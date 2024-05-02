Times Square's latest landmark? A huge (even by US standards) hot dog

An approximately 65-foot-long hot dog - no less than the world's largest hot dog sculpture - now fills the path of New York's Times Square. Christina Horsten/dpa

A massive model of a hot dog is now baffling people passing through one of the busiest tourist sights in North America.

A 65-foot-long (20-metre-long) hot dog - no less than the world's largest hot dog sculpture - now fills the path of New York's Times Square.

To make it even more of a spectacle, the "Hot Dog in the city" installation is mounted on a kind of animatronic stand, meaning it can be raised into the air at an angle for better viewing.

With bursts of confetti exploding from it at certain times, the supersized work of art by the US duo Jen Catron and Paul Outlaw is set to remain on display until June 13, organizers say.

The curators of Times Square art shows say the hot dog is "equal parts spectacle, celebration, and critique," exploring the complexities, absurdities and lore of one of the most quintessentially New York food staples.

In practice, however, it caters above all to the most important necessity of a public sculpture in a space like: it's a great selfie background.

Shortly after its installation, the sculpture became a tourist magnet within a tourist magnet, with dozens of people constantly snapping selfies at the latest landmark to appear on the already iconic Manhattan square.

Several events included a wrestling match and a "hottest dog" canine beauty pageant are set to take place around the art work in May and June.

Times Square is regularly the site of public art exhibitions, and in addition to famous New Year's Eve party, the local association responsible for the area organizes arts events, weddings, engagements on Valentine's Day and even mass yoga classes in the middle of the square to mark World Yoga Day in June.

Tourists also come to take selfies with famous street performers, like the guitarist dressed only in a cowboy hat and underwear.

For many New Yorkers, however, the square has become a tourist trap. Although many have to use the crowded transport hub frequently, for example on the way to work or the theatre, very few really enjoy doing so voluntarily.

The organizers of Times Square hot dog art show say the work is "equal parts spectacle, celebration, and critique." In practice, it also just works as a great selfie background. Christina Horsten/dpa

Hundreds of people practise mass yoga every year in Times Square to mark World Yoga Day. Christina Horsten/dpa

Times Square is regularly the site of public art exhibitions, like of this "Sculpture of Dreams" by Argentinian artist Marta Minujin. Christina Horsten/dpa