows customers to buy up to 3 ounces of marijuana flower, or the equivalent in other products, at a time. People with medical marijuana cards can purchase up to 6 ounces within a 30-day period.

A person may buy up to 3 ounces in a single transaction and be lawfully in possession of up to 3 ounces of dried, processed marijuana or its equivalent.

People who choose to grow their own weed instead of picking it up at a dispensary will also be allowed up to 3 ounces of harvested marijuana in an enclosed, locked facility.

For comparison, the legal limit for recreational buyers in California and Illinois is 1 ounce, and in Michigan, the most a recreational customer can buy is 2.5 grams.

Can I cross state lines with marijuana bought in Missouri?

You should leave your weed at home if you plan on traveling out of Missouri.

While Missouri has legalized recreational marijuana use, you cannot cross state lines with weed, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Traveling with weed to other states is still illegal under federal law, and it could result in federal criminal prosecution, according to the DEA, even if it’s legal in other states.

Like laws that prohibit driving under the influence of alcohol, you also cannot drive while under the influence of marijuana. It is considered a Class B misdemeanor for first offense.

That first offense can result in up to six months in jail or a $500 fine. Following offenses will result in a Class A misdemeanor and can lead to a year in jail or no more than $2,000 in fines.

What if I have weed with me at KCI?

If you are flying out of Kansas City International Airport with marijuana, you may need to keep it to a certain limit.

“Marijuana and certain cannabis-infused products, including some Cannabidiol (CBD) oil, remain illegal under federal law except for products that contain no more than 0.3 percent THC on a dry weight basis or that are approved by FDA,” the Transportation Security Administration said on its website.

TSA’s screening procedures are focused on security to detect potential threats to aircraft and passengers. While TSA officers are screening for weapons or other harmful items and they find an illegal substance, it will be reported to local law enforcement, according to the TSA.