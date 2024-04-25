‘Timid’ shelter dog’s siblings were adopted. But the Florida pup still needs a home

A shy shelter dog’s siblings were adopted, but he’s still “patiently waiting” for his turn.

“He longs for someone who will see beyond his timid exterior and cherish him for who he truly is,” a Florida animal shelter wrote April 24 in a Facebook post.

The shelter — the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) of Brevard — said it hopes to find a family for Neville after a run of bad luck. His owner died, leaving behind Neville and about 20 of his canine siblings.

The dogs went to several Florida rescues, including the SPCA, which had room for five. Though four of the dogs “found loving homes,” Neville is left “patiently waiting” to be adopted, the shelter wrote on Facebook and in an email to McClatchy News.

“These dogs were accustomed to free-roaming and lacked socialization with humans, so they were shut down when they first arrived at our shelter,” the animal organization said. “However, with time, they have gradually started to open up and become more comfortable.”

Since Neville arrived at the shelter in March, the mixed-breed dog has become known for his fear of meeting new people. The SPCA hopes he will find “someone who will give him the space to blossom into the confident pup he’s meant to be.”

“Neville hasn’t shown us much of his personality, but he gets excited and shows a little spunk when he sees staff he’s gotten close with throughout the day,” the shelter wrote.

As of April 24, Neville remained up for adoption at the shelter in Titusville, a roughly 40-mile drive east from Orlando. More details about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at spcabrevard.com.

“At just 3 years old, Neville has already overcome more challenges than many dogs his age,” the shelter wrote, adding that he continues to build trust as he waits for a home.

