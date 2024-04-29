Three restaurants in Miami, two in Broward named best brunch spots in the U.S.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the biggest brunch day of the year, three Miami restaurants and two from Broward were just named among the best brunch spots in the country.

In its Top 100 Brunch Spots for 2024, Yelp highlighted Wynwood’s R House (no. 21), famous for its Latin American fare and energetic drag shows; Rosie’s, the restaurant run by husband-and-wife team Akino and Jamila West in the Little River neighborhood that was recommend by the Michelin Guide (no. 31); and Bistro Cafe in Miami (no. 73), an all-day brunch spot that highlights traditional Puerto Rican dishes.

Farah Abu-Hantash, Yelp senior community manager for Miami, called the city a brunch hot spot.

“The spirit of exploration and decadence makes Miami a must-visit destination for brunch lovers and the perfect destination for an unforgettable Mother’s Day brunch,” he said.

Owen Bale, the CEO of R House Wynwood, was thrilled with making the list.

“Beyond thrilled to receive this recognition from Yelp!,” he said. “And it’s even sweeter to know that this ranking is based on guest experience and feedback. We love to make our brunch experience incredible for every guest who walks through our doors.”

Bistro Cafe in Miami serves breakfast and brunch with a Puerto Rican flair.

Rosie’s, which serves Southern fare like chicken and waffles and banana pancakes with vanilla custard, was recently named for the second year in a row as a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a designation that signifies a restaurant that serves quality food at a reasonable price. The outdoor restaurant is closing temporarily, however, to prepare to move into its permanent location in the same neighborhood. Its final day is Mother’s Day.

Two Broward County restaurants also made the list: the eclectic Bulegreen Cafe Yard in Oakland Park and Jam & Java on Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Earlier this year, Bulegreen Cafe Yard, which specializes in crepes, waffles, sandwiches and specialty coffee, also made Yelp’s 2024 Top 100 Places to Eat list. Vagner Carli, who co owns Bulegreen Cafe Yard with his partner Carlos Riveiro De Castro, said that such acclaim is rewarding to the restaurant.

“It shows us we are doing something right,” he told the Miami Herald. “Somehow, people like what we do. That recognition gives us the fuel to continue. For us, it’s not only about giving the best food but also the best service. We like to give people an experience.”

The no. 1 brunch spot in the U.S., according to Yelp, is Toasted Gastrobrunch, with two locations in Las Vegas and three in California. The highest ranked brunch spot in Florida was the Michelin-recommended Psomi in Tampa (no. 9), a Greek restaurant that boasts the 2023 Michelin Young Chef Award winner Christina Theofilos.

To come up with the best brunch list, the Yelp data team analyzed business ratings and how many reviews of each restaurant appeared.

If you go

Miami

R House Wynwood: 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; www.rhousewynwood.com; 305-576-0201

Rosie’s: 162 NW 73rd St., Miami; www.rosiesmia.com; 305-631-2496; closes after Mother’s Day

Bistro Cafe: 1352 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-533-3876

Broward

Bulegreen Cafe Yard: 3299 Dixie Highway., Oakland Park; www.bulegreen.us; 954-530-5852

Jam & Java: 301 East Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale; java-jam.com; 954-353-3250