Totally Baked Bakery celebrates grand opening Saturday

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Totally Baked Bakery, a THC edibles company, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday.

Totally Baked Bakery is one of the only 100% completely legal, certified hemp-based THC edibles companies in Virginia that offers gourmet edibles such as the following:

cheesecakes and other cakes

cookies

fudge

gummies

brownies

News Channel 11 spoke with Adam Woodson, owner of Totally Baked Goods on the opening day.

“At .3%, which is what’s federally allowed in hemp,” Woodson said. “That’s a substantial amount when it comes to an edibles weight. So all of our products are far less actually than the point 3% that’s allowed. But everybody still gets that ten to 15 to 20 milligrams of THC that they want in their product.”

Woodson says all products have QR codes for customers to learn more about the product.

“Every product has to be sent off to the state to be tested for six different variables that, you know, ensure the quality of the product and the safety of the product for everybody,” Woodson said. “All of our products do come with a special label with a QR code. You scan that QR code and you’re taken to the potency results.”

Totally Baked Bakery is located at 16019 Porterfield Hwy, Abingdon, VA, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At this time, purchases can be made in person or on the bakery’s website. The bakery is trying to connect with DoorDash and does plan to open a drive-thru.

The bakery is certified by the Department of Agriculture. It does not sell smoking products.

